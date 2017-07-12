Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Aric Almirola’s back to racing was wet, bumpy journey

By Daniel McFadinJul 12, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

After eight weeks of work and rehab, Aric Almirola will return to the cockpit of the No. 43 Ford this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Almirola has successfully gone through the process of recovering from a T5 compression fracture he suffered in a May crash at Kansas Speedway. In the above video, NASCAR America takes you through the rigorous process the 33-year-old driver went through to return to the track.

“If there is a widget or a gadget out there that claims it will heal you faster, I own it,” Almirola said.

Watch as Almirola swims, exercises and goes through a simulator test in his No. 43 Ford that recreates the pressures of racing at Bristol and Texas Motor Speedway.

All of that was in preparation for his first on-track action since the accident on Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I’ll tell you what was crazy, was leaving pit road just going up through the gears, I went through second, grabbed third and I was like, ‘Crap, I’m flying’,” Almirola said. “You talk about the routine (of racing) you get so used to getting on the race track and going, the speed becomes normal. And when you get out of it a while and you get going 200 mph, you’re like ‘I am flying.'”

Watch the video below for Almirola’s full account of his first time back on-track.

Richard Petty confident that Smithfield will return as sponsor for 2018

By Dustin LongJul 12, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Car owner Richard Petty told NBC Sports that he’s confident that sponsor Smithfield will return to the team after this season and would like to have Darrell Wallace Jr. back if they have a place for him.

Smithfield is in the final season of a three-year extension announced in January 2014. The executive who oversees the motorsports program recently left the company, but Petty said that won’t impact the team’s discussions with Smithfield.

“He’s like everybody else, he’s just a worker,’’ Petty told NBC Sports on Wednesday after unveiling the throwback paint scheme Aric Almirola will drive in the Southern 500. “We work with the top guys. It’s just another movement within the company and they’ve revamped their company in the last year anyway. We’re not worried about that part of it. We’re still looking forward to having Smithfield again back next year.’’

If Smithfield remains at the same level — the company has sponsored the No. 43 car in 15 of the first 18 points races this season — then the focus will be on RPM’s second car.

The organization cut back to one car for this season but has two charters. It leased a charter to the Go Fas Racing for the No. 32 car. Charters can only be leased once every five years.

That charter returns after this year. RPM could lease the charter of the No. 43 car and use the charter returning for that car. Another option would be to sell the charter returning from the No. 32 team if RPM doesn’t believe it will return to a two-car operation. Or it can keep both charters and be a two-car team. If so, it will need a driver.

Darrell Wallace Jr. could be a candidate.

“We were very impressed,’’ Petty said of Wallace, who finished his four-race run with the team with an 11th-place finish last weekend at Kentucky Speedway. “He got to know the crew and crew got to know him and he got better. If we had a place for him I’d like to have him back again. Right now, our focus is getting our team back … getting Aric back to winning races and doing good and then we’ll look at the next step.’’

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Aric Almirola returns to racing, My Home Track

By Daniel McFadinJul 12, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America comes to you live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rick Allen hosts with Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty and Aric Almirola.

Here’s what to expect from the show.

· We’ll get Aric Almirola’s reaction to the official announcement that he’s back in the No. 43 car for this weekend’s race at New Hampshire. Hear about his road to recovery and find out what he’s most looking forward to as he gears up for the remainder of the 2017 season.

· We’ll discuss Brad Keselowski’s comments from last week’s race at Kentucky and find out how fans are reacting to them.

· My Home Track features East Bay Raceway Park in Aric’s hometown of Tampa, a place where his grandfather, Sam Rodriguez, raced sprint cars regularly.

· #AskAric – Aric Almirola will answer fan questions live on air

· Don’t forget to catch NASCAR America tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, where we’ll be joined by this year’s Daytona 500 champion, Kurt Busch!

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR hammers Kyle Larson’s team; crew chief Chad Johnston suspended for three races

By Nate RyanJul 12, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

Kyle Larson dropped from the regular-season points lead Wednesday, suffering a 35-point penalty for a rear brake cooling assembly violation discovered after his second-place finish Saturday at Kentucky Speedway.

