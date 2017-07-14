Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

(UPDATED) Starting lineup for Sunday’s Overton’s 301 NASCAR Cup race at Loudon

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 14, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to green Sunday afternoon in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.

Kyle Larson originally won the pole for what appeared to be the fourth time this season, but his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Chevrolet failed post-qualifying inspection, relegating Larson to the back of the 39-car field as a result.

As a result, Truex, who originally qualified second, will now start from the pole in Sunday’s race. Truex, who won last Saturday at Kentucky Speedway, will be joined on the front row by Jimmie Johnson.

Row 2 will have defending race winner Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMuray. Row 3 will have Kasey Kahne and Erik Jones.

Row 4 will feature Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, while Row 5 will have Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski.

There are 39 cars qualified for the race, which will be televised at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBCSN.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson loses pole position on another inspection failure; Martin Truex Jr. starts first

By Nate RyanJul 14, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

LOUDON, New Hampshire – After appearing to bounce back from a penalty, Kyle Larson’s team ran afoul of the law again Friday.

Larson turned the fastest lap (133.324 mph) in qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but the speed was disallowed afterward for an unapproved rear deck fin on his No. 42 Chevrolet.

That put Martin Truex Jr., who won at Kentucky Speedway last weekend, on the pole position for the first time in 2017.

“Not the way we wanted to get our first pole of the year but looking forward to starting up front and getting a good pit stall,” Truex said in a statement distributed by Furniture Row Racing.

Jimmie Johnson qualified second, followed by Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray and Kasey Kahne.

NASCAR announced Larson’s disqualification at 6:50 ET, roughly 45 minutes after he seemed to have captured his fourth pole position of the season.

Larson’s car passed a prequalifying inspection, but a postrace inspection revealed that the part improperly had shifted.

Larson will start last for the second consecutive race after the latest of numerous run-ins with NASCAR inspectors. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver also started from the rear at Kentucky Speedway after failing to get through inspection in time to make a qualifying attempt (which also happened at Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway).

Larson is working at New Hampshire with interim crew chief Tony Lunders in place of Chad Johnston, who was suspended three races for an improper rear brake cooling assembly at Kentucky.

Larson also was docked 35 points for the infraction, knocking him from atop the standings behind Truex.

“I honestly know nothing about race cars, so I don’t honestly know what it was that got us in trouble,” Larson said Friday when asked about the Kentucky penalty. “Yeah, it was a big penalty, so it must have been something important in their eyes.”

Larson will be held 30 minutes from the final practice Saturday at New Hampshire after failing prerace inspection multiple times at Kentucky (where his car was last to be rolled to the starting grid before it completed a race-high 90 green-flag passes in finishing second).

The disallowed speed serves as the penalty for Friday’s infraction, meaning there will be no further penalties for the unapproved rear deck fin next week.

Click here for the Cup qualifying results at New Hampshire.

Kyle Busch is fastest in rain-shortened final Xfinity practice at New Hampshire

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 14, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

Kyle Busch was fastest in Friday’s second and final Xfinity practice session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Busch covered the 1.058-mile flat oval with a speed of 128.554 mph. The session, which was originally slated to run 55 minutes, was shortened to just 20 minutes due to rain on the racetrack.

Busch also was fastest in the first Xfinity practice session earlier in the afternoon.

Fellow NASCAR Cup driver Brad Keselowski was second at 128.420 mph, followed by Ryan Preece (128.083), Kyle Larson (128.o70) and Matt Tifft (128.023).

A total of 37 cars took to the track for the session.

Click here for the full speed chart.

Report: Dodge’s return to Cup likely dead

By Nate RyanJul 14, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

As NASCAR courts new manufacturers, a return by Dodge to the Cup Series reportedly is off the table.

In a story posted Friday afternoon on The Drive.com website, longtime automotive journalist Steven Cole Smith reported that Dodge executives had decided NASCAR was “too complex and, more importantly, too expensive” after researching the project since Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne declared his interest last December. Fiat Chrysler is the parent company for Dodge.

During a Ferrari event at Daytona International Speedway, Marchionne said “it is possible we can come back to NASCAR” after meeting with NASCAR vice chairman Jim France and board member Lesa France Kennedy.

Dodge and NASCAR executives met in January in Detroit at the North American International Auto Show (where Toyota unveiled its 2018 production and racing Camry). A few weeks later, Roush Yates Engines CEO Doug Yates it would be feasible for Dodge to be back in Cup by 2018 because of its existing engine architecture from its final season in 2012 (when it won the championship with Brad Keselowski).

