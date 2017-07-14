Friday’s Cup and Xfinity schedule at New Hampshire

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Things get going today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are in action on the 1.058-mile flat track.

The Cup Series will have its first practice of the weekend as well as qualifying, while the Xfinity Series will have both of its practice sessions for the weekend.

Here’s the full schedule, as well as where you can watch practices and qualifying on TV

All times Eastern:

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN joins at 11:45 a.m.)

1 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)