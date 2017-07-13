NASCAR America: Kurt Busch on how NASCAR Cup championship changed his life (video)

Kurt Busch was only 26 when he won his first NASCAR Cup championship. He’s been looking to win his second crown ever since then.

Busch’s 2004 championship was unlike any other NASCAR title up to that point, as it was the first crown earned by a driver under NASCAR’s new playoff format, called ‘The Chase.’

Busch was a special in-studio guest during Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America and reflected back on the path he took not only to win that championship at such a young age, but also how it changed his life both on and off the racetrack.

Check out Busch’s recollections in the above video.