Elliott Sadler remains Xfinity points leader

Joe Gibbs Racing remains winless this season in Cup. The weekend started with Matt Kenseth saying he doesn’t have a ride for 2018 and doesn’t believe returning to JGR is an option. The good news for JGR is that the organization has won three of the six races at Kentucky. Kyle Busch has two wins and Kenseth one.

Here are the particulars for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Tom Greco, president and CEO of Advance Auto Parts, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 1 p.m. The drivers meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Linkin’ Bridge, from America’s Got Talent on NBC, will perform the Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins with at 6 p.m. with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at goprn.com. PRN’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 78 degrees at race time with a 1 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Brad Keselowski led 75 of 267 laps to win. Carl Edwards placed second. Ryan Newman was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.