Martin Truex Jr. wins wreck-filled Stage 2 at Kentucky

By Dustin LongJul 8, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. swept the first two stages Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway. By winning the second stage, Truex recorded his 13th stage victory this season — giving him 13 playoff points.

Kyle Busch finished the stage second and was followed by Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones. Sixth through 10th: Jamie McMurray, Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott.

Kyle Larson, who finished 11th, and Hamlin each were penalized for speeding on pit road during stops after the end of Stage 1. Larson’s team told him he was clocked at 50.81 mph. Pit road speed is 45 mph and teams are allowed a 4.99 mph allowance. Larson restarted 23rd.

Martin Truex Jr. dominates Kentucky field to score third win of the year

By Dustin LongJul 8, 2017, 10:49 PM EDT

Once Martin Truex Jr. took control of Saturday night’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway, no one else had a chance.

Truex swept both stages and won — the second time this season he’s performed that trick, having done it at Las Vegas.

The only drama late came when Kurt Busch‘s blown engine sent the race into overtime. Truex did not pit, while the other seven cars on the lead lap stopped for tires, giving them fresher tires than Truex.

Didn’t matter.

Truex pulled away on the overtime restart and won it when Matt Kenseth spun off Turn 4 and collected Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon.

“This is completely unbelievable,” Truex told NBCSN on the track after his burnout. “That was a whole lot of fun.”

Kyle Larson finished second. Chase Elliott was third and followed by Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Saturday’s victory is the third of the season for Truex and gives him 28 playoffs points with eight races left until NASCAR’s postseason. No one else has more than 16 playoff points.

No one was close to Truex. He had a 14-second lead on second place with 50 laps left. Only 12 cars were on the lead lap with 28 laps left in the race.

All three of Truex’s wins have come at 1.5-mile tracks this season: Las Vegas, Kansas and Kentucky.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

HOW MARTIN TRUEX JR. WON: Simply put, the field couldn’t keep up with him once he got the lead. He had the best car, took advantage of the clean air and had no issues on pit road on the way to his 10th career series victory and first at Kentucky.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kyle Larson finished second after starting at the rear. He worked his way into the top five and then had to go back to the back when he was caught for speeding on pit road. He motored back though the field to finish second. … Chase Elliott charged to third in overtime to score his fifth top-10 finish in the last six races. … Denny Hamlin overcame a speeding penalty to finish fourth, his third fourth-place finish in the last four races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson had their race end on a Lap 88 accident when Keselowski spun, got into Clint Bowyer and came across Johnson’s car. Johnson finished 40th, Keselowski placed 39th. … Kasey Kahne had contact with Trevor and both wrecked on the ensuring restart. Bayne returned but had an incident a few laps later and was done for the race. Kahne finished 38th. Bayne placed 37th.

NOTABLE: Kasey Kahne has failed to finish five of the last seven races because of an accident.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “It is time for the sport to design a new car that is worthy of where this sport deserves to be and the show it deserves to put on for its fans.”

NEXT: The series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Overton’s 301 at 3 p.m. ET on July 16 on NBCSN.

Brad Keselowski says ‘poorly designed car’ makes it difficult ‘to put on a show’

By Nate RyanJul 8, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT

SPARTA, Ky. – Brad Keselowski slammed the Gen 6 car for its lack of handling on 1.5-mile tracks Saturday after spinning in Saturday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

The Team Penske driver lost control of his No. 2 Ford on a Lap 88 restart, triggering a pileup that also collected Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer.

Keselowski initially took the blame for the wreck, but he expressed frustration with the car in a group interview after leaving the care center. He was asked about the 1.5-mile speedway’s efforts to widen its repaved surface by using its Tire Dragon.

“They made a good effort,” Keselowski said. “It was better than nothing, but there are limitations. The way this car is, it needs a lot more help than a Tire Dragon. It is a poorly designed race car and it makes racing on tracks like this very difficult to put on the show we want to put on for our fans.  You do what you can to gouge and claw on the restarts and get everything you can get. You have to put yourself in bad situations to do that and that is where we were. If you don’t make those moves on the restarts, then you run in the back. Or you have a bad day.

“It is time for the sport to design a new car that is worthy of where this sport deserves to be and the show it deserves to put on for its fans.”

On the NASCAR on NBC podcast this week, senior vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said meetings were beginning about the Gen 7 car.

O’Donnell said removing the splitter, a scourge of many drivers who dislike its effect on aerodynamics, was a probability in the next model, which he said was two to four years away from hitting the track.

The Gen 6 car made its debut in 2013 and was aimed mostly at adding manufacturer identity.

Though Keselowski struggled with traffic on restarts, Kyle Larson showed it was possible to make passes. After starting from the rear and falling back on a speeding penalty, Larson had gained more than 50 positions over the first 150 laps of the race.

Kentucky also marked the fourth time in seven races that Keselowski had crashed out.

“I am probably as much frustrated with myself as I am frustrated with the situation and frustrated with the sport that we can’t design a better car than this that you can race without having to do everything on the restart,” he said. “That is all part of it I guess. It is where we are right now.”

Martin Truex Jr. wins Stage 1 at Kentucky

By Dustin LongJul 8, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. continued his dominance in stages, winning the opening stage of Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

Truex passed Kyle Busch for the lead on Lap 68 and cruised to win the stage on Lap 80.

Truex has a series-high 12 stage wins this season. He’s won four of the past seven stages, dating to last month’s race at Michigan.

Busch was second at the end of the stage. He was followed by Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Jamie McMurray. Matt Kenseth was sixth and followed by Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott.

Larson, who started at the rear because his team did not get through inspection in time to qualify on Friday, climbed into the top 10 on Lap 50. Larson passed Kenseth for fifth on Lap 67.

Ty Dillon had brake issues had to pit, falling more than a dozen laps behind before repairs were made.

There were no incidents in the opening stage.