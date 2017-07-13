Weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at New Hampshire

NASCAR returns this weekend to the 1.058-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will race there.
Matt Kenseth is the defending winner of the Cup race, while Kevin Harvick won last fall’s playoff race there.
Kyle Busch won last year’s Xfinity race at New Hampshire.
This will be the 45th Cup race and 31st Xfinity race to be held at the track in bucolic Loudon, New Hampshire.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend. Its next race is July 19 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, the series’ only event on a dirt track.
Here’s the weekend schedule at NHMS:
(All times Eastern)
FRIDAY, JULY 14
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN joins at 11:45 a.m.)
1 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
3 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)
SATURDAY, JULY 15
7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open
7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open
10 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App)
11:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (CNBC)
12:30 p.m. – 1: 25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)
1:30 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting
3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
4 pm. – Overton’s 200 Xfinity race (200 laps, 211.6 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
SUNDAY, JULY 16
9:30 a.m. – Cup garage open
1 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting
2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
3 p.m. – Overton’s 301 Cup race (301 laps, 318.46 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)