Martin Truex Jr. wins wreck-filled Stage 2 at Kentucky

Martin Truex Jr. swept the first two stages Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway. By winning the second stage, Truex recorded his 13th stage victory this season — giving him 13 playoff points.

Kyle Busch finished the stage second and was followed by Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones. Sixth through 10th: Jamie McMurray, Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott.

Kyle Larson, who finished 11th, and Hamlin each were penalized for speeding on pit road during stops after the end of Stage 1. Larson’s team told him he was clocked at 50.81 mph. Pit road speed is 45 mph and teams are allowed a 4.99 mph allowance. Larson restarted 23rd.

On the opening lap of Stage 2, Brad Keselowski spun in Turn 3, clipped Clint Bowyer’s car and came across Jimmie Johnson‘s car. Keselowski and Johnson went to the garage and were done for the night.

“It’s just dicey on the restarts,” Johnson told NBCSN. “I really thought I had it missed. I clipped him with my right front and it broke something in the suspension and I was in the fence.”

Keselowski said: “I just wrecked it. It stinks. I got loose into (Turn) 3. I was underneath (Bowyer). I was trying to lay up and give room but just spun out as soon as I got anywhere near the corner. I wrecked myself and a bunch of other guys. It is part of it I guess, but not a part that you have to like.”

The race resumed on Lap 93 and was slowed by another caution. Kasey Kahne made contact with Trevor Bayne‘s car and they both hit the wall. Kahne went to the garage and was done for the race. This marks the fifth time in the last seven races Kahne has failed to finish because of an accident. Bayne returned but crashed a few laps later and was done for the race.

“It was just a restart, I had a run on (Bayne) and I got under him getting into Turn 1 down the front stretch and he just drove over my front end, pretty simple,” Kahne said.

Kahne later addressed the accident on Twitter. One exchange included Kahne calling a critical Team Penske fan an “idiot.”

Got nose under 6 at start finish, he held me down to turn 1, then drove in hard to bottom hoping to get me to lift. I didn't lift, crash — Kasey Kahne (@kaseykahne) July 9, 2017

You should never lift in that situation. Other guy should run outside groove, that's why it is there https://t.co/KFanSn2xxr — Kasey Kahne (@kaseykahne) July 9, 2017