Erik Jones to drive No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing next season

By Dustin LongJul 11, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

Erik Jones will join Joe Gibbs Racing next season.

Jones takes over the No. 20 ride Matt Kenseth has had since joining JGR in 2013. Kenseth has scored 14 of his 38 career wins with the team. Joe Gibbs Racing announced that Kenseth will not return to the organization.

“Matt (Kenseth) has been a tremendous asset to our organization over the past five seasons both on and off the track,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, in a statement. “He’s been a great teammate and a great ambassador for our sponsors. We have a great deal of respect for him and we are working hard to get the 20 team into the playoffs to make a run for the championship. We have a great deal of confidence in his abilities to do just that. 

“At the same time it’s exciting to have Erik back to run fulltime with us starting next season. When a number of circumstances made it clear over the past few weeks that a second year for the 77 car was probably not viable at this time for Erik, we all agreed that we wanted to keep him in the Toyota racing family and felt it was the right time to make this transition. He is an exciting driver that has already proven to have the ability to compete at the highest level of our sport. He is also shown to be a great representative to our partners and we believe he is at the beginning of a long and successful career.”

Jones is 14th in the points (but outside a playoff spot) with one top-five and five top-10 finishes for Furniture Row Racing.

The move is not a surprise. Furniture Row Racing owner Barney Visser said last year that Jones had a one-year contract with the team, leading to speculation that the Toyota-backed driver would then head to JGR.

“This is a really exciting time in my career for me to make the move back to Joe Gibbs Racing full time in the Cup Series and continue to have the success I’ve had with them over the last few years,” Jones said in a statement. “I will always be grateful for the opportunity given to me by Barney Visser and everyone at Furniture Row Racing this year for my first full year in the Cup Series.

“I’ve learned a lot this year and I’ve had a great group of guys around me each week to lean on as I figured out my rookie season and how to make my way in the Cup Series. The 77 team, from myself, crew chief Chris Gayle and every crew member, we’ve come a long way since February and we still have a lot to accomplish this season. We’ve hit our stride the last few weeks with strong finishes and while it’s nice to have my plans for 2018 announced, I’m focused on continuing to improve and get this team a win before the season ends.”

As for the future of the No. 77 team at Furniture Row Racing?

“Regarding today’s announcement that Erik Jones will drive in the NASCAR Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing starting in 2018, Furniture Row Racing’s commitment to Jones and the No. 77 team remains the same for the remainder of the season,” Visser said in a statement.“Our goal is for Jones to qualify for the playoffs, make a run for the championship and capture Rookie of the Year honors.

“We are working on our team plans for 2018 but don’t have anything concrete to report at this time except that Martin Truex Jr. will continue to drive the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.”

Jones, who turned 21 on May 30, rocketed through NASCAR’s ranks after being discovered by Kyle Busch in 2012 after Jones beat Busch to win the Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

He became the youngest winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2013 at 17 years, five months and eight days when he won at Phoenix. Cole Custer broke that mark in 2014.

Jones won the Truck title in 2015, becoming the youngest series champ at 19 years, five months, 21 days and made his first Cup appearance that season in relief of Denny Hamlin at Bristol. He later drove a Cup race for an injured Kyle Busch and two races for Kenseth after Kenseth had been suspended for intentionally wrecking Joey Logano at Martinsville.

Jones won four Xfintiy races last year as a rookie and ran for the championship in the season finale in Miami but finished fourth in the points.

Bump & Run: Examining race for final playoff spots, who raises most concern

By NBC SportsJul 11, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte Slugger Labbe, Nate Ryan and Dustin Long discuss this week’s hot topics.

Who are you most concerned about making the playoffs: Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth or Clint Bowyer?

