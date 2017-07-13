Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Goodyear tire info for NASCAR’s weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 13, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams will have the same tires when they compete at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.

Teams have run the left-side tire (D-4564) at New Hampshire since 2012. The right-side tire (D-4706) debuted in July 2016. New Hampshire is the only track both series will run these two tire codes at. As on most NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, teams will not run inner liners in their tires.

While teams will be familiar with the tires they’re using, the track has thrown them a curve ball with its surface. NHMS will treat all four of its corners with the traction agent PJ1, from the middle lane to the wall, in hopes of increasing the competition level of the racing at the 1.058-mile track.

According to Goodyear, these two tire compounds are in the top-three highest performing used in the 2017 tire lineup.

“Teams are always in search of grip at New Hampshire,” Goodyear director of racing Greg Stucker said in a press release. “To help with that, we bring some of our most tractive compounds to this track, not only because of its short track characteristics but also because of the lack of banking.

“Teams often try to gain more grip by pushing the envelope on our recommended air pressures. At New Hampshire, our left-side recommendation is just 12 psi, and only Martinsville has a number lower than that. The risk is that if teams go too low, specifically on the left-sides, they over-deflect the sidewall, which can lead to carcass fatigue and eventually air loss.”

Cup teams will be given four sets of tires for practice, one for qualifying and seven for Sunday’s Overton’s 301. Xfinity teams will given six sets for the entire weekend.

Here’s the tire into:

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4564; Right-side — D-4706

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.64 in. (2,226 mm); Right-side — 88.15 in. (2,239 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 12 psi; Left Rear — 12 psi; Right Front — 30 psi; Right Rear — 27 psi

Matt Kenseth crew chief ‘not sure’ yet if he’ll be with No. 20 team next season

By Daniel McFadinJul 13, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Two days after it was announced Erik Jones would take over driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Cup car in 2018, crew chief Jason Ratcliff said he was “not sure” yet if he would be in his position next year.

Ratcliff has been paired with Matt Kenseth on the No. 20 Toyota since Kenseth joined JGR in 2013, earning 13 Cup wins together. He was also Joey Logano‘s crew chief in his final year at JGR.

“I’m not sure about that right now,” Ratcliff said Thursday on “Tradin’ Paint” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think it’s pretty new, pretty early I should say in the planning stages.

“For me, I’m still focused on this season. I can only focus on one thing at a time and I got my hands full right right now trying to get the 20 car back up front and I think we’ve made a lot of progress, especially in the last month and a half. But we still need a win to lock ourselves in the (playoffs) and put ourselves in position for a championship.”

Eighteen races into the season, Kenseth, as well as the other three JGR teams, remain winless. Kenseth’s last victory came last July at the same track the series visits this weekend, New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Kenseth is currently 11th in the points standings.

With JGR winless, Ratcliff admits the news of Kenseth’s departure at season’s end is “obviously a distraction” to his team. But his crew members have the experience to push through it.

“Thankfully, most of my guys, if not all of them, have been in this sport for a while and they’ve experienced this type of thing throughout their career,” Ratcliff said. “Most of them have been on really good teams before they came to the 20 car and they know what we’re all about and they know the expectations are not only for the 20 but at our organizations.

“Every week put your best car on the track and go out there and push hard to win races and pursue championships.”

Heading to New Hampshire, the No. 20 team has six top 10s, but only two – Charlotte, Pocono – in the last 10 races. He’s only led three times this year, at Richmond (164 laps), Talladega (four laps) and 21 at Daytona before wrecking out.

But at New Hampshire, Kenseth has led 288 laps in the last seven races and won three times in that span. He has finished worse than sixth once (21st, fall 2014).

“We’re going to a really good track this weekend,” Ratcliff siad. “We’ve had some success there and hopefully we can get the thing into victory lane this weekend and that will be a step in the right direction in staying focused on what we need to stay focused on.”

Watch NASCAR America live 5 p.m. ET with special in-studio guest Kurt Busch

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 13, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rutledge Wood hosts along with analysts Parker Kligerman and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.

Much of today’s show will focus on our special in-studio guest, 2004 NASCAR Cup champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch.

Among topics we’ll cover:

* Kurt will discuss his 2017 season as he looks for a record-tying fourth career win this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He’ll also talk about the current playoff picture and his chances at winning a second NASCAR Cup championship.

* Speaking of champions, Kurt and Dale Jarrett will discuss the type of impact a champion can have on the sport.

* Kurt will talk about his racing roots, competing at tracks like the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He’ll also discuss his recent wedding with wife Ashley, who is an accomplished athlete in the sport of polo.

* We will test Kurt’s knowledge by asking him trivia questions while he pilots the NBCSN iRacing Simulator. Fans can provide questions by using #AskKurt.

