Kyle Busch fastest in final Cup practice at New Hampshire

Kyle Busch will start from the pole of the Xfinity Series’ Overton’s 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after posting a speed of 129.353 mph.

It is Busch’s fifth pole of the year in six Xfinity starts and the 62nd of his career.

“We were adjusting on it every single round just to try to continue to get it better to where I could push it harder,” Busch told NBCSN. “Obviously I gave it everything it had and there’s no more.”

Following Busch in the top five were Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Matt Tifft and Daniel Hemic.

Tifft’s fourth-place start is his best of the season.

Driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing his first start of the year, Ryan Preece qualified sixth.

Busch said there is still the “unknown” of how much the track will change with the addition of the PJ1 traction agent that has been applied to the track’s turns.

“That stuff is kind of wearing off,” Busch said. “We saw in Cup practice just continually going away, so we’ll see more of it as the day goes on with all the racing that’s going on here.”

Rookie William Byron will start seventh followed by Elliott Sadler in eighth.

Ben Kennedy will start 13th in the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Blake Koch qualified 14th and Dakoda Armstrong 15th.

Dylan Lupton is OK and will start last after being involved in a once-car crash in the first round. Lupton’s No. 24 Toyota spun exiting Turn 2 and went nose-first into the inside wall.

