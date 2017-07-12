Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Johnny Sauter believes this season can be even better than last year’s championship run

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 12, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Johnny Sauter has called the 2016 season the best he’s ever had.

Of course, you’d talk that way if you won your first Camping World Truck Series championship.

On the path to that title, Sauter earned three wins, 12 top-five and 19 top-10 finishes.

But Sauter says he can top last season – and he’s on track to do that.

As teams prepare for the next Truck race, July 19 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, Sauter is once again having an outstanding season.

Through the first 10 races of the 23-race schedule, Sauter has one win, seven top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

He’s already led twice as many laps his season (316) as he led all of last season (130).

“I think there’s no question about our performance,” Sauter said in a teleconference on Tuesday. “It was a bummer the other night at Kentucky.

“We lost a cylinder there with 14, 15 to go. That would have been another top-three finish. And as it was we still finished ninth on seven cylinders.”

Yet, while the motor in his No. 21 GMS Chevrolet Silverado may have lost some power at the end of the Kentucky race, that can’t be said for Sauter’s season.

“I definitely feel like we’re hitting on all eight (cylinders),” Sauter said. “We’re doing everything, you know, depending on who you talk to, pretty smart.

“I definitely think that we need to win some more races, for sure, before things get going. And we’re coming to a lot of great racetracks coming up.

“Yeah, I feel great about where we’re at. And the key deal is I don’t feel any complacency. I feel we’re still digging and trying to make our stuff better.

“I feel like we’re a long shot better than where we were a year ago this time.”

Aric Almirola cleared to race this weekend at New Hampshire

By Dustin LongJul 12, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT

Richard Petty Motorsports announced Wednesday that doctors have cleared Aric Almirola to race this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Almirola has been out since suffering a T5 compression fracture in a May 13 crash at Kansas Speedway. He was expected to be out eight to 12 weeks.

Almirola received approval after a test Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“It felt great to be back in the racecar yesterday,” Almirola said in a statement. “After racing in the Monster Energy Series for five and a half years, it got to be routine, and I took it for granted. When something gets taken away from you at a moment’s notice like that, it has certainly made me appreciate my passion for racing and my desire to compete at this level. The thrill of running 200 miles per hour in a stock car was something that I had honestly lost a little bit. After being out of the car for eight weeks, the passion is back, now more than ever.
“Physically, I felt great in the car and had no pain associated with the injury during (Tuesday’s) test. I’d like to sincerely thank all of the medical personnel that have helped me through this process, my family, my friends, my team and all the fans that supported me. I’m very grateful to Bubba (Wallace), Regan (Smith) and Billy (Johnson) for all of their efforts subbing for me both on and off the track. I’m excited to get back to racing against all my friends and peers in the Monster Energy Series.”

Regan Smith filled in for Almirola in the Monster Energy Open during All-Star weekend, the Coca-Cola 600 (finished 22nd) and Dover (34th). Darrell Wallace Jr. drove the car at Pocono (26th), Michigan (19th), Daytona (15th) and Kentucky (11th). Billy Johnson finished 22nd in the car at Sonoma.

 

Kyle Petty goes Off Script: talks NASCAR, Richard Petty, superstitions (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 12, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

Kyle Petty goes Off Script to discuss his father, Richard Petty, winning the Daytona 500; growing up in an unconventional environment, and the sport that has brought him so much joy but also tragedy.

NASCAR: Chris Buescher excited to race at New Hampshire (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

Chris Buescher is ready to race New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s short track in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 NASCAR Cup race.

Buescher, currently ranked 26th in the standings, knows a good run and finish could go a long way toward improving his playoff hopes.

NASCAR America: Matt Kenseth needs sponsors that understand he’s a short-term deal (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Matt Kenseth will soon be a man without a NASCAR Cup team — or will he?

Kenseth let it be known last weekend that he would not be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018, that his current contract will expire at the end of this season.

Tuesday, JGR made it official, announcing that young Erik Jones will leave sister team Furniture Row Racing and join the Gibbs organization and will drive the No. 20 Toyota Camry that Kenseth has driven the past 4 1/2 seasons.

Where will Kenseth wind up? Could he replace the retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet? Or maybe the No. 5 HMS Chevy if Kasey Kahne does not return for 2018?

Perhaps the most important thing for Kenseth right now is that no matter where he winds up in 2018 — provided he finds a team that he believes he become competitive with — he’ll need significant sponsorship money.

If he can’t get enough cash, could Kenseth potentially wind up like former teammate Greg Biffle, whose career abruptly ended after last season due to lack of sponsorship and a competitive team to drive for?