Kurt Busch hopes to revisit early career success this weekend at Loudon

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 13, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

New Hampshire Motor Speedway was one of Kurt Busch’s go-to tracks early in his career.

He won his first race ever there – in a Camping World Series truck in 2000 – and then went on to earn three NASCAR Cup wins (back-to-back races in 2004 and a third triumph in 2008).

“When you’re able to go to a track where you’ve had that kind of success, it just gives you confidence,” Busch said. “Because of the wins and everything, it’s a place we go to where I feel like I especially know what it takes from the car and the driver to be successful.”

But since his 2008 Cup win, Busch — who will be on Facebook Live this afternoon with NBCSN’s Rutledge Wood — has struggled more often than had success at the 1.058-mile flat track in bucolic Loudon, N.H.

In the 12 NASCAR Cup races at NHMS since his last top five there (third in summer 2010) through this race last summer, Busch’s best showing was 10th (twice). On the flip side, he also recorded six finishes of 20th or worse in that same stretch.

But things may be turning around for Busch, who races in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at NHMS. In his most recent visit to the track, last fall’s playoff race, Busch finished fifth – his best finish since that third-place showing in 2010.

Busch, who will be live in-studio on today’s NASCAR America on NBCSN from 5 to 6 p.m. ET., looks forward to continuing his recent success at New Hampshire.

And if it means tight racing and the kind of fender banging that’s typical at New Hampshire, Busch is ready to get it on.

Usually, you’re trying to keep your eye on the main prize, which is victory lane at the end of the day,” Busch said. “If you have a run-in early on in the race, that guy is going to be trying to find you or you’re looking over your shoulder.

“So if you can sort of hit a reset button and right a mistake, you do that, but not at the expense of taking yourself out of position for the win.”

Overall, Busch, 39, is tied for most wins (three) among active drivers at New Hampshire with Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth and Ryan Newman.

In addition, Busch also has two runner-ups, seven top threes, eight top fives and 13 top 10s. He has also led 541 laps in 32 starts at NHMS. His average start is 11.8, average finish is 15.8 and his lap completion rate is 96 percent.

Thus far this season, Busch has one win – the season-opening Daytona 500 – as well as two top-fives and eight top-10s in the first 18 races on the NASCAR Cup schedule.

Busch comes into Sunday’s race ranked 15th in the NASCAR Cup standings. He’s struggled in his last two starts (Daytona, 28th, crash; Kentucky, 30th, engine) and has three DNFs in his last six starts (Dover, 37th, crash).

The key to success at New Hampshire will be to stay alert for wrecks unfolding in front of you, stay out of trouble and especially stay on top in late restarts.

“It seems like it has changed a little bit toward the end of the race with a lot of aggressive restarts,” Busch said. “That is when you gain positions, or it’s easy to lose positions.

“Everybody is out there elbows out, pushing hard, and you hope to not have trouble.”

Ken Schrader to extend streak of racing at Eldora in next week’s Truck race

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 13, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Veteran driver Ken Schrader is coming back to Eldora Speedway.

Schrader will extend his streak as the only driver to take part in all eight editions of the former Prelude to The Dream, as well as the first four NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series races at the half-mile clay oval in Rossburg, Ohio.

Schrader said in a recent interview that he’d like to take part in the fifth Truck race at Eldora, the only dirt race scheduled among NASCAR’s top-tier series, on July 19.

Bolen Motorsports owner Jeff Bolen heard that interview, reached out to Schrader and a deal was struck for Schrader to drive the team’s No. 66 Chevrolet Silverado. Paul Clapprood will serve as crew chief.

“With Ken’s history on dirt and success at Eldora Speedway, we knew that he would give our team a great chance to win,” Bolen said in a statement. “This is our team’s second full season of competition and having Schrader in the truck at Eldora will help continue the successes so far.”

Added Clapprood, “When it comes to dirt and putting a driver behind the wheel with experience, you can’t beat this opportunity with Schrader.”

Schrader, 62, had five top-10 finishes in the eight-year history of the Prelude to The Dream, with a pair of fourth-place showings as his best outings.

The Prelude was an all-star exhibition race of drivers driving late model cars from 2005-2012, put on by track owner and former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart, that drew drivers from various motorsports series including NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA and World of Outlaws.

In the first four Camping World Truck Series races at Eldora, Schrader won his qualifying heat race three times and was second in the fourth. His best overall finish in the event was fourth in the 2014 race. He also holds the track’s pole record in a Truck.

“We are thrilled to be running Eldora again this season,” Schrader said. “It is truly a classic event and I enjoy every aspect of the race – the fans’ excitement, the level of competition and the fun of running at this iconic track. Driving the Bolen Motorsports Silverado will be a blast.”

