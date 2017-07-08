Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson, Brad Keselowski out of Kentucky Cup race after three-car wreck at start of Stage 2

By Daniel McFadinJul 8, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski are out of the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway after being in a three-car incident on the first green-flag lap of Stage 2.

The wreck involved Johnson, Keselowski and Clint Bowyer.

The race was restarting on Lap 88 when Keselowski got loose underneath Bowyer and made contact with Bowyer’s No. 14 Chevrolet, which caused the two cars to spin. Johnson was unable to avoid hitting Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford with the right front of his No. 48 Chevrolet.

The damage sent Johnson to the garage with his third DNF of the year. Kentucky is one of three active Cup tracks Johnson has not won at.

“Just dicey on the restarts,” Johnson told NBCSN. “(Keselowski) got into the corner, he was sideways before he got there. I felt like the car on the outside left him some room. … I thought I almost had him missed and I just clipped him with my right front. It broke something in the suspension and took me into the fence.”

Keselowski, a three-time winner at Kentucky, now has five DNFs this year.

“I just got in an aero wake and it pulled me around,” Keselowski said. “The air pulled me around. It sucks. I feel bad for everyone on the Miller Lite Ford team and I think I tore up two or three other guys and that sucks for them. I don’t know. It is kind of a tough spot to be in on these tracks where they are kind of one groove. You can’t just lay up everytime. You give up too many spots or get ran over from behind. If you drive in with someone close to you the car just spins out. It just sucks but it is what it is. We have to find a way around it and we didn’t today.”

The race went back under caution on the ensuing restart when Trevor Bayne and Kasey Kahne made contact in Turn 1. Kahne backed into the outside wall. The damage ended his day as Bayne continued on. Bayne’s race ended after he caused the fifth caution of the race when he spun in Turn 4 on Lap 113.

Martin Truex Jr. wins Stage 1 at Kentucky

By Dustin LongJul 8, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. continued his dominance in stages, winning the opening stage of Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

Truex passed Kyle Busch for the lead on Lap 68 and cruised to win the stage on Lap 80.

Truex has a series-high 12 stage wins this season. He’s won four of the past seven stages, dating to last month’s race at Michigan.

Busch was second at the end of the stage. He was followed by Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Jamie McMurray. Matt Kenseth was sixth and followed by Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott.

Larson, who started at the rear because his team did not get through inspection in time to qualify on Friday, climbed into the top 10 on Lap 50. Larson passed Kenseth for fifth on Lap 67.

Ty Dillon had brake issues had to pit, falling more than a dozen laps behind before repairs were made.

There were no incidents in the opening stage.

Joe Gibbs says team isn’t ready to announce plans yet for Matt Kenseth, Erik Jones

By Nate RyanJul 8, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT

SPARTA, Ky. – Team owner Joe Gibbs was tight-lipped Saturday when asked about the status of Matt Kenseth, who said Friday he wouldn’t return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season.

“Right now there’s quite a bit up in the air, and I don’t think there’s anything we can say that’s solid or done,” Gibbs said before the Cup race at Kentucky Speedway. “At least I guess what I’m saying is we’ll probably come up with something in the near future. We’ll probably come up with something. Right now it’s still for us, we’re not in a situation where we can say this is what we’re doing.”

Asked if he could confirm that Kenseth’s assertion that he would be leaving the team, Gibbs said, “Matt’s statement kind of stands on its own. We love Matt. So, I think right now is kind of a tough time for everybody. We’re kind of working through some stuff.”

The replacement for Kenseth is almost certainly Erik Jones, who is on loan to Furniture Row Racing on a one-year deal but seems to be slotted into Kenseth’s No. 20 Toyota for the 2018 season.

In a Friday night interview with SiriusXM NASCAR channel host Claire B. Lang, Kyle Busch intimated that the move to replace Kenseth with Jones was predicated on sponsorship.

Kenseth’s car hasn’t been fully funded since losing Dollar General after last season, and Busch said Jones would bring funding to shore up the car’s finances.

Gibbs deflected questions about whether Jones was an option.

“We love Erik; Toyota loves Erik,” he said. “Right now our situation is we need to wind up with exactly what we’re doing and come out and tell everybody as soon as we do.”

At a sponsorship announcement in late April when Kenseth laughed off rumors he was retiring, Gibbs said that having Kenseth return next year is “certainly what we hope. That’s what we’re working toward. … He’s probably in as good a shape as he has been in his life, and I know he has a burning desire to keep driving. Our hope is he’s with us, and we continue into the future. That’s our game plan.”

 

Staff picks for tonight’s Cup race at Kentucky

By Dustin LongJul 8, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win tonight’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Larson. You might have heard that he’s been winning a lot lately (even when he starts at the back).

Dustin Long

Kyle Busch. The winless drought ends tonight. ‘Nuff said.

Daniel McFadin

Matt Kenseth breaks through for Joe Gibbs Racing, giving them their first win of 2017.

Jerry Bonkowski

This will be a true horse race to the finish: Kyle Larson to win, Ricky Stenhouse to place and Kyle Busch to show.

Tonight’s Cup race at Kentucky: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongJul 8, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Joe Gibbs Racing remains winless this season in Cup. The weekend started with Matt Kenseth saying he doesn’t have a ride for 2018 and doesn’t believe returning to JGR is an option. The good news for JGR is that the organization has won three of the six races at Kentucky. Kyle Busch has two wins and Kenseth one. 

Here are the particulars for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Tom Greco, president and CEO of Advance Auto Parts, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 30

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 1 p.m. The drivers meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Linkin’ Bridge, from America’s Got Talent on NBC, will perform the Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins with at 6 p.m. with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at goprn.com. PRN’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 78 degrees at race time with a 1 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Brad Keselowski led 75 of 267 laps to win. Carl Edwards placed second. Ryan Newman was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.