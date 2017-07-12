Kyle Petty goes Off Script: talks NASCAR, Richard Petty, superstitions (video)

Kyle Petty goes Off Script to discuss his father, Richard Petty, winning the Daytona 500; growing up in an unconventional environment, and the sport that has brought him so much joy but also tragedy.
NASCAR: Chris Buescher excited to race at New Hampshire (video)
Chris Buescher is ready to race New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s short track in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 NASCAR Cup race.
Buescher, currently ranked 26th in the standings, knows a good run and finish could go a long way toward improving his playoff hopes.
NASCAR America: Matt Kenseth needs sponsors that understand he’s a short-term deal (video)
Matt Kenseth will soon be a man without a NASCAR Cup team — or will he?
Kenseth let it be known last weekend that he would not be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018, that his current contract will expire at the end of this season.
Tuesday, JGR made it official, announcing that young Erik Jones will leave sister team Furniture Row Racing and join the Gibbs organization and will drive the No. 20 Toyota Camry that Kenseth has driven the past 4 1/2 seasons.
Where will Kenseth wind up? Could he replace the retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet? Or maybe the No. 5 HMS Chevy if Kasey Kahne does not return for 2018?
Perhaps the most important thing for Kenseth right now is that no matter where he winds up in 2018 — provided he finds a team that he believes he become competitive with — he’ll need significant sponsorship money.
If he can’t get enough cash, could Kenseth potentially wind up like former teammate Greg Biffle, whose career abruptly ended after last season due to lack of sponsorship and a competitive team to drive for?
NASCAR America: Scan All from Kentucky Speedway (video)
Take a look behind the scenes during this past Saturday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway as Martin Truex Jr. took home a dominating win.
Keelan Harvick has big family news: he’s going to be a big brother soon
There’s big news in the Harvick family. The question is who has the bigger news: Kevin and wife DeLana are going to have a second child, or son Keelan will become a big brother for the first time.
Momma and Papa Harvick left it to Keelan to make the big announcement on social media that he’ll soon have a little sister.
Kevin then discussed it further on his weekly Happy Hours show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Congratulations to the Harvicks. The big happy family will soon be a bit bigger.
Kevin then took Keelan’s message to Tuesday’s edition of Happy Hour on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: