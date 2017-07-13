NASCAR America: Kurt Busch on how NASCAR Cup championship changed his life (video)

Kurt Busch was only 26 when he won his first NASCAR Cup championship. He’s been looking to win his second crown ever since then.
Busch’s 2004 championship was unlike any other NASCAR title up to that point, as it was the first crown earned by a driver under NASCAR’s new playoff format, called ‘The Chase.’
Busch was a special in-studio guest during Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America and reflected back on the path he took not only to win that championship at such a young age, but also how it changed his life both on and off the racetrack.
Kurt Busch overcame plenty of adversity — both on and off the race track — to win this year’s season-opening Daytona 500.
It was the culmination of a lifelong dream, not to mention breaking through to victory lane after three prior runner-up finishes in the Great American Race.
In the above video, Busch, who was our special in-studio guest during Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, revisited the biggest race win of his career nearly five months ago.
Kurt Busch has long been a student of NASCAR and its history. Ditto for several other drivers like Kurt’s younger brother, Kyle, as well as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson and others.
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, the elder Busch brother took a ride on NBCSN’s iRacing Simulator — but with a significant twist.
While Busch drove several simulated laps around this week’s host track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman peppered Busch with a number of NASCAR trivia questions.
With only a few exceptions, Busch nailed every query posed to him. He proved without a doubt how much of a student of the sport he really is.
It’s been a rough go at times for Kurt Busch this season. Sure, he won the season-opening Daytona 500, which all but assured himself a spot in the upcoming NASCAR playoffs.
Busch is currently 15th in the NASCAR Cup standings heading into this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
But more importantly, Busch is seeded eighth in the NASCAR playoff rankings.
With that being the case, Busch believes it’s more important to win race trophies rather than stages to get the optimal position when the playoffs begin and the points are reset.
No matter what career, you have to have a starting place where you learn your craft, perfect it and potentially move on to bigger and better things.
Such was the case with brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch, who both learned how to race — and more importantly, how to win — at their home race track, The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Virtually every Friday and Saturday night from March through October, the Busch boys, mother Gaye and father Tom, as well as other family members and friends, could be found at the little short track.
It was definitely a family affair. Tom would race himself before turning over the reins to Kurt and later Kyle, while Gaye did a variety of things that proved the family that races together, stays together.
Check out the video above where Kurt reflects back on the early days of his racing career.