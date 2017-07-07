Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kentucky Speedway plans to drag middle lane for drivers: ‘We listened’

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

Kentucky Speedway plans to drag tires in the middle lane for a couple of hours after tonight’s NASCAR Xfinity race, following the advice of drivers.

“We listened,” a Speedway Motorsports Inc. official told NBC Sports on Friday.

Track officials plan to do an 8-foot-wide section in each of the turns, going from the top of the groove on up. Track officials plan to drag tires for about two hours.

If weather does not allow the Tire Dragon to be used after tonight’s Xfinity race, the machine will be used Saturday. The Cup race does not begin until 7:30 p.m. ET, leaving the track all day to have time to do so.

The intent of dragging the middle lane is to provide additional grip for drivers there to allow for more side-by-side racing.

Track officials used the Tire Dragon on the bottom lane leading up to this weekend, but some drivers questioned why it wasn’t done up higher, saying that cars would run there and naturally add rubber to that portion of the track.

 and on Facebook

 

Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Quaker State 400, points leader Kyle Larson starting last after failing inspection

1 Comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 7, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

Kyle Busch will start from the pole of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway after the threat of weather forced NASCAR to make qualifying official after two rounds.

Busch claimed his third Cup pole of the year less than two hours after he won the pole for Friday night’s Xfinity race.

The starting top five for the Quaker State 400 will be Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray and Denny Hamlin.

Points leader Kyle Larson will start last in 40th after his No. 42 Chevrolet failed to get through pre-qualifying inspection in time for Larson to make an attempt. Larson started at the rear for the same reason in the Coca-Cola 600. At Texas Motor Speedway in April, Larson was one of nine drivers who were unable to make a lap in qualifying.

Round 1 ended with three of the four Hendrick Motorsports cars in the top five. Saturday night Jimmie Johnson will start eighth and Chase Elliott in 12th. Dale Earnhardt Jr. starts 13th and Kasey Kahne in 23rd.

Coke Zero 400 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will roll off 18th.

Kyle Busch, who is still winless this season, will try to repeat what he did in 2011. He won the first Cup race at Kentucky from the pole after qualifying was canceled.

Check back for more.

 

Kyle Busch wins Xfinity pole at Kentucky Speedway

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 7, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT

Kyle Busch will start from his fourth Xfinity Series pole of the year in Friday night’s race at Kentucky Speedway.

Busch, making his fifth start of the year, earned the pole for the Alsco 300 with a speed of 181.935 mph. It’s Busch’s 61st Xfinity pole.

Filling out the top five is Erik Jones (181.635), Ryan Blaney (181.354), Joey Logano (180.524) and William Byron (180.150).

Justin Allgaier starts seventh, followed by Spencer Gallagher, Matt Tifft and Ben Kennedy.

Elliott Sadler starts 18th, Blake Koch in 19th and Ryan Reed in 21st.

The first round was slowed by three cautions, for spins by Brandon Brown and Chad Finchum in Turn 4 and a Quin Hoff spin exiting Turn 2. Brown backed into the outside wall in his accident, with the damage preventing him from qualifying. Houff and Morgan Shepherd also did not qualify for the race.

Click here for full qualifying results.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. confident Matt Kenseth ‘is going to have a job’ in 2018

1 Comment
By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn’t believe Matt Kenseth will be left without a ride next year.

A few hours after Kenseth said he didn’t have a seat for the 2018 season and didn’t expect to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing, Earnhardt said: “Matt is going to have a job.

“I don’t think he’s got to worry about that. I think it’s smart for him to let everybody know early what his plans are or lack thereof. He’s a talented guy who is just a couple of races removed from being a winner and could show up any week and get it to victory lane.’’

Earnhardt’s No. 88 ride is open next season at Hendrick Motorsports with the 14-time most popular driving retiring from full-time racing.

One of many theories about the No. 88 car is that Kenseth could move into that seat on a short-term basis before giving way to William Byron, the 19-year-old rookie for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

Earnhardt didn’t directly address the notion of Kenseth taking over his car. Instead, Earnhardt talked about his confusion why Kenseth wouldn’t have a ride set.

“I think that the situation with Gibbs, looking from an outsider looking in, there’s just not enough room,’’ said Earnhardt, who has been friends with Kenseth since racing for Xfinity titles in the late 1990s. “(Erik) Jones is probably going to come in there and take that ride or there was an agreement beforehand possibly that that was what was going to happen. I don’t know why they couldn’t move Matt over to the 77 (Jones’ ride this season) or whatever the plan is there.

“Matt will get a job. He’s so good and so talented that he’ll be a in great car with a great opportunity next year, no less than what he has this year.’’

Asked about taking over Earnhardt’s ride next season, Kenseth said: “I probably already said too much about what I’m not doing next year, so I don’t really have anything to talk about for what I am doing.’’

Kenseth’s contract at Joe Gibbs Racing expires after this season. Jones, who has a one-year contract at Furniture Row Racing, is viewed as the logical choice to replace Kenseth.

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez are under contract at JGR, leaving no other openings. Joe Gibbs Racing is not scheduled to announce any plans this weekend for next season.

Kenseth is winless this season — as are his JGR teammates. If the playoffs started today, Kenseth would have the last spot. He has a three-point lead on Joey Logano for the final playoff spot.

Kenseth admitted that this season has not gone the way he hoped.

“We just had a lot of things go wrong,’’ said Kenseth, who has placed 20th or worse in seven of 17 races this year.

“Our performance hasn’t been as good as it needs to be either, but as far as how bad the finishes are and how many DNFs (four) we have and everything, I mean that’s a lot of circumstances and execution and being in the right place and that type of thing.”

 and on Facebook

Kyle Larson fastest in final Cup practice at Kentucky

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT

Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Friday’s final Cup practice at Kentucky Speedway.

It completes a sweep of the practice sessions for Chip Ganassi Racing. Jamie McMurray had the fastest lap in the day’s opening session.

After Larson (188.186 mph) in the final practice session was Martin Truex Jr. (187.188), Chase Elliott (186.903), Ryan Blaney (1886.458) and Kyle Busch (186.265).

There were no incidents in the session.

Cup qualifying is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. today on NBCSN.

Click here for practice report

 and on Facebook