Kyle Larson fastest in final Cup practice at Kentucky

By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT

Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Friday’s final Cup practice at Kentucky Speedway.

It completes a sweep of the practice sessions for Chip Ganassi Racing. Jamie McMurray had the fastest lap in the day’s opening session.

After Larson (188.186 mph) in the final practice session was Martin Truex Jr. (187.188), Chase Elliott (186.903), Ryan Blaney (1886.458) and Kyle Busch (186.265).

There were no incidents in the session.

Cup qualifying is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. today on NBCSN.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. confident Matt Kenseth ‘is going to have a job’ in 2018

By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn’t believe Matt Kenseth will be left without a ride next year.

A few hours after Kenseth said he didn’t have a seat for the 2018 season and didn’t expect to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing, Earnhardt said: “Matt is going to have a job.

“I don’t think he’s got to worry about that. I think it’s smart for him to let everybody know early what his plans are or lack thereof. He’s a talented guy who is just a couple of races removed from being a winner and could show up any week and get it to victory lane.’’

Earnhardt’s No. 88 ride is open next season at Hendrick Motorsports with the 14-time most popular driving retiring from full-time racing.

One of many theories about the No. 88 car is that Kenseth could move into that seat on a short-term basis before giving way to William Byron, the 19-year-old rookie for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

Earnhardt didn’t directly address the notion of Kenseth taking over his car. Instead, Earnhardt talked about his confusion why Kenseth wouldn’t have a ride set.

“I think that the situation with Gibbs, looking from an outsider looking in, there’s just not enough room,’’ said Earnhardt, who has been friends with Kenseth since racing for Xfinity titles in the late 1990s. “(Erik) Jones is probably going to come in there and take that ride or there was an agreement beforehand possibly that that was what was going to happen. I don’t know why they couldn’t move Matt over to the 77 (Jones’ ride this season) or whatever the plan is there.

“Matt will get a job. He’s so good and so talented that he’ll be a in great car with a great opportunity next year, no less than what he has this year.’’

Asked about taking over Earnhardt’s ride next season, Kenseth said: “I probably already said too much about what I’m not doing next year, so I don’t really have anything to talk about for what I am doing.’’

Kenseth’s contract at Joe Gibbs Racing expires after this season. Jones, who has a one-year contract at Furniture Row Racing, is viewed as the logical choice to replace Kenseth.

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez are under contract at JGR, leaving no other openings. Joe Gibbs Racing is not scheduled to announce any plans this weekend for next season.

Kenseth is winless this season — as are his JGR teammates. If the playoffs started today, Kenseth would have the last spot. He has a three-point lead on Joey Logano for the final playoff spot.

Kenseth admitted that this season has not gone the way he hoped.

“We just had a lot of things go wrong,’’ said Kenseth, who has placed 20th or worse in seven of 17 races this year.

“Our performance hasn’t been as good as it needs to be either, but as far as how bad the finishes are and how many DNFs (four) we have and everything, I mean that’s a lot of circumstances and execution and being in the right place and that type of thing.”

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Kentucky: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

William Byron goes for his third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win and he does so at a track he won at last year – in the Camping World Truck Series. To extend his winning streak, Byron will have to beat a field that includes Kyle Busch, who won the Xfinity race at Kentucky last year.

Here are the particulars for tonight’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Anthony Smiley, regional sales manager, Boyd Brothers Transportation, will give the command to start engines at 8:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 8:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 11 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7:32 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Devin Hale will perform the Anthem at 8:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at goprn.com begins at 7:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 76 degrees at race time with a 58 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch led 185 of 201 laps to win. Austin Dillon placed second. Daniel Suarez was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 4:30 p.m.

Jamie McMurray leads opening Cup practice at Kentucky

By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

Jamie McMurray posted the fastest lap in Friday’s opening Cup practice at Kentucky Speedway.

McMurray (186.780 mph) was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (186.445), Kyle Larson (186.098), Ryan Blaney (186.059) and Kyle Busch (185.938).

