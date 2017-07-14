NASCAR America: This week’s NASCAR pit crew all-stars nominees (video)

We continue with our weekly feature that puts the spotlight on the unsung heroes of NASCAR, namely, pit crew members.
Check out our nominations for this week’s pit crew all-stars in the above video.
Things get going today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are in action on the 1.058-mile flat track.
The Cup Series will have its first practice of the weekend as well as qualifying, while the Xfinity Series will have both of its practice sessions for the weekend.
Here’s the full schedule, as well as where you can watch practices and qualifying on TV
All times Eastern:
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN joins at 11:45 a.m.)
1 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
3 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)
Kurt Busch overcame plenty of adversity — both on and off the race track — to win this year’s season-opening Daytona 500.
It was the culmination of a lifelong dream, not to mention breaking through to victory lane after three prior runner-up finishes in the Great American Race.
In the above video, Busch, who was our special in-studio guest during Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, revisited the biggest race win of his career nearly five months ago.
Kurt Busch has long been a student of NASCAR and its history. Ditto for several other drivers like Kurt’s younger brother, Kyle, as well as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson and others.
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, the elder Busch brother took a ride on NBCSN’s iRacing Simulator — but with a significant twist.
While Busch drove several simulated laps around this week’s host track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman peppered Busch with a number of NASCAR trivia questions.
With only a few exceptions, Busch nailed every query posed to him. He proved without a doubt how much of a student of the sport he really is.
Check out the vast amount of NASCAR knowledge Busch possesses in the video above.
Better yet, as you watch the video, see if you can answer the trivia questions than Kurt can — and even the few queries he missed.
Kurt Busch was only 26 when he won his first NASCAR Cup championship. He’s been looking to win his second crown ever since then.
Busch’s 2004 championship was unlike any other NASCAR title up to that point, as it was the first crown earned by a driver under NASCAR’s new playoff format, called ‘The Chase.’
Busch was a special in-studio guest during Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America and reflected back on the path he took not only to win that championship at such a young age, but also how it changed his life both on and off the racetrack.
Check out Busch’s recollections in the above video.