But there hadn’t been many rumblings about Dodge in NASCAR since shortly after 2017 Speedweeks, though manufacturer involvement in NASCAR remains a hot topic. Last week, Keselowski said “adding another manufacturer is the most important thing that we could do to this sport right now.”

Senior vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell told SiriusXM Radio this week that NASCAR aggressively was pursuing new automakers in ongoing conversations. “It’s a tough process,” he said. “There’s a lot to consider doing this, but that is a huge goal for the sport right now.”

 

Jimmie Johnson: Alex Bowman would be ‘a great fit’ for No. 88; says sponsors will dictate driver

By Nate RyanJul 14, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

LOUDON, N.H. – Jimmie Johnson doesn’t know who will drive the No. 88 Chevrolet next season for Hendrick Motorsports, and he believes sponsors ultimately will determine who will replace Dale Earnhardt Jr.

But the seven-time series champion will have a say with team owner Rick Hendrick, and Johnson clearly thinks Alex Bowman would be ready after substituting for Earnhardt last year.

“We put a lot on him now,” Johnson said Friday of Bowman before practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “I think he’d be a great fit to come in that car from a wide variety of angles.”

It was almost a year ago at New Hampshire that Bowman made the first of 10 starts in the No. 88, earning three top 10s after one top 15 (a 13th) in his previous 71 Cup starts with BK Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing.

“When I look at how he stepped in seamlessly, it was really impressive for me,” Johnson said. “He handled the pressure, won a pole (at Phoenix), was up there duking it out for race wins, had a heated moment or two with some of the veterans and wasn’t rattled.

“We all watched him evolve. You drive for a lower level team and unfortunately, people’s opinion about you can change. That cloud or stigma was there for a while, and he had a chance to reset the deck when he drove the 88. I think he’s plenty capable. He’s been a great teammate. He knows our system.”

Johnson said it’s been a few weeks since he’s talked to Hendrick about the four-car team’s future, and the candidate pool expanded this past week with Matt Kenseth officially out at Joe Gibbs Racing after 2017.

“There’s been a lot of conversation about what to do,” Johnson said. “Certainly Matt’s availability will have to be considered. I haven’t been in conversations with Rick in the last three to four weeks about where that’s going, but sponsorship is really going to dictate who goes in that car.

“We have some great options to look at. Look at what Alex Bowman did for us when he was subbing for Dale. William (Byron) is certainly an option, he’s definitely young but he’s doing an amazing job. … I’ve been trying to understand the sponsor climate and who, what and how big of a program they want. Who the driver of choice is has been developing, but I haven’t been asked yet.”

Byron, 19, would be another option for Hendrick, which signed him last August. He is ranked second in the Xfinity Series with two wins in his first season with JR Motorsports after a series-high seven victories in the Camping World Truck Series last year.

“Watching him race with (race winner) Denny (Hamlin) at Michigan was ultra-impressive,” Johnson said. “It’s fun watching him grow. At his age, I just don’t want to be in too big of a hurry … I feel so lucky I didn’t get my Cup start until I was 25. I was wondering if my start was ever going to happen, but I was just in a better place than the position some of these young guys are put. They’re super-talented; it’s just a lot of pressure to put on these guys.”

Bowman hasn’t raced since a 16th in last season’s finale at Miami, but the 24-year-old has shouldered quite a load at Hendrick by spearheading its time on GM Racing’s driving simulator in Huntersville, North Carolina. Bowman also has tested a wheelforce transducer car at tracks such as Indianapolis Motor Speedway, delivering critical real-world data.

“We are counting on him so much,” Johnson said. “The start of our data originates with him. The simulator is our only test bed in a sense. The wheelforce transducer is one of the only opportunities to collect data, and he’s the guy behind the wheel trying to drive the lines, the sensations and set the car up to optimize performance.

“He has more input from that inception point now than any driver at Hendrick from his simulator time and wheelforce car.”

As the dean of the team’s driving corps, Johnson also has much input on the organization, which has reevaluated its makeup.

“We’ve looked at a lot of different ways to be more efficient internally in Hendrick Motorsports and to operate on a leaner budget but still have the performance,” Johnson said. “I know there’s a lot from internal structure and how the buildings function and operate that’s been on the table.”

Hendrick recently has deflected questions about the No. 88, saying there is no timetable to name a replacement.

Earnhardt also has endorsed Bowman as his successor.