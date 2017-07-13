NASCAR America: Kurt Busch revisits how he won first career Daytona 500 (video)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kurt Busch has long been a student of NASCAR and its history. Ditto for several other drivers like Kurt’s younger brother, Kyle, as well as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson and others.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, the elder Busch brother took a ride on NBCSN’s iRacing Simulator — but with a significant twist.

While Busch drove several simulated laps around this week’s host track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman peppered Busch with a number of NASCAR trivia questions.

With only a few exceptions, Busch nailed every query posed to him. He proved without a doubt how much of a student of the sport he really is.

Check out the vast amount of NASCAR knowledge Busch possesses in the video above.

Better yet, as you watch the video, see if you can answer the trivia questions than Kurt can — and even the few queries he missed.