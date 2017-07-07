Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Results from Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 7, 2017, 1:11 AM EDT

Christopher Bell earned his third win of the season, holding off a late charge by Brandon Jones, to win Thursday night’s Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway.

All three of Bell’s wins in 2017 have come on 1.5-mile trucks: Atlanta, Fort Worth and now Kentucky.

MORE: Christopher Bell holds off Brandon Jones at Kentucky to earn third Truck win of 2017

MORE: Johnny Sauter still No. 1 in Truck standings after Kentucky

Click here for full results of Thursday night’s race.

Johnny Sauter still No. 1 in Truck standings after Kentucky

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 7, 2017, 1:24 AM EDT

Johnny Sauter remains atop the NASCAR Camping World Truck series driver standings after Thursday night’s Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway.

Sauter leaves Kentucky with a 28-point lead over second-ranked and Thursday’s race winner, Christopher Bell.

Chase Briscoe is third (-74), followed by Matt Crafton (-89) and Ben Rhodes (-134).

MORE: Christopher Bell holds off Brandon Jones at Kentucky to earn third Truck win of 2017

MORE: Results from Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway

Click here for the full Truck Series standings after Thursday’s race at Kentucky. 

Christopher Bell holds off Brandon Jones at Kentucky to earn third Truck win of 2017

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 7, 2017, 12:50 AM EDT

Christopher Bell held off Brandon Jones in a strong battle over the last three laps to capture Thursday night’s Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway.

It was Bell’s third win this season in the Camping World Truck Series, all coming on 1.5-mile tracks. He led 54 of the 150 scheduled laps.

Justin Haley finished third, followed by Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch, Parker Kligerman, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter and Austin Hill.

The start of the race was delayed three hours due to rain, but fans that waited things out were rewarded with an exciting finish.

MORE: Results from Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway

MORE: Johnny Sauter still No. 1 in Truck standings after Kentucky

Still, it wasn’t completely easy for Bell, who endured a dropped lug nut that got hung up on a brake rotor on one pit stop, prompting the team to take off the fresh tire it had just put on to retrieve the loose lug. Bell also suffered a single-car spin, but recovered from that and roared back strongly in the third segment to go on to victory.

Just a few laps after Ben Rhodes won Stage 1, Rhodes and ThorSport Racing teammate Grant Enfinger wrecked, collecting yet a third teammate, Matt Crafton, in the process.

While Rhodes’ and Enfinger’s trucks both suffered heavy damage, ending their respective nights, the damage to Crafton’s was minor and he was able to get back on track after repairs were made.

STAGE WINNERS: Ben Rhodes (Stage 1) and Noah Gragson (Stage 2) both earned their first career stage wins.

HOW BELL WON: Bell hovered around the lead for virtually the entire race, leading 54 laps. Brandon Jones made a strong challenge in the closing laps, but raced Bell clean and finished second.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Runner-up Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson came back from a spin to finish fifth (and led 32 laps), while Matt Crafton rallied back from contact to finish eighth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Just a few laps into Stage 2 after winning Stage 1, Ben Rhodes admitted he got a bit too aggressive when he spun and took out ThorSport teammate Grant Enfinger and caused minor damage to another ThorSport teammate, Matt Crafton.

NOTABLE: Third-place finisher Justin Haley and fourth-place finisher Austin Cindric both earned their respective Truck Series career-best showings.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “I knew if the right circumstances came up, we could do it.” – Race winner Christopher Bell.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Truck Series moves to the only dirt race on the yearly schedule, July 19 at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Raceway in Rossburg, Ohio.

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 88: Steve O’Donnell on his special connection to an international push

By Nate RyanJul 6, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

As the day-to-day overseer of NASCAR’s competitive direction, chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell is a man of action who spends most of his time listening.

Whether drivers, team owners, sponsors, media or fans, the 21-year employee of NASCAR constantly solicits the opinions of those who are impacted by his organization’s decisions.

“When you’re listening, you probably are going to learn something or gain a perspective you hadn’t heard about before,” O’Donnell said on the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “You have to make some tough calls. The toughest part is you’re not going to be everyone’s best friend. You have to make calls that drivers and teams don’t like.

“All you can do is hope they respect or understand why you made that call. The idea you’re going to be friends with everyone is something that’s tough and something you learn the hard way.”

O’Donnell gained an appreciation for the diversity of thought while growing up in Egypt, where his family moved to a town near Cairo from Massachusetts when he was in seventh grade.

Living amidst the volatility of the Middle East (one of O’Donnell’s close friends was Andrew Kerr, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose father was assassinated in Beirut in 1983) brought real-world lessons in the importance of communication and compromise for common ground.

“It’s probably the greatest thing my parents have given to me,” he said about the exposure to “different cultures and traveling around the world.

“It was an interesting perspectcive to sit in a class on the Egypt-Israeli War, which Egypt clearly struggled with, and have an Israeli kid to your right, an Egyptian to your left, and both believe they destroyed each other in this war. It was fascinating to listen to those two kids who had a completely different perspective. You learned quick.”

Besides the lessons of human nature, O’Donnell also developed a worldly understanding, which he remains keen on in helping NASCAR’s international push. Citing the NBA as a model, O’Donnell believes NASCAR can put down roots by creating leagues in other countries to foster drivers coming to America as Joe Gibbs Racing driver Daniel Suarez did from the Mexico Series.

NASCAR also has circuits in Canada and Europe, and O’Donnell said China and India could be on the horizon.

“You look at the car culture just emerging there, and some of the things that were built around NASCAR, the family aspect, the automobile, are coming together in both those countries and even parts of South America,” O’Donnell said. “If we can, in a smart way, go with OEMs to partner to create a series where NASCAR is part of the development, that can be a huge opportunity for us.

“It’s got to make sense for U.S. partners where they’re trying to break into those markets. One of things you’ve seen in other series, they’ve taken a race to a certain country that doesn’t really help any team owners or sponsors, and that doesn’t make a lot of sense for us.”

During the podcast, O’Donnell also discussed:

–How NASCAR is seeking more technology with its next Gen 7 model and the timeframe for rolling it out;

–His role in being a public face of NASCAR and dealing with negative feedback on social media.

–Why he believes NASCAR drivers need more swagger;

–What’s ahead for several key topics – the overtime line, monitoring lug nuts, making pit speeds available in real time, debris cautions.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on a host of other smartphone apps.

Truck qualifying canceled; Johnny Sauter to start on pole

By Dustin LongJul 6, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT

Qualifying for tonight’s Camping World Truck Series was canceled by rain Thursday.

Points leader Johnny Sauter will start on the pole. Christopher Bell starts second.

Chase Briscoe would have started third but will go to the rear because he’s in a backup after an accident on Wednesday in practice.

Tonight’s Truck race is scheduled to take the green flag at 7:48 p.m. ET

 