Steve Letarte: I actually feel that it’s a coin flip between the three. It’s hard to believe that we’re this far in and Joey Logano, from the outside looking in, I don’t know what the summer funk that they’re in is, but it’s real. They seem to continue to struggle. Matt Kenseth, the news of just this last week of not coming back to the 20 car, I don’t know if that’s going to change the way he’s been driving or take the pressure off. He actually looked much better at Kentucky until the last-lap crash. Clint Bowyer has been kind of close but no cigar. I really don’t know. I think that’s going to be a fascinating race over the course of the summer. I think it just comes down to a few good decisions and a few fortunate breaks.

Slugger Labbe: Joey Logano. Team Penske is lacking speed since the encumbered win at Richmond. NASCAR has tightened up the inspection process for the teams and this has seemed to have affected the Ford teams the most. The best chance for Joey to win will be this weekend at New Hampshire; otherwise this team will have a long road ahead to Richmond 

Nate Ryan: Last week’s revelation that he isn’t returning to Joe Gibbs Racing could be a rallying cry for the team … but history shows it usually goes the other way for lame-duck drivers in their final seasons. Kenseth assuredly will give it his all, but the No. 20 Toyota already has lacked speed this year relative to teammate Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin. It’s hard to see Kenseth securing a playoff spot in his final season at Joe Gibbs Racing as the internal atmosphere with this team figures to become more difficult, particularly the longer he remains without a ride for 2018.

Dustin Long: Joey Logano. The lack of speed from this team in recent weeks is worrisome. Without that speed, it will be hard to win races. With additional winners likely, that will mean fewer playoff spots via points and drop Logano further behind for the cutoff. This team has been in pressure situations before but it often had more speed in those cases. Let’s see what this team can do now.

What team not in the spotlight you are keeping an eye on?

Steve Letarte: This driver is going to be in the spotlight at some point, the driver of the No. 77, Erik Jones. I think he’s doing a tremendous job and is being overlooked because it’s easy. His teammate (Martin Truex Jr.) is so fast. He’s doing what a rookie should do, which is not make the news. I haven’t seen him wreck anyone. I haven’t seen him wreck himself. I haven’t seen a lot of rookie mistakes.

Slugger Labbe: AJ Allmendinger. AJ can send the playoffs into madness with a win at Watkins Glen but the team has to provide a solid race car and must eliminate the mechanical and pit road issues. New Hampshire marks the final race on a playoff track before the playoffs begin. What will you be looking for this weekend as you gauge playoff teams?

Nate Ryan: Denny Hamlin. It’s been an unusually quiet season, but the fourth place at Kentucky Speedway shows he’s poised for a breakout. Everyone is expecting Kyle Busch will end JGR’s winless drought, but Hamlin seems to stand just as good of a chance, particularly at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (where he has dominated before).

Dustin Long: Kevin Harvick. They’ve had some struggles in the switch to Ford this season but this is a seasoned team that knows how to win in pressure situations. Don’t overlook this team when the playoffs start. I want to see in the coming weeks if this team builds momentum and shows more speed.

New Hampshire marks the final race on a playoff track before the playoffs begin. What will you be looking for this weekend as you gauge playoff teams?

Steve Letarte: In years past, I think this was a very accurate question because there were not a whole lot of other things for the playoff teams to be racing for over the points, but I think the playoff points have almost nullified this question. I don’t think this race at New Hampshire is any more important to Kyle Larson or Martin Truex Jr. than next week’s race or at Watkins Glen or Bristol because of what’s at stake, those potential playoff points. Without a doubt, they’re going to want to leave New Hampshire with a good notebook but with this traction compound put down, I think that’s going to drive the storyline at New Hampshire more than what car is good or bad. This system is different. We’re learning as we go over the course of the summer.

Slugger Labbe: New Hampshire is a very hard race track to adapt to. Restarts and mechanical grip for the long run are very important. A lot of the teams already locked in the playoffs will use the first New Hampshire race as an experiment to find the best set up as they prepare for the fall race at New Hampshire, which is the second race of the playoffs. I’ll be watching for the teams that can maximize both keys to running well there. 

