Eleven Cup teams to lose practice time at New Hampshire

Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer each will sit out 30 minutes of Saturday’s final Cup practice for failing inspection before last weekend’s Monster Energy Cup race at Kentucky Speedway, NASCAR announced Friday.
They are among 11 Cup teams and seven Xfinity teams that will miss practice time this weekend because of inspection issues at previous events.
Four Cup drivers – Landon Cassill, Gray Gaulding, Cole Whitt and Michael McDowell – will each miss 15 minutes of practice in today’s practice session, which runs from 11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App. Each is penalized for being late to inspection before last weekend’s event at Kentucky.
Five Cup drivers – Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott, Jeffrey Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. – each will miss 15 minutes of Saturday’s final practice session. Each is penalized for failing inspection before last weekend’s race at Kentucky.
In the Xfinity Series, the cars of Ben Kennedy, Michael Annett and Blake Koch will be held 15 minutes for failing inspection before the Kentucky race.
The cars of BJ McLeod, Carl Long, Brennan Poole and David Starr also will miss 15 minutes of practice. Each had penalties that were deferred from Kentucky.
The Xfinity teams will miss time during today’s first practice, which is scheduled to go from 1 – 1:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.
Things get going today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are in action on the 1.058-mile flat track.
The Cup Series will have its first practice of the weekend as well as qualifying, while the Xfinity Series will have both of its practice sessions for the weekend.
Here’s the full schedule, as well as where you can watch practices and qualifying on TV
All times Eastern:
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN joins at 11:45 a.m.)
1 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
3 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)
We continue with our weekly feature that puts the spotlight on the unsung heroes of NASCAR, namely, pit crew members.
Check out our nominations for this week’s pit crew all-stars in the above video.
Kurt Busch overcame plenty of adversity — both on and off the race track — to win this year’s season-opening Daytona 500.
It was the culmination of a lifelong dream, not to mention breaking through to victory lane after three prior runner-up finishes in the Great American Race.
In the above video, Busch, who was our special in-studio guest during Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, revisited the biggest race win of his career nearly five months ago.
Kurt Busch has long been a student of NASCAR and its history. Ditto for several other drivers like Kurt’s younger brother, Kyle, as well as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson and others.
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, the elder Busch brother took a ride on NBCSN’s iRacing Simulator — but with a significant twist.
While Busch drove several simulated laps around this week’s host track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman peppered Busch with a number of NASCAR trivia questions.
With only a few exceptions, Busch nailed every query posed to him. He proved without a doubt how much of a student of the sport he really is.
Check out the vast amount of NASCAR knowledge Busch possesses in the video above.
Better yet, as you watch the video, see if you can answer the trivia questions than Kurt can — and even the few queries he missed.