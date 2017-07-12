Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR hammers Kyle Larson’s team; crew chief Chad Johnston suspended for three races

Leave a comment
By Nate RyanJul 12, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

Kyle Larson dropped from the regular-season points lead Wednesday, suffering a 35-point penalty for a rear brake cooling assembly violation discovered after his second-place finish Saturday at Kentucky Speedway.

Crew chief Chad Johnston was suspended for three Cup races and fined $75,000. The team also lost 35 owner points.

According to NASCAR’s penalty report: “The race finish is encumbered per Section
12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Ductwork or other devices are not allowed to pass from one area of the interior of the vehicle to another or to the outside of the vehicle.”

In a brief statement, Chip Ganassi Racing said it wouldn’t appeal: “We accept the penalty and will move forward.”

Kentucky winner Martin Truex Jr. (709 points) now leads the standings with eight races remaining in the regular season, 34 points ahead of Larson (675 points).

The regular-season champion will be awarded 15 playoff points, five more than the second-place points finisher. Truex, who has a series-high 13 stage wins, leads the circuit with 28 playoff points. Larson is tied with Brad Keselowski for third with 13 playoff points.

Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet had trouble in the technical inspection lines at Kentucky throughout last weekend. His car didn’t clear in time to make a qualifying lap for the third time this season (also at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway). The Ganassi car was the last to be rolled onto the grid Saturday night, about 35 minutes before the green flag.

Larson, who started last because of the inspection failure and competed a race-high 90 green-flag passes, was asked afterward if he wanted his team to keep pushing the limits inspection, given that NASCAR has been threatening to increase punishment from practice holds to a reduction of race tire allotments.

“I don’t know,” Larson said. “I like that (crew chief) Chad (Johnston) and them pushed the limits and all that. I don’t really know how the tech process works, and I don’t know what we get in trouble with.  I don’t really pay attention to that stuff.

“Yeah, I mean, if they took tires away, that would be a huge penalty, so you’re going to have to clean it up a little bit to try and pass tech earlier than the fourth or fifth time you go through. But yeah, I mean, I like that. I like the dedication that our team has to try and push the limit, and I think it shows on the racetrack.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Aric Almirola returns to racing, My Home Track

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 12, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America comes to you live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rick Allen hosts with Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty and Aric Almirola.

Here’s what to expect from the show.

· We’ll get Aric Almirola’s reaction to the official announcement that he’s back in the No. 43 car for this weekend’s race at New Hampshire. Hear about his road to recovery and find out what he’s most looking forward to as he gears up for the remainder of the 2017 season.

· We’ll discuss Brad Keselowski’s comments from last week’s race at Kentucky and find out how fans are reacting to them.

· My Home Track features East Bay Raceway Park in Aric’s hometown of Tampa, a place where his grandfather, Sam Rodriguez, raced sprint cars regularly.

· #AskAric – Aric Almirola will answer fan questions live on air

· Don’t forget to catch NASCAR America tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, where we’ll be joined by this year’s Daytona 500 champion, Kurt Busch!

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Aric Almirola driving Richard Petty’s 200th win paint scheme in Southern 500

STP
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 12, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

The paint scheme Aric Almirola will drive in the Sept. 3 Southern 500 will be very specific.

Almirola’s No. 43 Ford will have the paint scheme that Richard Petty had when he won his iconic 200th NASCAR Cup Series race in the 1984 Firecracker 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Driving a Pontiac, Petty won his 200th and final Cup race with President Ronald Reagan in attendance on July 4, 1984.

Richard Petty drives on pit road after driving on track to commemorate his 200th win in NASCAR history prior to the start of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 4, 2009. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Petty beat Cale Yarborough in a race back to the yellow flag with two laps to go in the race.

“All of the 200 wins were special but the 200th definitely stands out,” Petty said in a press release. “We needed every win before to get to 200 but to have the President there was pretty special. It was a story book win on the last lap, in Daytona, on the Fourth of July with the President of the United States there. I enjoy seeing the Throwback deals in Darlington, and this a great one to have on our car this year.”

Almirola, who was announced as returning to the No. 43 this weekend after missing eight weeks to recover from a T5 compression fracture, was born just four months before the race in March 1984.

Thirty years later in 2014, Almirola earned his first Cup win in the came race, a rain-shortened Coke Zero 400.

“When you think of Richard Petty, one of the first moments you think of is his 200th win at Daytona International Speedway,” Almirola said. “It was like a storybook being on the Fourth of July and with President Reagan there. That race is even more special to me with my first Cup Series win coming 30 years later to the weekend in the same Victory Lane.

“I really enjoy the throwback weekend, and it will be very special to throwback to such a substantial moment in NASCAR history. I always like to have a little fun with it off the track. Although, I’m not sure I’ll be able to top the Fu Manchu this year. We’ll work on it though (Almirola sported a facial hair design Petty once had in the 1970s) .”

Almirola’s paint scheme won’t be the only way Petty is recognized at the Southern 500.

Petty, who just turned 80, will pace the field prior to the green flag driving a 1967 Plymouth like the one he drove to victory in the 1967 Southern 500.

and on Facebook

Mother of Darrell and Michael Waltrip passes away at 90

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 12, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT

Margaret Waltrip, the mother of former NASCAR drivers Darrell and Michael Waltrip, died Wednesday morning at the age of 90, the brothers announced on Twitter.

Michael Waltrip said his mother passed away “peacefully in her bed with family by her side.”

Margaret Waltrip had five children, Darrell, Michael, Connie, Carolyn and the late Bobby Waltrip, who died in 2014. 

Leroy Waltrip, Margaret’s husband, died in 2000 at 76 after a three-year battle with cancer.

Below are the Waltrip brothers’ statements on Twitter.

and on Facebook

Aric Almirola cleared to race this weekend at New Hampshire

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 12, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT

Richard Petty Motorsports announced Wednesday that doctors have cleared Aric Almirola to race this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Almirola has been out since suffering a T5 compression fracture in a May 13 crash at Kansas Speedway. He was expected to be out eight to 12 weeks.

Almirola received approval after a test Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR AMERICA: Aric Almirola appears on today’s show from 5-6 p.m. ET from the NASCAR Hall of Fame

“It felt great to be back in the racecar yesterday,” Almirola said in a statement. “After racing in the Monster Energy Series for five and a half years, it got to be routine, and I took it for granted. When something gets taken away from you at a moment’s notice like that, it has certainly made me appreciate my passion for racing and my desire to compete at this level. The thrill of running 200 miles per hour in a stock car was something that I had honestly lost a little bit. After being out of the car for eight weeks, the passion is back, now more than ever.
“Physically, I felt great in the car and had no pain associated with the injury during (Tuesday’s) test. I’d like to sincerely thank all of the medical personnel that have helped me through this process, my family, my friends, my team and all the fans that supported me. I’m very grateful to Bubba (Wallace), Regan (Smith) and Billy (Johnson) for all of their efforts subbing for me both on and off the track. I’m excited to get back to racing against all my friends and peers in the Monster Energy Series.”

Regan Smith filled in for Almirola in the Monster Energy Open during All-Star weekend, the Coca-Cola 600 (finished 22nd) and Dover (34th). Darrell Wallace Jr. drove the car at Pocono (26th), Michigan (19th), Daytona (15th) and Kentucky (11th). Billy Johnson finished 22nd in the car at Sonoma.

 