Busch had the best average for 10 consecutive laps at 183.148 mph. He was followed by Denny Hamlin (182.955) and Truex (182.608). Nine cars ran at least 10 consecutive laps in the session.

There were no accidents in the 115-minute session. Richard Childress Racing reported that Ryan Newman‘s team would make an engine change because of a mechanical issue.

Click here for practice report

Final Cup practice is scheduled to be held from 1 – 2:25 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.

Podcast: What’s next with the Gen 7 car, splitter, overtime line, debris cautions and more

By Nate RyanJul 7, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

A new location for the overtime line. The elimination of the splitter within a few seasons. A visor camera for every Monster Energy Cup driver in the field.

During his guest appearance on the NASCAR on NBC podcast, senior vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell laid out what could be in store for NASCAR’s premier series in the coming years – namely a focus on adding technology to its next model.

O’Donnell said NASCAR would be meeting with team owners in the next 10 days to begin working on the long-term strategy for the Gen 7 car, which could make its debut in the next two to four years.

“Marrying up the OEMs, the race teams and that new generation of drivers and making sure that whatever we put on the track puts us in the best position to succeed,” O’Donnell said. “That’s from an economic standpoint and technology and what’s some cool stuff we can put in the car, and what do these young drivers get enthusiastic about and feel good about what they’re racing.

“That’s the biggest focus now is bringing all those parties together to talk about Gen 7 and where we want to go collectively as an industry. Maybe not so much how much are we spending on spindles, but what is the coolest technology we can put in that car to showcase to the fans is the avenue we want to go down.”

On the future of other competition topics:

–The overtime line likely would move from the backstretch to the start-finish line for overtime finishes next season. O’Donnell said there “aren’t a ton of (positives)” from the current location of the line, which was the source of controversy at Daytona and Dover. “So if we can get it back to the start-finish line and make sure fans get that one full lap, that’s a direction we want to go,” he said.

–O’Donnell acknowledged a general dissatisfaction with the splitter, which has drawn negative reactions from drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. for causing extra damage on spins through the grass.

“We know the fans hate it,” O’Donnell said. “(On the) Gen 7, you can bet we will not be idiots. If we can get rid of the splitter, we would do that.”

Driver biometrics, a digital readout visible on cars that indicates their positions on track (a la the IMSA and IndyCar Series) and real-time speeds from the pit lane also should be available with the new model.

“All those things should be a cool display we have in the car,” O’Donnell said. “Instead of teams spending money on spindles, can you shorten up the pay scale on that and put it toward digital stuff that’s fan-facing.”

–The debut of a visor camera that was used at Sonoma by Danica Patrick and at Daytona by A.J. Allmendinger should become more widespread. “You hear from teams, ‘I’m not going to wear that because of my digital dash (possibly revealing information),’ ” O’Donnell said. “For us, there’s a bigger benefit for the fans. Going forward, there are a couple of things to get through, but we’ll expect 40 drivers to have that on and have that perspective.”

–After once considering the use of RFID chips to monitor whether five lug nuts are attached on each pit stop, O’Donnell said NASCAR might use a crew’s pit guns to determine if wheels properly are secured.

— O’Donnell said NASCAR was mindful of complaints about a late debris caution at Michigan, and then praise about the long green-flag run that ended Sonoma.

“I think there was fair criticism after Michigan,” he said. “For us, it’s about putting more process in place when those cautions are called and being as transparent as we can. We’re looking at do we display whatever (the debris) was on the (NASCAR) hauler.

“That part or piece might not always be there if someone hits it, but we recognize we’re a big-time sport, a lot of eyeballs on the sport, so we’re utilizing as much technology as we can, and having people weigh in on that decision going forward. I think you saw that in Sonoma and will see that going forward as well. Being as transparent as we can and explaining why we did something and why we made a call. Or if we missed something, being open about that as well.”

–O’Donnell said NASCAR might start its second and final stages under green rather than under yellow, counting the caution that divides the segments in the previous stage.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on a host of other smartphone apps.