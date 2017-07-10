Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Brad Keselowski’s critical comments of Cup car came at wrong time

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT

Shortly after he was eliminated from the NASCAR Cup race at Kentucky Speedway in a Lap 88 crash, Brad Keselowksi made comments about the current generation of Cup cars that put the Team Penske driver in hot water.

Keselowski said the Gen 6 car is a “poorly designed race car and it makes racing on tracks like this very difficult to put on the show.” He went on to add, “It is time for the sport to design a new car that is worthy of where this sport deserves to be and the show it deserves to put on for its fans.”

On Monday, the comments were addressed by NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, Steve O’Donnell, who called Keselowski’s statement “disappointing.”

“You can’t react just to one event, obviously, unless it’s a safety thing where you’ve got to make an immediate change,” O’Donnell said. “For us it’s balancing what we’ve seen over the entirety of the year to so far.’’

Keselowksi’s comments, which the driver later tried to clarify on Twitter, were discussed by NASCAR America’s analysts, who also believe the comments came in the wrong conditions.

“He is a leader in this sport,” Jeff Burton said. “I don’t think after getting wrecked early in the race is the right time to be saying ‘the world needs to change.’ … I respect Brad a great deal, I just think you have to be careful when you take a big, broad swipe like that. The inference is the racing’s no good. … If you take the year in whole, this year has been a lot of fun to watch.”

Steve Letarte’s comments came after he reached to Keselowski to discuss the what he said.

“I was extremely frustrated when I read these comments because I feel the sport has worked tirelessly to improve the type of racing,” Letarte said. “After that conversation (with Keselowski) I feel better about his intent. That he feels it needs to continue to move forward, that the car could be worked on. But I’m very disappointed in (how he) delivered his message. … He has every right to be vocal, but I think his choice of words were very poor and the entire context in which his comments came out I don’t think was positive for him or the sport.”

Slugger Labbe described the comments as having come out in the “heat of the moment” but as being the culmination of a frustrating part of the season for Keselowski, who has four DNFs and just two top 10s in the last seven races.

Watch the video for the full discussion.

NASCAR America: Kyle Larson comes up short at Kentucky after costly mistakes

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT

We will never know if Kyle Larson had a car that could have challenged Martin Truex Jr. for a win last Saturday at Kentucky Speedway.

That’s mostly because mistakes by driver and team prevented Larson, who finished second, from ever being able to contend for the lead.

Larson made 90 green-flag passes during the race after he had to come up through the field twice. The first time because Larson started last, a result of not getting through pre-qualifying inspection quickly enough on Friday to make a lap.

The second time was due to a speeding penalty on pit road. The punishment was restarting from the rear of the field.

NASCAR America’s analysts discussed Larson and his marches through the field after costly mistakes could lead to a more difficult championship fight in the playoffs.

“The 90 green-flag passes tells me Kyle Larson had a race-winning racecar, but the unfortunate part was he had 90 cars to pass,” Steve Letarte said. “The team did everything right in car preparation and they did a lot of things right in the race. But not making qualifying and one time speeding on pit road, it’s just too much. You cannot make mistakes like this in the playoffs. You cannot do this when it comes to the last 10 races.”

Said Jeff Burton, “Think of all the points they gave away in the stages. They are already in a deficit to Martin Truex Jr. They just gave him more. The once car that potentially had the speed to take those points away, put themselves in a position where they couldn’t.”

Watch the video above for the full segment.

Rule change hasn’t kept Cup drivers from dominating Xfinity Series – yet

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 10, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

A rule change intended to help Xfinity Series drivers compete for more wins, particularly in the playoffs, has not diminished the domination of Cup drivers so far this season.

Twelve of the first 16 Xfinity races have been won by Cup regulars — the most since 2011 when they won 13 of the first 16 races. 

But they aren’t just taking the checkered flag.

Full-time Cup drivers have collected 48 top-five finishes this season — a 25 percent increase from this point last year and a 33 percent increase from this point in 2015.  The top six finishers in the Kentucky Xfinity race were all full-time Cup drivers.

A key reason for the sharp increase is NASCAR’s rule limiting Cup driver participation.

NASCAR announced last year that Cup drivers with more than five full-time seasons in that series would be limited to 10 Xfinity races this year.

NASCAR stated that those drivers— Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, among others — cannot compete in the final eight Xfinity races of the season and the four Dash 4 Cash races.

