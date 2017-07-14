Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Kyle Busch leads first Xfinity practice at New Hampshire

By Dustin LongJul 14, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT

Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in Friday’s opening NASCAR Xfinity practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Drivers have a second practice session from 3 – 3:55 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.

Busch led the way with a lap of 128.667 mph. Matt Tifft was second on the speed chart at 128.441 mph. He was followed by Spencer Gallagher (128.359 mph), Daniel Hemric (128.337) and Brad Keselowski (128.303).

Kyle Larson, who was fastest in Cup practice earlier in the day, was seventh in Xfinity practice at 127.765 mph.

Only six cars ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Ben Kennedy was the fastest of that group with an average of 125.756 mph.

There were no incidents in the 55-minute session.

Click here for practice report

Despite loss of crew chief, Kyle Larson still fastest in first Cup practice at Loudon

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 14, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

Even though he’s without his crew chief for the next three races, Kyle Larson didn’t look any worse for the wear in the first NASCAR Cup practice session Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Larson was fastest of the 39 cars that took to the 1.058-mile flat track, going 133.971 mph.

That was a big consolation in light of crew chief Chad Johnston being penalized for an illegal rear brake cooling system found on the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. Not only was Johnson suspended for three races and fined $75,000, Larson was also docked 35 points in the Cup driver standings. Tony Lunders, competition manager, is serving as Larson’s crew chief.

Kentucky winner Martin Truex Jr. was second (133.217 mph), followed by Kyle Busch (133.142), Ryan Blaney (132.840) and Jamie McMurray (132.697). Kasey Kahne (132.245) was sixth and followed by Chase Elliott (132.213), Matt Kenseth (132.177), Erik Jones (132.122) and Kurt Busch (132.048).

There was one significant incident during the session: Denny Hamlin was attempting a mock qualifying run when he lost control on the front stretch and hit the inside retaining wall hard in his Toyota Camry.

He went to a backup car.

The Cup cars will return to the race track later this afternoon at 4:45 p.m. ET for qualifying for Sunday’s Overton’s 301. The Cup cars will have two more practice sessions on Saturday.

Click here for the full practice session speed chart.

Matt Kenseth glad Erik Jones news is out so he doesn’t ‘have to pretend anymore’

By Nate RyanJul 14, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

LOUDON, N.H. – In the wake of the news he won’t be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing, Matt Kenseth had a busy week – which didn’t involve fretting about his NASCAR future.

Kenseth spent his week hanging in Wisconsin with childhood friends from his hometown of Cambridge, traveling to Detroit to take in a Metallica concert Tuesday at Comerica Park. Though he read Tuesday’s release from JGR announcing Erik Jones as his replacement in the No. 20 Toyota, Kenseth said he mostly had been disconnected and had “nothing new to report there at the moment” when asked if he’d been contacted by prospective teams.

“I hope to race next year,” he said Friday before practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “I still enjoy racing. I still feel like I could be an asset to somebody, so I hope so.”

The 2003 champion, said he had “a pretty good indication” about his impending departure from Gibbs for “about the last 12 or 13 months.” He said there was no firm timetable for finding a ride after breaking the news he didn’t have anything for 2018 last weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

“I probably have some personal cutoff times, maybe to some point,” he said. “But not really. It’s only July. I’ve got to be honest with you, I’m really not that concerned about it. I’m OK. Everything’s fine.

“I’m just glad they finally put it out so you don’t have to pretend anymore. Everyone asked Erik about it last week, and it was, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Nobody’s told me.’ It’s just better to get it over with, get it done. Everybody can ask you about it, everybody can move on and get back to racing.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicted last week that Kenseth would land another ride, and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson echoed that sentiment this morning. Hendrick’s No. 88 Chevrolet, which is being vacated by Earnhardt, would seem among the best options for Kenseth.

“I don’t think he’ll be left out in the cold,” Johnson said Friday. “I know Junior had a similar response last week. Matt’s just too good. The guy can win races and win championships, and that won’t be overlooked, but I do feel like Matt’s at a point in his career where he’s not going to take just any ride.”

With indications that JGR’s choice of Jones was sponsorship-driven, Kenseth said he wasn’t taking the move personally.

“It’s a business,” he said. “They’ve got their reasons. It doesn’t necessarily mean I understand it necessarily or agree with it. But yet I’m not the most subjective person because we’re talking about me. It’s been great.”

Kenseth joined Gibbs in 2013, winning a series-high seven races in his first season with the team. He has notched seven more victories in the past three seasons (though none this year).

“When I first went there we had a two-year deal,” he said. “We definitely fulfilled that. I felt like we got the 20 car back to winning again, and be a contender, which it wasn’t for four or five years. We won a whole bunch of races.

“We got two different sponsors to come and renew and be real good sponsors. We got Dewalt to come back there, which Erik will benefit from the next couple of years. Got (Dollar General) to renew that first time and stuff. I feel like we did a lot of great things. I feel like I helped them do what they were trying to accomplish with the car. At the same time, it was a great opportunity for me to go try something different where I was at in my career. I don’t think there’s anything to be bitter about or feel bad about. We’re both living up to the agreements we made.”

Kenseth isn’t expecting his team to be affected by the news, either, which might have been indicative of why he spent the week seeing his favorite band for the first time in 10 years.

“I actually had an incredibly fun week,” said Kenseth, who named one of his cats after Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich. “(The concert) actually made me feel 20 again for about four hours, which was pretty fun. I could still hear when I got home, so that was good.”

Eleven Cup teams to lose practice time at New Hampshire

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 14, 2017, 9:19 AM EDT

Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer each will sit out 30 minutes of Saturday’s final Cup practice for failing inspection before last weekend’s Monster Energy Cup race at Kentucky Speedway, NASCAR announced Friday.

They are among 11 Cup teams and seven Xfinity teams that will miss practice time this weekend because of inspection issues at previous events.

Four Cup drivers – Landon Cassill, Gray Gaulding, Cole Whitt and Michael McDowell – will each miss 15 minutes of practice in today’s practice session, which runs from 11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App. Each is penalized for being late to inspection before last weekend’s event at Kentucky.

Five Cup drivers – Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott, Jeffrey Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. – each will miss 15 minutes of Saturday’s final practice session. Each is penalized for failing inspection before last weekend’s race at Kentucky.

In the Xfinity Series, the cars of Ben Kennedy, Michael Annett and Blake Koch will be held 15 minutes for failing inspection before the Kentucky race.

The cars of BJ McLeod, Carl Long, Brennan Poole and David Starr also will miss 15 minutes of practice. Each had penalties that were deferred from Kentucky.

The Xfinity teams will miss time during today’s first practice, which is scheduled to go from 1 – 1:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.

Friday’s Cup and Xfinity schedule at New Hampshire

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 14, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Things get going today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are in action on the 1.058-mile flat track.

The Cup Series will have its first practice of the weekend as well as qualifying, while the Xfinity Series will have both of its practice sessions for the weekend.

Here’s the full schedule, as well as where you can watch practices and qualifying on TV

All times Eastern:

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN joins at 11:45 a.m.)

1 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)