Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Kentucky: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

William Byron goes for his third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win and he does so at a track he won at last year – in the Camping World Truck Series. To extend his winning streak, Byron will have to beat a field that includes Kyle Busch, who won the Xfinity race at Kentucky last year.

Here are the particulars for tonight’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Anthony Smiley, regional sales manager, Boyd Brothers Transportation, will give the command to start engines at 8:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 8:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 11 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7:32 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Devin Hale will perform the Anthem at 8:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at goprn.com begins at 7:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 76 degrees at race time with a 58 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch led 185 of 201 laps to win. Austin Dillon placed second. Daniel Suarez was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 4:30 p.m.

By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

Jamie McMurray posted the fastest lap in Friday’s opening Cup practice at Kentucky Speedway.

McMurray (186.780 mph) was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (186.445), Kyle Larson (186.098), Ryan Blaney (186.059) and Kyle Busch (185.938).

Busch had the best average for 10 consecutive laps at 183.148 mph. He was followed by Denny Hamlin (182.955) and Truex (182.608). Nine cars ran at least 10 consecutive laps in the session.

There were no accidents in the 115-minute session. Richard Childress Racing reported that Ryan Newman‘s team would make an engine change because of a mechanical issue.

Final Cup practice is scheduled to be held from 1 – 2:25 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.

By Nate RyanJul 7, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

A new location for the overtime line. The elimination of the splitter within a few seasons. A visor camera for every Monster Energy Cup driver in the field.

During his guest appearance on the NASCAR on NBC podcast, senior vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell laid out what could be in store for NASCAR’s premier series in the coming years – namely a focus on adding technology to its next model.

O’Donnell said NASCAR would be meeting with team owners in the next 10 days to begin working on the long-term strategy for the Gen 7 car, which could make its debut in the next two to four years.

“Marrying up the OEMs, the race teams and that new generation of drivers and making sure that whatever we put on the track puts us in the best position to succeed,” O’Donnell said. “That’s from an economic standpoint and technology and what’s some cool stuff we can put in the car, and what do these young drivers get enthusiastic about and feel good about what they’re racing.

“That’s the biggest focus now is bringing all those parties together to talk about Gen 7 and where we want to go collectively as an industry. Maybe not so much how much are we spending on spindles, but what is the coolest technology we can put in that car to showcase to the fans is the avenue we want to go down.”

On the future of other competition topics:

–The overtime line likely would move from the backstretch to the start-finish line for overtime finishes next season. O’Donnell said there “aren’t a ton of (positives)” from the current location of the line, which was the source of controversy at Daytona and Dover. “So if we can get it back to the start-finish line and make sure fans get that one full lap, that’s a direction we want to go,” he said.

–O’Donnell acknowledged a general dissatisfaction with the splitter, which has drawn negative reactions from drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. for causing extra damage on spins through the grass.

“We know the fans hate it,” O’Donnell said. “(On the) Gen 7, you can bet we will not be idiots. If we can get rid of the splitter, we would do that.”

Driver biometrics, a digital readout visible on cars that indicates their positions on track (a la the IMSA and IndyCar Series) and real-time speeds from the pit lane also should be available with the new model.

“All those things should be a cool display we have in the car,” O’Donnell said. “Instead of teams spending money on spindles, can you shorten up the pay scale on that and put it toward digital stuff that’s fan-facing.”

–The debut of a visor camera that was used at Sonoma by Danica Patrick and at Daytona by A.J. Allmendinger should become more widespread. “You hear from teams, ‘I’m not going to wear that because of my digital dash (possibly revealing information),’ ” O’Donnell said. “For us, there’s a bigger benefit for the fans. Going forward, there are a couple of things to get through, but we’ll expect 40 drivers to have that on and have that perspective.”

–After once considering the use of RFID chips to monitor whether five lug nuts are attached on each pit stop, O’Donnell said NASCAR might use a crew’s pit guns to determine if wheels properly are secured.

— O’Donnell said NASCAR was mindful of complaints about a late debris caution at Michigan, and then praise about the long green-flag run that ended Sonoma.

“I think there was fair criticism after Michigan,” he said. “For us, it’s about putting more process in place when those cautions are called and being as transparent as we can. We’re looking at do we display whatever (the debris) was on the (NASCAR) hauler.

“That part or piece might not always be there if someone hits it, but we recognize we’re a big-time sport, a lot of eyeballs on the sport, so we’re utilizing as much technology as we can, and having people weigh in on that decision going forward. I think you saw that in Sonoma and will see that going forward as well. Being as transparent as we can and explaining why we did something and why we made a call. Or if we missed something, being open about that as well.”

–O’Donnell said NASCAR might start its second and final stages under green rather than under yellow, counting the caution that divides the segments in the previous stage.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on a host of other smartphone apps.

Kyle Busch leads Xfinity practice at Kentucky

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in Friday morning’s NASCAR Xfinity practice session at Kentucky Speedway.

Rain canceled all three practices Thursday, leading NASCAR to add the Friday morning session.

Busch (182.389 mph) was followed by Ryan Blaney (181.549), Brandon Jones (181.245), Tyler Reddick (181.141) and Erik Jones (180.844).

The Xfinity Series has qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Xfintiy Series races at 8 p.m. ET.

Matt Kenseth probably won’t return to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018 but wants to keep racing in Cup (video)

By Nate RyanJul 7, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

SPARTA, Ky. – Matt Kenseth said he wants to continue racing in the Monster Energy Cup Series next season, but he doesn’t think it will be at Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 2003 champion, who is in his fifth season driving the No. 20 Toyota for JGR, confirmed Friday morning he doesn’t have a ride yet for 2018.

“I’m not really worried about it but as of today, I do not have a job for next year,” said Kenseth, who has raced full time in NASCAR’s premier series since 2000. “I hope to still be racing. I think I got some wins left in me and hopefully can race for championships.”

Kenseth, who is 11th in points with six top 10s in 17 starts, said he had been focused on trying to improve this season rather than on finding a job next year.

“It’s been a slow start,” he said. “It has not been a good year at all. I just want to try to get back to victory lane and qualify for the playoffs and have a shot at the championship.

“I don’t have anything lined up at this moment for 2018. I haven’t worked on anything real hard. But I do not think I will have the option to return to race at JGR next year, unfortunately.”

If Kenseth were to race for a 19th consecutive season in Cup, there would seem to be some other options. Hendrick Motorsports hasn’t named a replacement for retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Chevrolet.

Asked if that were a possibility, Kenseth said, “I probably already said too much about what I’m not doing next year, so I don’t really have anything to talk about what I am doing at this point. At this point, I don’t have anything going on next year and am trying to get focused on running better and winning races.”

A prime candidate to fill Kenseth’s seat at JGR is Erik Jones, who is on loan to Furniture Row Racing on a one-year contract.

Asked Thursday about what JGR’s plan was for him in 2017, Jones said, “I’m just driving. For the most part, for me, I don’t know where I’m going to be yet. They haven’t let me know. For me, I’ve been really happy at Furniture Row (Racing), and it’s been a steady group of guys over there that I think work really well together.

“I don’t yet. Hopefully I know soon. You know it’s kind of getting down to that point. I guess it’s July now, so I’m sure we’ll have an answer here soon.”

Kenseth, 45, has 38 victories in 631 Cup stars; his last win was at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July 2016.

He raced at Roush Fenway Racing from 1998-2012, compiling 24 victories and the 2003 title. He joined Gibbs with the 2013 season and led the circuit with seven victories while finished second in points.

A Joe Gibbs Racing spokesman said the team wouldn’t be announcing anything about its 2018 lineup this weekend.