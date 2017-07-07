Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Kyle Busch leads Xfinity practice at Kentucky

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in Friday morning’s NASCAR Xfinity practice session at Kentucky Speedway.

Rain canceled all three practices Thursday, leading NASCAR to add the Friday morning session.

Busch (182.389 mph) was followed by Ryan Blaney (181.549), Brandon Jones (181.245), Tyler Reddick (181.141) and Erik Jones (180.844).

The Xfinity Series has qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Xfintiy Series races at 8 p.m. ET.

Click here for practice report

 and on Facebook

Matt Kenseth probably won’t return to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018 but wants to keep racing in Cup

Leave a comment
By Nate RyanJul 7, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

SPARTA, Ky. – Matt Kenseth said he wants to continue racing in the Monster Energy Cup Series next season, but he doesn’t think it will be at Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 2003 champion, who is in his fifth season driving the No. 20 Toyota for JGR, confirmed Friday morning he doesn’t have a ride yet for 2018.

“I’m not really worried about it but as of today, I do not have a job for next year,” said Kenseth, who has raced full time in NASCAR’s premier series since 2000. “I hope to still be racing. I think I got some wins left in me and hopefully can race for championships.”

Kenseth, who is 11th in points with six top 10s in 17 starts, said he had been focused on trying to improve this season rather than on finding a job next year.

“It’s been a slow start,” he said. “It has not been a good year at all. I just want to try to get back to victory lane and qualify for the playoffs and have a shot at the championship.

“I don’t have anything lined up at this moment for 2018. I haven’t worked on anything real hard. But I do not think I will have the option to return to race at JGR next year, unfortunately.”

If Kenseth were to race for a 19th consecutive season in Cup, there would seem to be some other options. Hendrick Motorsports hasn’t named a replacement for retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Chevrolet.

Asked if that were a possibility, Kenseth said, “I probably already said too much about what I’m not doing next year, so I don’t really have anything to talk about what I am doing at this point. At this point, I don’t have anything going on next year and am trying to get focused on running better and winning races.”

A prime candidate to fill Kenseth’s seat at JGR is Erik Jones, who is on loan to Furniture Row Racing on a one-year contract.

Asked Thursday about what JGR’s plan was for him in 2017, Jones said, “I’m just driving. For the most part, for me, I don’t know where I’m going to be yet. They haven’t let me know. For me, I’ve been really happy at Furniture Row (Racing), and it’s been a steady group of guys over there that I think work really well together.

“I don’t yet. Hopefully I know soon. You know it’s kind of getting down to that point. I guess it’s July now, so I’m sure we’ll have an answer here soon.”

Kenseth has 38 victories in 631 Cup stars; his last win was at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July 2016.

He raced at Roush Fenway Racing from 1998-2012, compiling 24 victories and the 2003 title. He joined Gibbs with the 2013 season and led the circuit with seven victories while finished second in points.

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth among 11 drivers facing holds in final practice at Kentucky from NASCAR

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nate RyanJul 7, 2017, 9:12 AM EDT

SPARTA, Ky. – Several Monster Energy Cup drivers will incur 15- and 30-minute holds in the final practice Friday at Kentucky Speedway as NASCAR ratchets up penalties for inspection violations.

In the past, NASCAR had enforced holds during the opening practice for multiple infractions in inspection. It has warned teams about stiffer punishments, including reducing race tire allotments, to improve the rate of passing inspection.

Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Matt Kenseth will be held out of the first 30 minutes of final practice, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

Brad Keselowski, Trevor Bayne, Kurt Busch, Darrell Wallace Jr., Cole Whitt and Ryan Sieg will be held from the first 15 minutes of the session.

The holds were related to multiple inspection failures at Daytona International Speedway last week.

 

Friday’s Xfinity and Cup schedule at Kentucky Speedway

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 7, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

Things get real busy today at Kentucky Speedway after rain canceled all three Xfinity practices.

There’ll be two NASCAR Cup practices, Cup qualifying, Xfinity practice, Xfinity qualifying and the Alsco 300 Xfinity race at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s today’s schedule at Kentucky:

FRIDAY, JULY 7 (All times Eastern)

7:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Cup garage open

8:30 – 9:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (No TV)

10 – 11:55 a.m. — Cup practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)

1 – 2:25 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBCSN)

5:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

6:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying, multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, PRN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

8 p.m. — Alsco 300 Xfinity race, 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Johnny Sauter still No. 1 in Truck standings after Kentucky

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 7, 2017, 1:24 AM EDT

Johnny Sauter remains atop the NASCAR Camping World Truck series driver standings after Thursday night’s Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway.

Sauter leaves Kentucky with a 28-point lead over second-ranked and Thursday’s race winner, Christopher Bell.

Chase Briscoe is third (74 points behind Sauter), followed by Matt Crafton (-89) and Ben Rhodes (-134).

MORE: Christopher Bell holds off Brandon Jones at Kentucky to earn third Truck win of 2017

MORE: Results from Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway

Click here for the full Truck Series standings after Thursday’s race at Kentucky. 