Furniture Row Racing owner: ‘Nothing concrete’ on fielding second car in 2018

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT

Furniture Row Racing could be one-and-done when it comes to fielding two entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

In the afterglow of Martin Truex Jr.‘s win Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway, team owner Barney Visser said “we have nothing concrete pulled together right now” when it comes to the future prospects of its No. 77 Toyota. The car is currently driven by rookie Erik Jones.

It all comes down to money.

“We’d love to be able to do that, but I’m not sure the finances are going to allow it,” Visser said. “We’ll see what we’re able to put together. There’s nothing concrete right now for the second team.”

Furniture Row Racing competed in the Cup Series with one car from 2005-2016.

The comments come the same weekend that Matt Kenseth announced he did “not think I will have the option to return to race at (Joe Gibbs Racing) next year, unfortunately.”

It is possible Jones, the 2015 Truck Series champion and 2016 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year, would take over the No. 20 Toyota from Kenseth. Jones is on loan to Furniture Row Racing from JGR on a one-year contract and the team bought a charter for the No. 77 prior to this season.

JGR and Furniture Row Racing are in their second year of a technical alliance as well.

With Kenseth’s announcement, the No. 77 team was viewed as a possible landing spot for the 45-year-old driver who has been competing full-time in the Cup Series since 2000.

“I probably already said too much about what I’m not doing next year, so I don’t really have anything to talk about what I am doing at this point,” Kenseth said Friday. “At this point, I don’t have anything going on next year and am trying to get focused on running better and winning races.”

The notion of Jones succeeding Kenseth in the No. 20 was reinforced by Kyle Busch on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Friday night.

Again, it’s about the money.

“(Kenseth’s) car has been underfunded all year-long, which is unfortunate,” Busch said. “Erik Jones, I would believe, they’re going to announce him going into that car. Obviously, I can’t say that’s a fact. He’s got some sponsorship that’s behind him for the last couple of years and putting that together with the sponsorship that’s already on the 20 makes sense.”

For Furniture Row Racing, both of its cars are in the top 15 in points following the Kentucky race weekend. Truex is second in the standings following his third win of the year. He trails Kyle Larson by one point.

Jones sits at 14th through 18 races with one top five and five top 10s. He is the highest positioned rookie in the points.

Sherry Pollex celebrates Martin Truex Jr.’s win in hospital after surgery for ovarian cancer recurrence

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT

There was a noticeable face absent from the celebration following Martin Truex Jr.‘s win Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.

Instead of meeting him in victory lane, Truex’s longtime girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, was celebrating from a hospital bed.

While she was celebrating Truex’s 10th career Cup win, she was also celebrating having undergone successful surgery to deal with a recurrence of the ovarian cancer she was originally diagnosed with in 2014.

Pollex, 38, had been cancer free for well over a year. She had her last round of precautionary chemotherapy in January 2016 after 17 months of treatment for Stage III ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is a growth of abnormal malignant cells that begins in the ovaries.

“We found out a while ago about (the recurrence),” Truex said Saturday night.  “She went in this weekend to have some surgery done. Everything went perfectly good, went as planned. I’m going to bring her home tomorrow. Excited to get home and see her, and everything is going great.”

Truex called Pollex from victory lane.

“As soon as I got out of the car, I had one of my guys call her,” Truex said. “She was pretty excited.”

Pollex was busy on Twitter following the race, sharing a photo of her celebrating from her hospital bed and letting fans know she was OK. In response to a tweet from Kenny Wallace, Pollex said the procedure “wasn’t small.”

Kyle Larson reflects on a memorable week of adversity, controversy and triumph

By Nate RyanJul 9, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

SPARTA, Ky. – Kyle Larson’s race Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway wasn’t that much different from his week behind the wheel.

Some sublime passing. Some self-induced errors. Some stirring charges from the back.

And through it all, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver at center stage.

“It’s been entertaining,” Larson said after finishing second in the Quaker State 400. “A lot of fun I had this week.”

Martin Truex Jr. might have dominated by leading 152 of 274 laps on the 1.5-mile oval, but Larson still put on a show with 90 green-flag passes (including 51 quality passes of cars in the top) after starting from the rear and then having to rally again from a speeding penalty on Lap 80.

He also overcame a battery problem in his No. 42 Chevrolet, and yet he still was in position to snatch a win from Truex when the race entered a final restart in overtime after Kurt Busch’s engine failed.

Larson came up just short of his fourth win of the week – after three victories in four sprint car starts this week while barnstorming around Pennsylvania, which was “really, really cool, something I’m extremely proud of” accomplishing, Larson said.

What wasn’t as cool was a social media controversy that Larson found himself embroiled in after he put NASCAR’s merchandise sales in the spotlight with a tweet about selling $13,000 in T-shirts at a Pennsylvania dirt track.

Larson essentially told a fan that signing autographs for an hour wasn’t worth his time because the T-shirt royalties would be minuscule.

“That was kind of a bummer because I didn’t intend for my comments to get taken that way, but after I had read (the tweet) and I understood the mistake I had made in wording it,” he said. “I should have worded it a lot different because I love my fans, and there’s not very many other people out there that are as personable as me — fan-friendly, open to signing autographs — as me.  My tweet didn’t come across right, so hopefully they forgive me someday.”

He made some amends Saturday via his sixth runner-up of the season and maintained a one-point lead over Truex in the Cup standings with eight races left in the regular season.

“Never got to see (Truex) that last run; he was upwards of 15 seconds ahead of us,” Larson said. “That was pretty crazy. He has definitely been the fastest car all year.  So, got some work to do, but if we can keep chasing him, I think we can beat him.”

Denny Hamlin bounces back from speeding penalty to finish fourth at Kentucky (VIDEO)

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

While it was Kyle Busch who was the best performing driver for Joe Gibbs Racing most of the night, Denny Hamlin used an overtime finish to place ahead of Busch Saturday at Kentucky Speedway.

Hamlin finished fourth in the Quaker State 400 after battling back from a speeding penalty on Lap 83.

“Everytime we went up front we were at a tire disadvantage,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “A lot of it came from having a speeding penalty early. … Nonetheless it’s at a track where it’s very, very difficult to pass on. We did a great job of rebounding.

The result is Hamlin’s fifth top five of the season. The No. 11 Toyota has finished fourth in three of the last four races.

Watch the above video for the full interview.

Joey Logano earns second top-10 finish in last nine races (VIDEO)

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2017, 1:06 AM EDT

Thanks to a late caution Joey Logano was able to finish eighth in Saturday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

It’s notable for the No. 22 team, which is not yet qualified for the playoffs due to his encumbered win at Richmond International Raceway.

The result was only Logano’s second top 10 in the last nine races. Outside of Saturday and a race at Michigan three weeks ago, Logano has finished better than 21st just once (12th at Sonoma) since his win at Richmond in April.

He finished eighth in a car that probably wasn’t meant to finish there.

“We got a P8 out of a car that was probably not much better than 13th or 14th,” Logano said. “We just have to get faster. (Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch) were just – we aren’t even close. What I am trying to say is that we were really slow and need to get faster. That is the biggest thing. We need to pick up some speed. We just were scrapping, trying to get what we can. The team did a good job at least trying to scrap up something out of it but we just have to get faster than that.”

Mid-race pit strategy gave Logano a view he hadn’t seen in nine races. Logano led seven laps to start the final stage of the race after he and Ryan Blaney stayed out of the pits.

They were the first laps Logano has led since Talladega, when led 10 laps.