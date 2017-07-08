Eleven drivers going for 700 Club membership at Kentucky Speedway

SPARTA, Ky. – For the second consecutive week, Saturday will mean a much longer drive for many NASCAR drivers.

With Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway delayed by rain to Saturday at noon (on NBCSN), it’ll mean a 700-mile doubleheader on the repaved 1.5- mile speedway.

Kyle Busch will start on the pole for both races, and he will be joined by Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Ryan Sieg, Kevin Harvick, Timmy Hill, Joey Gase and BJ McLeod in attempting to complete an extra 300 miles than originally scheduled before Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at 7:30 p.m..

“It’s going to be tough for sure,” Busch said. “I’m not exactly sure how to handle it yet, but it’s certainly not the circumstances I would have liked to have been in, but we got what we got and I’ll try to prepare as best as I can tonight and get as many fluids as I can and then make sure you keep drinking and keep the fluids going for tomorrow.

“It’s just a matter of making sure you don’t get yourself too dehydrated and start to cramp up and things like that. It’s going to make for a long day for sure if it’s going to be 95 degrees and hot and sunny during the first (race) and it will make the second one at night a little better. Still going to be a long, long day.”

There at least will be roughly five hours between the end of the first race and beginning of the second — more recovery time this week than last week at Daytona International Speedway, where the Xfinity race ended a little more than two hours before the Coke Zero 400.

Elliott Sadler, Logano, Brendan Gaughan, Dillon, Erik Jones, Sieg and Daniel Suarez ran the doubleheader last week.

Gaughan (ninth in Xfinity; sixth in Cup) was the only driver to finish in the top 10 of both races. Jones, Dillon, Gaughan and Sadler completed all 417.5 miles as both races went into overtime.

Here’s the starting lineup for the Xfinity race.

Click here for the starting lineup for the Cup race.