New Hampshire Motor Speedway adding traction compound to all four turns

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will add the traction agent PJ1 to all four turns this week ahead of its NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend.

The agent will be applied in the middle lane up to the wall.

The track confirmed the decision in a statement to NBC Sports from David McGrath, the track’s executive vice president and general manager:

“With the intent of creating another groove for the drivers to produce more exciting on-track racing for our fans, New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be applying a PJ1 compound to all four turns of the 1.058-mile speedway prior to any on-track racing for the July 14-16 NASCAR race weekend.”

The possibility of adding the agent was first mentioned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sunday morning on Periscope

“I heard they put some of that sticky stuff down on the race track,” Earnhardt said. “We can’t figure out exactly where they put it. The rumor is they put it in the middle groove. But if you go to New Hampshire and you look at the race track, you could ask 10 people what the middle groove is and get five different opinions on that. … Everybody’s spraying this stuff everywhere, man. I don’t even know it was an incredible success anytime we’ve used it so I don’t know why everybody’s so damn spray happy.”

PJ1 was first used last August at Bristol Motor Speedway for its night race. It was applied to the bottom groove in an effort to improve the racing at the short track. Its use drew positive reviews from drivers and the substance was used again for the April race.

A month later, Charlotte Motor Speedway used the substance on the upper groove of the turns of the 1.5-mile track for the Coke 600 race weekend.

After the race, Martin Truex Jr. said the addition of the substance made the race “a lot of fun. I thought it was a good addition.”

But Truex went on to say he didn’t think the substance would work at any other track on the circuit due to the track’s unique surface.

With its variable banking of two and seven degrees, NHMS is the flattest track to use the traction agent so far. Bristol sports 28-degree banking and Charlotte has 24-degree banking.

Kyle Larson has narrow lead over Martin Truex Jr. on playoff grid following Kentucky

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

With eight races left in the regular season, there are still only 10 drivers qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs based on wins.

Only 16 teams qualify for the playoffs.

The last two races at Daytona and Kentucky were won by repeat winners, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr.

The last new driver to qualify was Kevin Harvick for his win at Sonoma Raceway. Joey Logano has a win at Richmond, but it was encumbered due to his No. 22 Ford failing post-race inspection.

Kyle Busch is third on the grid and leads all drivers who are winless at this point.

If the regular season ended today, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Trevor Bayne and Dale Earnhardt Jr. would be the first four drivers out of the playoffs based on points.

Though Kyle Larson has a one-point lead over Truex on the playoff grid, Truex leads all drivers with 28 playoff points after his Kentucky win. Jimmie Johnson is next with 16.

Below is the full playoff grid through 18 races this season.

NASCAR entry lists for New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

NASCAR heads to New England this weekend as Cup and Xfinity teams prepare to race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

It’s the first of two visits this year for the Cup Series to the “Magic Mile.” This will be the last year Cup teams will have two race weekends in New Hampshire. The track’s second date will belong to Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting next season.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Overton’s 301

There are 39 cars entered into the race. Drivers have not been announced for the No. 43 Ford for Richard Petty Motorsports and the No. 51 Chevrolet owned by Rick Ware Racing.

Matt Kenseth won this race last year after leading 38 laps, including the final 31. In the September playoff race, Kenseth led 105 laps but was passed by Kevin Harvick on a restart with five laps to go as Harvick went on to win.

Click here for the full entry list.

Xfinity – Overton’s 200

There are 39 cars entered into the race. Four Cup regulars are entered – Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon.

Last year Busch led 190 of 200 laps from the pole on the way to a win. It was the second of three Xfinity wins in a row for Busch.

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR ‘aggressively pursuing’ new manufactures

By Dustin LongJul 10, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

NASCAR is in “aggressive conversations” with manufactures to join the sport, Steve O’Donnell told “The Morning Drive’’ on Monday.

“We are aggressively pursuing new (manufacturers),’’ O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio without divulging details. “We want to make sure that they come in similar to how Toyota did and it’s really changed the sport. They’ve done a tremendous job and really helped the industry.

“Those conversations are ongoing. It’s a tough process. There’s a lot to consider doing this, but that is a huge goal for the sport right now.’’

Toyota was the last manufacturer to move to the Monster Energy Cup Series, joining in 2007. Toyota debuted in NASCAR’S Goody Dash Series in 2000 and moved to the Truck series in 2004 before going to Cup and Xfinity three years later.

Toyota won its first Cup title in 2015 with Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing.

The Cup series last had four manufacturers in 2012 with Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and Toyota. Dodge left the sport after that season, going out with Brad Keselowski and Team Penske winning the Cup title for the manufacturer. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne told reporters in December that he thought the Dodge brand, owned by Chrysler, possibly could return to NASCAR but didn’t give any timetable.

Talk of manufacturers come as Keselowski stated last week on “Race Hub” on Fox Sports 1 that adding a fourth manufacturer is the “most important things that we could do to this sport right now. … Everyone wins with the increased competition, the increased investment and the return to our fans and to the sport in general.’’

After crashing Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway, Keselowski was vocal about the car design, saying that changes need to be made.

“It is time for the sport to design a new car that is worthy of where this sport deserves to be and the show it deserves to put on for its fans,’’ he said.

O’Donnell said he was “disappointed” in Keselowski’s comments about the current car.

“My immediate (reaction) is that Brad Keselowski had input on this rules package,’’ O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday. “I think he was frustrated. He had a tough night, and the cars are supposed to be hard to drive. These are the best drivers in the world. You’ve got one of the best seasons we’ve had in a while in the terms of different winners. I’d chalk that up with frustration, heat of the moment, but it’s something we always work on improving the racing.

“Brad is a leader of our sport. Understand heat of the moment but definitely disappointing to see that because I think you’ve got to take the entire context and that’s more of our job. You can’t react just to one event, obviously, unless it’s a safety thing where you’ve got to make an immediate change. For us it’s balancing what we’ve seen over the entirety of the year to so far.’’

O’Donnell said last week on the NASCAR on NBC podcast with Nate Ryan that NASCAR would meet with team owners this month to begin working on the long-term strategy for the Gen 7 car, which could make its debut in two to four years.

Sterling Marlin wins Tennessee late model race

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT

It’s been eight years since Sterling Marlin last graced the field of a NASCAR Cup race, but the two-time Daytona 500 winner is still taking racers to school.

The 60-year-old driver from Columbia, Tennessee, visited victory lane Saturday night in a late model race. Marlin drove to victory in a race at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, a track celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Wearing a Coors Light firesuit from the later half of his nearly 35-year Cup career, Marlin received a $5,000 check for his win.

The old firesuit was appropriate attire for the track’s Throwback & Past Champions night.

Marlin was a 10-time winner on the Cup circuit, with two of his victories coming in the 1994 and 1995 Daytona 500.