That means of the 33 Xfinity races, veteran Cup drivers are not allowed to compete in 12 events. That leaves 21 races for them to compete in up to 10.

With fewer opportunities, veteran Cup drivers have been running — and excelling — in more of the same Xfinity races this season. That’s left Xfinity drivers with limited chances to score a top-five finish.

That trend likely will continue.

Logano (six Xfinity starts this year) and Busch (five) both are scheduled to run 10 series races each. Keselowski (six starts) is scheduled to run three more races. Kevin Harvick (four starts) is set to run two more races.

They cannot compete in the Xfinity Series after the Sept. 8 race at Richmond International Raceway, giving Xfinity regulars a better chance to win in the playoffs. But those Xfintiy drivers still will have to beat some Cup competitors.

Cup drivers with less than five full-time seasons in that series are allowed to race in the Xfinity playoffs. That means that Kyle Larson (three wins this year), Erik Jones (two), Ryan Blaney (one), Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, and Daniel Suarez will be able to race until the finale in Miami.

The Xfinity Rule Book states that any driver who scores points in the Cup series is not eligible to run in the Xfinity championship race in Miami.

Even with the Cup veterans limited, Xfinity rookies William Byron and Cole Custer say they are learning when they race them.

“We have a great opportunities to go out there and succeed,’’ Byron said. “I’ve got good race cars, everyone is in good equipment, so when you have that you have to make the most of it and be around some veteran guys and not make mistakes and make a fool out of yourself. Just try to do the most and … learn from all the guys out there.’’

Byron has won two races, scoring victories at Iowa Speedway, a standalone race that did not have any Cup drivers in the field, and at Daytona International Speedway, which had four Cup regulars in the field.

Custer seeks his first win but has finished 11th or better in five of the last seven races.

“We all have really unbelievable opportunities to try to run good and make a name for ourselves,’’ he said. “You’re just trying to learn every single weekend, learn from the veteran guys.’’

Those lessons should prove helpful in the Xfinity playoffs, which begin Sept. 23 at Kentucky Speedway.

With Busch, (two wins this year), Logano (one), Keselowski (one), Denny Hamlin (one) and Aric Almirola (one) all among those ineligible to run in the playoffs, there could be more chances for Xfinity regulars to win.

Suarez won the season finale and the championship last year with many Cup drivers ineligible to compete.

“We talked about it for a long time,’’ NASCAR Chairman Brian France said last year of limiting Cup drivers in Xfinity races. “I’m glad we did it. It got a very worthy champion in Daniel Suarez.’’

 

 and on Facebook

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Kentucky recap, Brad Keselowski’s criticism of Cup cars

2 Comments
By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all the action from the race weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Slugger Labbe from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte join them from Burton’s garage.

Here’s what to expect from the show:

  • Saturday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky came down to overtime and a tough call by No. 78 crew chief Cole Pearn to keep Martin Truex Jr. out on old tires. But Pearn’s call paid off big with Truex’s third win of the season. The NASCAR on NBC crew chiefs, Steve Letarte and Slugger Labbe, will break down the strategies of all the key players in Saturday’s final sprint to the finish.
  • We’ll review Kyle Larson’s up and down performance at Kentucky. Did unforced errors keep him and the No. 42 team from the win?
  • ON THE WALL – We’ll hear from the NASCAR on NBC pit reporters and get their insights on Saturday’s race.
  • Brad Keselowski’s comments after his crash on Saturday has triggered controversy, and now NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell has weighed in. We’ll hear his comments and also discuss whether Keselowski’s words were more truth or frustration with his recent performance.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Kyle Larson has narrow lead over Martin Truex Jr. on playoff grid following Kentucky

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

With eight races left in the regular season, there are still only 10 drivers qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs based on wins.

Only 16 teams qualify for the playoffs.

The last two races at Daytona and Kentucky were won by repeat winners, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr.

The last new driver to qualify was Kevin Harvick for his win at Sonoma Raceway. Joey Logano has a win at Richmond, but it was encumbered due to his No. 22 Ford failing post-race inspection.

Kyle Busch is third on the grid and leads all drivers who are winless at this point.

If the regular season ended today, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Trevor Bayne and Dale Earnhardt Jr. would be the first four drivers out of the playoffs based on points.

Though Kyle Larson has a one-point lead over Truex on the playoff grid, Truex leads all drivers with 28 playoff points after his Kentucky win. Jimmie Johnson is next with 16.

Below is the full playoff grid through 18 races this season.

 and on Facebook