Nate Ryan: In the past, this race would have been a prime opportunity for qualified teams to gamble on setups (such as the No. 48’s aggressive experimentation with lower tire pressures in the July 2014 race). But with stage racing, that luxury is gone, so it should be a more accurate barometer of where teams are at the halfway point. It also has been five years since a Hendrick Motorsports car won at New Hampshire, and it bears watching if the team is any closer to ending that trend.

Dustin Long: I will keep an eye on Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin. They both should be good this weekend and it will be important for them to be so, especially if they don’t win before the playoffs begin and enter with few playoff points. That will mean they will have little margin for error in the first round, which includes New Hampshire, to advance. If they struggle this weekend, that could be a troubling sign.

NASCAR America live at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Jones to replace Kenseth at JGR, playoff update

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut, while Steve Letarte and Slugger Labbe join us from NBC Charlotte.

Among the topics on today’s show:

* Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that Erik Jones will drive the team’s No. 20 Toyota Camry in the Monster Energy Series next season. Marty Snider was at the announcement and spoke to Jones about the big news. Our panel of experts will examine the impact this move will have on Jones and current driver Matt Kenseth.

* The Monster Energy Series playoffs have six spots open with eight races remaining in the regular season. We’ll look at the current playoff picture and see which drivers are in good shape and those who need to step up their game.

* SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone joins us from Chicago. He’ll give his take on the Erik Jones news, as well as the potential of new manufacturers coming to NASCAR.

* Today’s edition of Scan All brings you the sights and sounds of Martin Truex Jr.’s dominant performance on Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.

Who’s hot, who’s not heading into New Hampshire

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

NASCAR begins the second half of the 36-race 2017 season with Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

But while 18 more races seem like a lot of time for teams that have struggled this season, that’s not truly accurate. Rather, we’re at a point in the season where teams have reached a sense of urgency: There are only eight races left to qualify for this year’s playoffs.

New Hampshire is also the last playoff track that teams will be able to gather data for the upcoming 10-race playoffs. Nine weeks later, New Hampshire will host the second race of the playoffs on Sept. 24.

Sunday’s race will be the 45th time the Cup series has raced at the one-mile short track. NHMS hosted one race per year from 1993 to 1996 and two races from 1997 through this season.

It will revert back to hosting just one race per season in 2018, as its annual second race date will move to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here is a look at some of the drivers who are hot and those who are not heading into Sunday’s Overton’s 301, to be televised on NBCSN.

WHO IS HOT:

Martin Truex Jr.

Won at Kentucky, sweeping both stages

Finished in the top-10 12 times this season, most of all drivers

Won 13 stages this season

Wins at Las Vegas, Kansas, and Kentucky

Has led a series high 1,115 laps in 2017, including over 100 in four of the last eight

Best New Hampshire finish is third in 2007

Only one finish outside the top 12 at New Hampshire since joining Furniture Row Racing (six races)

Led 264 of the 601 laps raced at New Hampshire in 2016 (44 percent) finished 16th and 7th

Kyle Larson

Finished 2nd at Kentucky, sixth runner up finish this season

Two wins this season, ACS and Michigan, leads the points by one

Finished top 2 eight times this season

Finished top 3 in his first two starts at New Hampshire in 2014, best finish since is 10th last September

Brad Keselowski

Finished 39th at Kentucky, accident; has had DNFs in four of last seven races this season due to accidents (five total in 2017)

Has not had back-to-back top 10 finishes since Talladega and Kansas

Nine top-fives in 2017, the most of all drivers

Won this race in 2014

Worst finish in the last 11 races at NH is 15th with eight top 10 finishes

Led at least one lap in the last 11 NH races

Kyle Busch

Finished 5th at Kentucky; top 10 finishes in seven of the last nine races this season

