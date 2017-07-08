Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s Xfinity race at Kentucky: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongJul 8, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

After rain postponed Friday’s race, the Xfinity Series will be in action today. William Byron goes for his third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win and he does so at a track he won at last year – in the Camping World Truck Series.

Here are the particulars for today’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Anthony Smiley, regional sales manager, Boyd Brothers Transportation, will give the command to start engines at 12:10 p.m. Green flag is set for 12:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. Driver introductions are at 11:30 a.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at noon. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at goprn.com begins at 11:30 a.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 76 degrees at race time with a 2 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch led 185 of 201 laps to win. Austin Dillon placed second. Daniel Suarez was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Eleven drivers going for 700 Club membership at Kentucky Speedway

By Nate RyanJul 8, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

SPARTA, Ky. – For the second consecutive week, Saturday will mean a much longer drive for many NASCAR drivers.

With Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway delayed by rain to Saturday at noon (on NBCSN), it’ll mean a 700-mile doubleheader on the repaved 1.5- mile speedway.

Kyle Busch will start on the pole for both races, and he will be joined by Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Ryan Sieg, Kevin Harvick, Timmy Hill, Joey Gase and BJ McLeod in attempting to complete an extra 300 miles than originally scheduled before Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at 7:30 p.m..

“It’s going to be tough for sure,” Busch said. “I’m not exactly sure how to handle it yet, but it’s certainly not the circumstances I would have liked to have been in, but we got what we got and I’ll try to prepare as best as I can tonight and get as many fluids as I can and then make sure you keep drinking and keep the fluids going for tomorrow.

“It’s just a matter of making sure you don’t get yourself too dehydrated and start to cramp up and things like that. It’s going to make for a long day for sure if it’s going to be 95 degrees and hot and sunny during the first (race) and it will make the second one at night a little better. Still going to be a long, long day.”

There at least will be roughly five hours between the end of the first race and beginning of the second — more recovery time this week than last week at Daytona International Speedway, where the Xfinity race ended a little more than two hours before the Coke Zero 400.

Elliott Sadler, Logano, Brendan Gaughan, Dillon, Erik Jones, Sieg and Daniel Suarez ran the doubleheader last week.

Gaughan (ninth in Xfinity; sixth in Cup) was the only driver to finish in the top 10 of both races. Jones, Dillon, Gaughan and Sadler completed all 417.5 miles as both races went into overtime.

Here’s the starting lineup for the Xfinity race.

Click here for the starting lineup for the Cup race.

For Ryan Blaney, it’s honor thy (grand) father

By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 11:47 PM EDT

Ryan Blaney would prefer to be at Sharon Speedway on Saturday night, honoring his grandfather. Instead, Blaney will race in the Monster Energy Cup race at Kentucky Speedway.

Even though he will be competing, Blaney will honor his grandfather, as he does every day.

Blaney has two tattoos that pay tribute to Lou Blaney, who won more than 600 races, primarily in sprint cars and modifieds. Blaney has his grandfather’s No. 10 on his chest and an image of his grandfather’s 1970 sprint car around his ribs.

“He’s the one who really started the whole racing deal in the Blaney family,’’ Blaney said of his grandfather. “He got my dad (Dave) and uncle (Dale) in it and ultimately got me into racing. 

“I feel like tattoos are something to have meaning, close meaning, and family to me is, I think, the biggest meaning in life.’’

While Blaney races in Kentucky, the Lou Blaney Memorial will be held at Sharon Speedway, a 3/8-mile dirt track in Hartford, Ohio. Tony Stewart won the inaugural event in 2009, just a few months after Lou Blaney died at age 69.

“It’s unfortunate I can’t make it out there,’’ Blaney said. “It’s always a pretty cool night. They have a bunch of drivers out, and it’s always nice to kind of meet everybody from that area where they talk about my dad when he was racing up there just getting started, or my grandpa when he was racing back in the ’70s or really all the way up to the early 2000s. I always like to go to that night.’’

Many are talking about Blaney and what he’s done in NASCAR. He scored his first career Cup win last month at Pocono and talk has centered on if he’ll be brought into the Team Penske fold after this season. Blaney is a Team Penske driver who has been loaned to Wood Brothers Racing since 2015.

“There’s been talks about it for years, really ever since I got with the Penske group, and things just haven’t really come together,’’ Blaney said. “I love the Wood Brothers, and driving for them has been really special for me and my family. I couldn’t ask for a greater group of people.

“But the things I’m mostly concentrated on now is trying to win race 100 for the Wood Brothers.  That’s something I would really like to achieve, and I think we can do it. I believe we can really do that.’’

If he scored that win at Kentucky, on the same night as Lou Blaney is being honored at his home track, it would be even more meaningful for the driver who carries his grandfather with him in every race.

 

Starting lineup for Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 7, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Kyle Busch will lead the field to green Saturday night in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. Busch earned the pole after qualifying was shortened due to weather.

The starting top five for the race are Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray and Denny Hamlin.

The race is set to begin at 7:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Weather delays Xfinity Series race at Kentucky to Noon ET on Saturday on NBCSN

By Daniel McFadinJul 7, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT

Thunderstorms forced the postponement of the Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway to Noon ET Saturday on NBCSN.

The Alsco 300 was set to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday before NASCAR decided to postpone shortly after threatening weather cut qualifying short through two of three rounds.

“NASCAR and Kentucky Speedway have decided to postpone tonight’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race until tomorrow,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said in a statement. “Fan safety is our number one priority. Due to extreme weather forecasted deep into this evening, we did not see any opportunity to get the race completed tonight.”

This is the second week in a row that an Xfinity Series race has been delayed because of weather. Last week’s Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway was delayed for rain after 11 laps were run.

Kyle Busch will start from the pole alongside Erik Jones. It is Busch’s fourth pole of the year in five Xfinity starts.