Tonight’s Cup race at Kentucky: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongJul 8, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Joe Gibbs Racing remains winless this season in Cup. The weekend started with Matt Kenseth saying he doesn’t have a ride for 2018 and doesn’t believe returning to JGR is an option. The good news for JGR is that the organization has won three of the six races at Kentucky. Kyle Busch has two wins and Kenseth one. 

Here are the particulars for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Tom Greco, president and CEO of Advance Auto Parts, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 1 p.m. The drivers meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Linkin’ Bridge, from America’s Got Talent on NBC, will perform the Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins with at 6 p.m. with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at goprn.com. PRN’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 78 degrees at race time with a 1 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Brad Keselowski led 75 of 267 laps to win. Carl Edwards placed second. Ryan Newman was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

By Dustin LongJul 8, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler remains the Xfinity points leader despite finishing 12th in Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway.

Sadler leads William Byron by 45 points. Byron finished seventh Saturday. Justin Allgaier is third in the season standings, trailing Sadler by 58 points. No other driver is within 180 points of the lead.

Click here for points report

By Dustin LongJul 8, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

Kyle Busch led 70 of 200 laps to win Saturday afternoon’s Alsco 300 Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

Ryan Blaney, who led 52 laps, placed second. Erik Jones, who led a race-high 77 laps, finished third. He was followed by Kevin Harvick and Ty Dillon.

William Byron, who placed seventh, was the highest-finishing Xfinity regular.

Click here for results

By Dustin LongJul 8, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT

Kyle Busch used pit strategy to take the lead and pulled away from the field to score his record-extending 88th career Xfinity race Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Speedway.

The 200-lap race was postponed a day by rain.

Busch started on the pole before earning his second win of the season.

Ryan Blaney finished second. Erik Jones placed third. He was followed by Kevin Harvick and Ty Dillon. William Byron was the top-finishing series regular, placing seventh.

MORE: Race results

MORE: Points report 

MORE: Four cars collected in crash at start

Blaney’s chances of winning ended on a pit stop on Lap 168. He was second when he pitted but penalized for having his right front tire on the outside half of the pit box. He restarted 21st.

STAGES: Erik Jones won Stage 1. Ryan Blaney won Stage 2

HOW DID KYLE BUSCH WIN: Pit strategy. The key was a pit stop on Lap 132. Busch’s team changed four tires while many took two tires. That allowed Busch to stay out and take the lead on Lap 168 after a spin by Ray Black Jr. Busch pulled away, taking advantage of track position.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ryan Blaney left disappointed after a pit road penalty dropped him to 21st with less than 35 laps left, but he rallied to finish second — his sixth top-two finish of the year. … Ty Dillon’s fifth-place finish was his first top-five result of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Richard Childress Racing. Brandon Jones was eliminated on the crash at the start and finished 40th. Brendan Gaughan, who was involved in a crash at the start, crashed a few laps later after a tire rub sent him into the wall. He finished 39th. Paul Menard spun while running on the high side in the corner and crashed. Menard placed 34th.

NOTABLE: William Byron was the top-finishing Xfinity regular for the fourth consecutive race. He placed seventh.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It is a disappointing day of not getting the win with what I thought was the fastest car,’’ runner-up Ryan Blaney said.

WHAT’S NEXT: Overton’s 200, 4 p.m. ET July 15 on NBCSN, New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By Nate RyanJul 8, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

SPARTA, Ky. – After waiting nearly 15 hours to race at Kentucky Speedway, some Xfinity drivers’ hopes of winning the Alsco 300 were over before the race began Saturday.

A multicar wreck began just before the green flag began to wave on the postponed race. Several drivers appeared to accelerate before pole-sitter Kyle Busch, who radioed his team that the green flag waved late.

Unlike on restarts, the flagstand controls the start of the race. Replays showed the green flag didn’t wave until Busch was outside the restart zone and nearly to the start-finish line.

Brandon Jones, Blake Koch, Brendan Gaughan and Ryan Reed were involved in the crash. Jones was eliminated in the wreck, and Gaughan was knocked out of the race after hitting the wall a few laps later.

Watch the video of the start above.

 