Kyle Petty goes Off Script: talks NASCAR, Richard Petty, superstitions (video)

Matt Kenseth will soon be a man without a NASCAR Cup team — or will he?

Kenseth let it be known last weekend that he would not be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018, that his current contract will expire at the end of this season.

Tuesday, JGR made it official, announcing that young Erik Jones will leave sister team Furniture Row Racing and join the Gibbs organization and will drive the No. 20 Toyota Camry that Kenseth has driven the past 4 1/2 seasons.

Where will Kenseth wind up? Could he replace the retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet? Or maybe the No. 5 HMS Chevy if Kasey Kahne does not return for 2018?

Perhaps the most important thing for Kenseth right now is that no matter where he winds up in 2018 — provided he finds a team that he believes he become competitive with — he’ll need significant sponsorship money.

If he can’t get enough cash, could Kenseth potentially wind up like former teammate Greg Biffle, whose career abruptly ended after last season due to lack of sponsorship and a competitive team to drive for?