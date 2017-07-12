NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Aric Almirola returns to racing, My Home Track

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America comes to you live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rick Allen hosts with Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty and Aric Almirola.

Here’s what to expect from the show.

· We’ll get Aric Almirola’s reaction to the official announcement that he’s back in the No. 43 car for this weekend’s race at New Hampshire. Hear about his road to recovery and find out what he’s most looking forward to as he gears up for the remainder of the 2017 season.

· We’ll discuss Brad Keselowski’s comments from last week’s race at Kentucky and find out how fans are reacting to them.

· My Home Track features East Bay Raceway Park in Aric’s hometown of Tampa, a place where his grandfather, Sam Rodriguez, raced sprint cars regularly.

· #AskAric – Aric Almirola will answer fan questions live on air

· Don’t forget to catch NASCAR America tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, where we’ll be joined by this year’s Daytona 500 champion, Kurt Busch!

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.