Crew chief Chad Johnston was suspended for three Cup races and fined $75,000. The team also lost 35 owner points.

According to NASCAR’s penalty report: “The race finish is encumbered per Section
12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Ductwork or other devices are not allowed to pass from one area of the interior of the vehicle to another or to the outside of the vehicle.”

In a brief statement, Chip Ganassi Racing said it wouldn’t appeal: “We accept the penalty and will move forward.”

Kentucky winner Martin Truex Jr. (709 points) now leads the standings with eight races remaining in the regular season, 34 points ahead of Larson (675 points).

The regular-season champion will be awarded 15 playoff points, five more than the second-place points finisher. Truex, who has a series-high 13 stage wins, leads the circuit with 28 playoff points. Larson is tied with Brad Keselowski for third with 13 playoff points.

Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet had trouble in the technical inspection lines at Kentucky throughout last weekend. His car didn’t clear in time to make a qualifying lap for the third time this season (also at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway). The Ganassi car was the last to be rolled onto the grid Saturday night, about 35 minutes before the green flag.

Larson, who started last because of the inspection failure and competed a race-high 90 green-flag passes, was asked afterward if he wanted his team to keep pushing the limits inspection, given that NASCAR has been threatening to increase punishment from practice holds to a reduction of race tire allotments.

“I don’t know,” Larson said. “I like that (crew chief) Chad (Johnston) and them pushed the limits and all that. I don’t really know how the tech process works, and I don’t know what we get in trouble with.  I don’t really pay attention to that stuff.

“Yeah, I mean, if they took tires away, that would be a huge penalty, so you’re going to have to clean it up a little bit to try and pass tech earlier than the fourth or fifth time you go through. But yeah, I mean, I like that. I like the dedication that our team has to try and push the limit, and I think it shows on the racetrack.”

Aric Almirola driving Richard Petty’s 200th win paint scheme in Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinJul 12, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

The paint scheme Aric Almirola will drive in the Sept. 3 Southern 500 will be very specific.

Almirola’s No. 43 Ford will have the paint scheme that Richard Petty had when he won his iconic 200th NASCAR Cup Series race in the 1984 Firecracker 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Driving a Pontiac, Petty won his 200th and final Cup race with President Ronald Reagan in attendance on July 4, 1984.

Richard Petty drives on pit road after driving on track to commemorate his 200th win in NASCAR history prior to the start of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 4, 2009. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Petty beat Cale Yarborough in a race back to the yellow flag with two laps to go in the race.

“All of the 200 wins were special but the 200th definitely stands out,” Petty said in a press release. “We needed every win before to get to 200 but to have the President there was pretty special. It was a story book win on the last lap, in Daytona, on the Fourth of July with the President of the United States there. I enjoy seeing the Throwback deals in Darlington, and this a great one to have on our car this year.”

Almirola, who was announced as returning to the No. 43 this weekend after missing eight weeks to recover from a T5 compression fracture, was born just four months before the race in March 1984.

Thirty years later in 2014, Almirola earned his first Cup win in the came race, a rain-shortened Coke Zero 400.

“When you think of Richard Petty, one of the first moments you think of is his 200th win at Daytona International Speedway,” Almirola said. “It was like a storybook being on the Fourth of July and with President Reagan there. That race is even more special to me with my first Cup Series win coming 30 years later to the weekend in the same Victory Lane.

“I really enjoy the throwback weekend, and it will be very special to throwback to such a substantial moment in NASCAR history. I always like to have a little fun with it off the track. Although, I’m not sure I’ll be able to top the Fu Manchu this year. We’ll work on it though (Almirola sported a facial hair design Petty once had in the 1970s) .”

Almirola’s paint scheme won’t be the only way Petty is recognized at the Southern 500.

Petty, who just turned 80, will pace the field prior to the green flag driving a 1967 Plymouth like the one he drove to victory in the 1967 Southern 500.

