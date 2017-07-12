Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Mother of Darrell and Michael Waltrip passes away at 90

By Daniel McFadinJul 12, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT

Margaret Waltrip, the mother of former NASCAR drivers Darrell and Michael Waltrip, died Wednesday morning at the age of 90, the brothers announced on Twitter.

Michael Waltrip said his mother passed away “peacefully in her bed with family by her side.”

Margaret Waltrip had five children, Darrell, Michael, Connie, Carolyn and the late Bobby Waltrip, who died in 2014. 

Leroy Waltrip, Margaret’s husband, died in 2000 at 76 after a three-year battle with cancer.

Below are the Waltrip brothers’ statements on Twitter.

Aric Almirola driving Richard Petty’s 200th win paint scheme in Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinJul 12, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

The paint scheme Aric Almirola will drive in the Sept. 3 Southern 500 will be very specific.

Almirola’s No. 43 Ford will have the paint scheme that Richard Petty had when he won his iconic 200th NASCAR Cup Series race in the 1984 Firecracker 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Driving a Pontiac, Petty won his 200th and final Cup race with President Ronald Reagan in attendance on July 4, 1984.

Richard Petty drives on pit road after driving on track to commemorate his 200th win in NASCAR history prior to the start of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 4, 2009. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Petty beat Cale Yarborough in a race back to the yellow flag with two laps to go in the race.

“All of the 200 wins were special but the 200th definitely stands out,” Petty said in a press release. “We needed every win before to get to 200 but to have the President there was pretty special. It was a story book win on the last lap, in Daytona, on the Fourth of July with the President of the United States there. I enjoy seeing the Throwback deals in Darlington, and this a great one to have on our car this year.”

Almirola, who was announced as returning to the No. 43 this weekend after missing eight weeks to recover from a T5 compression fracture, was born just four months before the race in March 1984.

Thirty years later in 2014, Almirola earned his first Cup win in the came race, a rain-shortened Coke Zero 400.

“When you think of Richard Petty, one of the first moments you think of is his 200th win at Daytona International Speedway,” Almirola said. “It was like a storybook being on the Fourth of July and with President Reagan there. That race is even more special to me with my first Cup Series win coming 30 years later to the weekend in the same Victory Lane.

“I really enjoy the throwback weekend, and it will be very special to throwback to such a substantial moment in NASCAR history. I always like to have a little fun with it off the track. Although, I’m not sure I’ll be able to top the Fu Manchu this year. We’ll work on it though (Almirola sported a facial hair design Petty once had in the 1970s) .”

Almirola’s paint scheme won’t be the only way Petty is recognized at the Southern 500.

Petty, who just turned 80, will pace the field prior to the green flag driving a 1967 Plymouth like the one he drove to victory in the 1967 Southern 500.

Aric Almirola cleared to race this weekend at New Hampshire

By Dustin LongJul 12, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT

Richard Petty Motorsports announced Wednesday that doctors have cleared Aric Almirola to race this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Almirola has been out since suffering a T5 compression fracture in a May 13 crash at Kansas Speedway. He was expected to be out eight to 12 weeks.

Almirola received approval after a test Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR AMERICA: Aric Almirola appears on today’s show from 5-6 p.m. ET from the NASCAR Hall of Fame

“It felt great to be back in the racecar yesterday,” Almirola said in a statement. “After racing in the Monster Energy Series for five and a half years, it got to be routine, and I took it for granted. When something gets taken away from you at a moment’s notice like that, it has certainly made me appreciate my passion for racing and my desire to compete at this level. The thrill of running 200 miles per hour in a stock car was something that I had honestly lost a little bit. After being out of the car for eight weeks, the passion is back, now more than ever.
“Physically, I felt great in the car and had no pain associated with the injury during (Tuesday’s) test. I’d like to sincerely thank all of the medical personnel that have helped me through this process, my family, my friends, my team and all the fans that supported me. I’m very grateful to Bubba (Wallace), Regan (Smith) and Billy (Johnson) for all of their efforts subbing for me both on and off the track. I’m excited to get back to racing against all my friends and peers in the Monster Energy Series.”

Regan Smith filled in for Almirola in the Monster Energy Open during All-Star weekend, the Coca-Cola 600 (finished 22nd) and Dover (34th). Darrell Wallace Jr. drove the car at Pocono (26th), Michigan (19th), Daytona (15th) and Kentucky (11th). Billy Johnson finished 22nd in the car at Sonoma.

 

Johnny Sauter believes this season can be even better than last year’s championship run

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 12, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Johnny Sauter has called the 2016 season the best he’s ever had.

Of course, you’d talk that way if you won your first Camping World Truck Series championship.

On the path to that title, Sauter earned three wins, 12 top-five and 19 top-10 finishes.

But Sauter says he can top last season – and he’s on track to do that.

As teams prepare for the next Truck race, July 19 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, Sauter is once again having an outstanding season.

Through the first 10 races of the 23-race schedule, Sauter has one win, seven top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

He’s already led twice as many laps his season (316) as he led all of last season (130).

“I think there’s no question about our performance,” Sauter said in a teleconference on Tuesday. “It was a bummer the other night at Kentucky.

“We lost a cylinder there with 14, 15 to go. That would have been another top-three finish. And as it was we still finished ninth on seven cylinders.”

Yet, while the motor in his No. 21 GMS Chevrolet Silverado may have lost some power at the end of the Kentucky race, that can’t be said for Sauter’s season.

“I definitely feel like we’re hitting on all eight (cylinders),” Sauter said. “We’re doing everything, you know, depending on who you talk to, pretty smart.

“I definitely think that we need to win some more races, for sure, before things get going. And we’re coming to a lot of great racetracks coming up.

“Yeah, I feel great about where we’re at. And the key deal is I don’t feel any complacency. I feel we’re still digging and trying to make our stuff better.

“I feel like we’re a long shot better than where we were a year ago this time.”

