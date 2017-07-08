Kyle Busch wins Xfinity race at Kentucky

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch used pit strategy to take the lead and pulled away from the field to score his record-extending 88th career Xfinity race Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Speedway.

The 200-lap race was postponed a day by rain.

Busch started on the pole before earning his second win of the season.

Ryan Blaney finished second. Erik Jones placed third. He was followed by Kevin Harvick and Ty Dillon. William Byron was the top-finishing series regular, placing seventh.

MORE: Race results

MORE: Points report

MORE: Four cars collected in crash at start

Blaney’s chances of winning ended on a pit stop on Lap 168. He was second when he pitted but penalized for having his right front tire on the outside half of the pit box. He restarted 21st.

STAGES: Erik Jones won Stage 1. Ryan Blaney won Stage 2

HOW DID KYLE BUSCH WIN: Pit strategy. The key was a pit stop on Lap 132. Busch’s team changed four tires while many took two tires. That allowed Busch to stay out and take the lead on Lap 168 after a spin by Ray Black Jr. Busch pulled away, taking advantage of track position.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ryan Blaney left disappointed after a pit road penalty dropped him to 21st with less than 35 laps left, but he rallied to finish second — his sixth top-two finish of the year. … Ty Dillon’s fifth-place finish was his first top-five result of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Richard Childress Racing. Brandon Jones was eliminated on the crash at the start and finished 40th. Brendan Gaughan, who was involved in a crash at the start, crashed a few laps later after a tire rub sent him into the wall. He finished 39th. Paul Menard spun while running on the high side in the corner and crashed. Menard placed 34th.

NOTABLE: William Byron was the top-finishing Xfinity regular for the fourth consecutive race. He placed seventh.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It is a disappointing day of not getting the win with what I thought was the fastest car,’’ runner-up Ryan Blaney said.

WHAT’S NEXT: Overton’s 200, 4 p.m. ET July 15 on NBCSN, New Hampshire Motor Speedway.