Kyle Busch fastest in final Cup practice at New Hampshire

Kyle Busch was fastest in the final Cup Series practice Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Busch, who will start seventh in Sunday’s Overton’s 301, posted the top speed of 130.950 mph around the track. He recorded 48 laps in the session.
The top five was filled out by pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. (130.568), Denny Hamlin (130.568), Kyle Larson (130.514) and Chase Elliott (130.474).
Larson was in the top five despite having to sit out the first 30 minutes of the session due to a practice hold for an inspection failure last week at Kentucky.
“I didn’t think we were very good,” Larson told NBCSN. “Long-run stuff I’m really, really bad. Need to get better at that. Ge really loose in tight in the middle. As the (PJ1) is wearing off I’m getting worse and worse. Gotta work on that.”
Brad Keselowksi, who was 12th fastest, recorded the most laps in the session with 55.
Truex ended the session with the best 10-lap average at 130.094 mph. He was followed by Ryan Blaney (129.855), Elliott (129.809), Busch (129.778) and Hamlin (129.500).
Kyle Busch will start from the pole of the Xfinity Series’ Overton’s 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after posting a speed of 129.353 mph.
It is Busch’s fifth pole of the year in six Xfinity starts and the 62nd of his career.
“We were adjusting on it every single round just to try to continue to get it better to where I could push it harder,” Busch told NBCSN. “Obviously I gave it everything it had and there’s no more.”
Following Busch in the top five were Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Matt Tifft and Daniel Hemic.
Tifft’s fourth-place start is his best of the season.
Driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing his first start of the year, Ryan Preece qualified sixth.
Busch said there is still the “unknown” of how much the track will change with the addition of the PJ1 traction agent that has been applied to the track’s turns.
“That stuff is kind of wearing off,” Busch said. “We saw in Cup practice just continually going away, so we’ll see more of it as the day goes on with all the racing that’s going on here.”
Rookie William Byron will start seventh followed by Elliott Sadler in eighth.
Ben Kennedy will start 13th in the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Blake Koch qualified 14th and Dakoda Armstrong 15th.
Dylan Lupton is OK and will start last after being involved in a once-car crash in the first round. Lupton’s No. 24 Toyota spun exiting Turn 2 and went nose-first into the inside wall.
LOUDON, New Hampshire – Kyle Larson was removed from the pole position Friday because his No. 42 Chevrolet failed inspection after qualifying with an improper rear decklid fin.
But the same part was found to be in compliance in inspection before qualifying.
How did that happen?
NBCSN analyst Steve Letarte explained during practice Saturday morning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway how a part that isn’t supposed to be adjusted apparently was between the first and second inspection.
Watch the video above for Letarte’s analysis of the penalty, which will drop Larson to the rear at Sunday’s green flag for the second consecutive race.
Pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. topped the speed chart in the second NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Overton’s 301.
Truex posted a speed of 131.338 mph in 35 laps around the track.
Filling out the top five were Kyle Larson (131.333), Jimmie Johnson (131.184), Chase Elliott (131.162) and Brad Keselowski (131.071).
Larson posted the best 10-lap average at 130.624 mph and was followed by Kyle Busch (130.372), Elliott (130.045), Clint Bowyer (130.012) and Truex (129.786).
Johnson recorded the most laps in the session with 60.
Can Kyle Busch pick up in today’s Overton’s 200 where he left off in last year’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?
The younger Busch brother, who was fastest in both Xfinity practice sessions on Friday, is the defending winner of this race.
In fact, Busch has won five of the last eight Xfinity races at the 1.058-mile flat track in Loudon, N.H.
Here are the particulars for today’s Xfinity race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Parker Overton, Founder of Overton’s, will give the command to start engines at 4:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 4:16 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (211.6 miles) around the 1.058-mile speedway.
ANTHEMS: Canadian Anthem by Noah Thompson at 3:58 p.m. U.S. Anthem by Voices of Hope at 4:01 p.m.
STAGES: Stage 1 laps 1-45; Stage 2 laps 46-90.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 7:30 a.m. Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at goprn.com begins at 3:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 75 degrees at race time with a 50 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch dominated, leading 190 of 200 laps to win. Erik Jones was second, followed by Brad Keselowski.