Been passed for the win five times this season

Led the most laps four times this season but is still winless

858 laps led in 2017, second most

Had three wins at this point in 2016

Two time winner at New Hampshire, this race in 2006 and 2015

Finished top 3 five of the last eight races at New Hampshire including a win

Kevin Harvick

Finished 9th at Kentucky, top 10 finishes in six of the last eight races

Won at Sonoma

Two New Hampshire wins, Fall race in 2006 and Fall race in 2016

Led only eight laps in NH win last year

Finished top five in both NH races last year

WHO IS NOT:

Joey Logano

Finished 8th at Kentucky, only his second finish better than 12th in the last nine races

Six top five finishes in the first nine races this season, only one in the last nine

Finished better than 12th only twice in the last nine races of 2017

Won at Richmond but was encumbered

Two time winner at New Hampshire including his first career win in 2009

Finished top five in four of the last five New Hampshire races

Kurt Busch

Finished 28th at Daytona, accident and 30th at Kentucky (engine), the last time he had back-to-back DNFs was April 2014

Just eight top 10 finishes this season, had 15 after 18 races in 2016

Has not had back-to-back top 10 finishes since Richmond and Talladega

Three New Hampshire wins but last was in 2008

Finished fifth at New Hampshire last Fall, only his second top 10 in the last 11 races

Austin Dillon

Finished 19th at Kentucky, best finish since his Charlotte win (six races) is 13th

Won on fuel mileage at Charlotte

Only two top 10 finishes this season, had eight at this point last year

One top 10 finish in six starts at New Hampshire, eighth in 2015

Won truck race at New Hampshire in 2015

Kasey Kahne

Finished 38th at Kentucky, accident

DNF accident in five of the last seven races this season

Only one top 10 finish in the last 16 races

Won this race in 2012 at New Hampshire, it was his second of five wins while driving for HMS

Two top 10 finishes in the last eight NH races

AJ Allmendinger

Finished 20th at Kentucky; only one finish better than 18th in the last 12 races

Only one top 10 finish at New Hampshire, 10th in 2010 driving the #43

Bill Elliott, Richard Petty will pace field of Southern 500 to celebrate milestones

By Daniel McFadinJul 11, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Two career milestones will be recognized at the Southern 500 when Bill Elliott and Richard Petty pace the field before the Sept. 3 race at Darlington Raceway on NBCSN.

Elliott will drive the pace car for the race 32 years after he clinched one of the biggest achievements of his Cup career and NASCAR history in the Southern 500.

In 1985, Elliott became the first driver to win the “Winston Million” after he won the Daytona 500, the Winston 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and then the Southern 500. Jeff Gordon in 1997 was the only other driver to win the “Winston Million” promotion before it was discontinued.

Elliott tamed the “Lady in Black” five times in his career, sweeping the 1985 races.

But Elliott won’t be at the front of the field. That distinction will go to “The King.”

Petty, who just celebrated his 80th birthday, will lead Elliott and the field in a 1967 Plymouth like the one he won the Southern 500 with that year. Petty swept the two Darlington races that season.

Of Petty’s 200 Cup Series wins, three came at Darlington. But only one of those was in the Southern 500.

“The 1967 Southern 500 was a great win,” Petty said in a Darlington press release. “To be able to win at Darlington, especially in those days, was really special. The Southern 500 was, and still is, one of the great races in our sport.”

The honoring of Petty and Elliott joins the recognition that will be given to Dale Earnhardt Sr. the day before the race.

The 30th anniversary of Earnhardt’s 1987 win in the Southern 500 will be observed with a special event titled, An Evening Honoring Dale Earnhardt Sr.

“We’re honored to have two of NASCAR’s greatest legends, Richard Petty and Bill Elliott, pace the field for the 68th running of the Bojangles’ Southern 500,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said in the press release. “Their accomplishments in our sport and at Darlington will be celebrated during our throwback weekend and we are excited that our fans will have the opportunity to see these two NASCAR heroes lead the field to green.”

This is the third year of Darlington’s throwback weekend program, which is highlighted by teams using retro paint schemes.

