NASCAR America: Aric Almirola’s My Home Track – East Bay Raceway Park

Aric Almirola first got a taste of auto racing at the dirt track East Bay Raceway Park in Riverview, Florida.
Watch the above video to learn about the tradition a young Almirola had with his grandfather when he would win races at the short track.
NASCAR returns this weekend to the 1.058-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will race there.
Matt Kenseth is the defending winner of the Cup race, while Kevin Harvick won last fall’s playoff race there.
Kyle Busch won last year’s Xfinity race at New Hampshire.
This will be the 45th Cup race and 31st Xfinity race to be held at the track in bucolic Loudon, New Hampshire.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend. Its next race is July 19 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, the series’ only event on a dirt track.
Here’s the weekend schedule at NHMS:
(All times Eastern)
FRIDAY, JULY 14
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN joins at 11:45 a.m.)
1 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
3 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)
SATURDAY, JULY 15
7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open
7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open
10 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App)
11:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (CNBC)
12:30 p.m. – 1: 25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)
1:30 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting
3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
4 pm. – Overton’s 200 Xfinity race (200 laps, 211.6 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
SUNDAY, JULY 16
9:30 a.m. – Cup garage open
1 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting
2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
3 p.m. – Overton’s 301 Cup race (301 laps, 318.46 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Aric Almirola has been put in a unique perspective this year to experience the current state of NASCAR racing.
The Richard Petty Motorsports driver competed in the first 11 races of the Cup season before a crash at Kansas Speedway put him on the sidelines for eight weeks with a T5 compression fracture in his back.
The 33-year-old driver was asked by NASCAR America to address the condition of racing in light of Brad Keselowski’s criticisms of the current generation of Cup car.
“It’s as competitive today as it’s ever been,” Almirola said. “It doesn’t look that way when you watch the race (at Kentucky) and see Martin Truex Jr. dominate, but I’m telling you it is so competitive. You see Kyle Larson get fined and docked points for a fan they have blowing air for cooling and they’re misdirecting air. That’s to find a few counts of downforce. That make a difference.
“NASCAR’s put us in a box to where these small differences matter. … I call it stacking pennies.”
Watch the video for all of Almirola’s comments.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Car owner Richard Petty told NBC Sports that he’s confident that sponsor Smithfield will return to the team after this season and would like to have Darrell Wallace Jr. back if they have a place for him.
Smithfield is in the final season of a three-year extension announced in January 2014. The executive who oversees the motorsports program recently left the company, but Petty said that won’t impact the team’s discussions with Smithfield.
“He’s like everybody else, he’s just a worker,’’ Petty told NBC Sports on Wednesday after unveiling the throwback paint scheme Aric Almirola will drive in the Southern 500. “We work with the top guys. It’s just another movement within the company and they’ve revamped their company in the last year anyway. We’re not worried about that part of it. We’re still looking forward to having Smithfield again back next year.’’
If Smithfield remains at the same level — the company has sponsored the No. 43 car in 15 of the first 18 points races this season — then the focus will be on RPM’s second car.
The organization cut back to one car for this season but has two charters. It leased a charter to the Go Fas Racing for the No. 32 car. Charters can only be leased once every five years.
That charter returns after this year. RPM could lease the charter of the No. 43 car and use the charter returning for that car. Another option would be to sell the charter returning from the No. 32 team if RPM doesn’t believe it will return to a two-car operation. Or it can keep both charters and be a two-car team. If so, it will need a driver.
Darrell Wallace Jr. could be a candidate.
“We were very impressed,’’ Petty said of Wallace, who finished his four-race run with the team with an 11th-place finish last weekend at Kentucky Speedway. “He got to know the crew and crew got to know him and he got better. If we had a place for him I’d like to have him back again. Right now, our focus is getting our team back … getting Aric back to winning races and doing good and then we’ll look at the next step.’’
After eight weeks of work and rehab, Aric Almirola will return to the cockpit of the No. 43 Ford this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Almirola has successfully gone through the process of recovering from a T5 compression fracture he suffered in a May crash at Kansas Speedway. In the above video, NASCAR America takes you through the rigorous process the 33-year-old driver went through to return to the track.
“If there is a widget or a gadget out there that claims it will heal you faster, I own it,” Almirola said.
Watch as Almirola swims, exercises and goes through a simulator test in his No. 43 Ford that recreates the pressures of racing at Bristol and Texas Motor Speedway.
All of that was in preparation for his first on-track action since the accident on Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“I’ll tell you what was crazy, was leaving pit road just going up through the gears, I went through second, grabbed third and I was like, ‘Crap, I’m flying’,” Almirola said. “You talk about the routine (of racing) you get so used to getting on the race track and going, the speed becomes normal. And when you get out of it a while and you get going 200 mph, you’re like ‘I am flying.'”
Watch the video below for Almirola’s full account of his first time back on-track.