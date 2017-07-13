Goodyear tire info for NASCAR’s weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams will have the same tires when they compete at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.
Teams have run the left-side tire (D-4564) at New Hampshire since 2012. The right-side tire (D-4706) debuted in July 2016. New Hampshire is the only track both series will run these two tire codes at. As on most NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, teams will not run inner liners in their tires.
While teams will be familiar with the tires they’re using, the track has thrown them a curve ball with its surface. NHMS will treat all four of its corners with the traction agent PJ1, from the middle lane to the wall, in hopes of increasing the competition level of the racing at the 1.058-mile track.
According to Goodyear, these two tire compounds are in the top-three highest performing used in the 2017 tire lineup.
“Teams are always in search of grip at New Hampshire,” Goodyear director of racing Greg Stucker said in a press release. “To help with that, we bring some of our most tractive compounds to this track, not only because of its short track characteristics but also because of the lack of banking.
“Teams often try to gain more grip by pushing the envelope on our recommended air pressures. At New Hampshire, our left-side recommendation is just 12 psi, and only Martinsville has a number lower than that. The risk is that if teams go too low, specifically on the left-sides, they over-deflect the sidewall, which can lead to carcass fatigue and eventually air loss.”
Cup teams will be given four sets of tires for practice, one for qualifying and seven for Sunday’s Overton’s 301. Xfinity teams will given six sets for the entire weekend.
Here’s the tire into:
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4564; Right-side — D-4706
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.64 in. (2,226 mm); Right-side — 88.15 in. (2,239 mm)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 12 psi; Left Rear — 12 psi; Right Front — 30 psi; Right Rear — 27 psi