Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

For Ryan Blaney, it’s honor thy (grand) father

By Dustin LongJul 7, 2017, 11:47 PM EDT

Ryan Blaney would prefer to be at Sharon Speedway on Saturday night, honoring his grandfather. Instead, Blaney will race in the Monster Energy Cup race at Kentucky Speedway.

Even though he will be competing, Blaney will honor his grandfather, as he does every day.

Blaney has two tattoos that pay tribute to Lou Blaney, who won more than 600 races, primarily in sprint cars and modifieds. Blaney has his grandfather’s No. 10 on his chest and an image of his grandfather’s 1970 sprint car around his ribs.

“He’s the one who really started the whole racing deal in the Blaney family,’’ Blaney said of his grandfather. “He got my dad (Dave) and uncle (Dale) in it and ultimately got me into racing. 

“I feel like tattoos are something to have meaning, close meaning, and family to me is, I think, the biggest meaning in life.’’

While Blaney races in Kentucky, the Lou Blaney Memorial will be held at Sharon Speedway, a 3/8-mile dirt track in Hartford, Ohio. Tony Stewart won the inaugural event in 2009, just a few months after Lou Blaney died at age 69.

“It’s unfortunate I can’t make it out there,’’ Blaney said. “It’s always a pretty cool night. They have a bunch of drivers out, and it’s always nice to kind of meet everybody from that area where they talk about my dad when he was racing up there just getting started, or my grandpa when he was racing back in the ’70s or really all the way up to the early 2000s. I always like to go to that night.’’

Many are talking about Blaney and what he’s done in NASCAR. He scored his first career Cup win last month at Pocono and talk has centered on if he’ll be brought into the Team Penske fold after this season. Blaney is a Team Penske driver who has been loaned to Wood Brothers Racing since 2015.

“There’s been talks about it for years, really ever since I got with the Penske group, and things just haven’t really come together,’’ Blaney said. “I love the Wood Brothers, and driving for them has been really special for me and my family. I couldn’t ask for a greater group of people.

“But the things I’m mostly concentrated on now is trying to win race 100 for the Wood Brothers.  That’s something I would really like to achieve, and I think we can do it. I believe we can really do that.’’

If he scored that win at Kentucky, on the same night as Lou Blaney is being honored at his home track, it would be even more meaningful for the driver who carries his grandfather with him in every race.

 

Starting lineup for Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 7, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Kyle Busch will lead the field to green Saturday night in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. Busch earned the pole after qualifying was shortened due to weather.

The starting top five for the race are Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray and Denny Hamlin.

The race is set to begin at 7:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Weather delays Xfinity Series race at Kentucky to Noon ET on Saturday on NBCSN

By Daniel McFadinJul 7, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT

Thunderstorms forced the postponement of the Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway to Noon ET Saturday on NBCSN.

The Alsco 300 was set to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday before NASCAR decided to postpone shortly after threatening weather cut qualifying short through two of three rounds.

“NASCAR and Kentucky Speedway have decided to postpone tonight’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race until tomorrow,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said in a statement. “Fan safety is our number one priority. Due to extreme weather forecasted deep into this evening, we did not see any opportunity to get the race completed tonight.”

This is the second week in a row that an Xfinity Series race has been delayed because of weather. Last week’s Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway was delayed for rain after 11 laps were run.

Kyle Busch will start from the pole alongside Erik Jones. It is Busch’s fourth pole of the year in five Xfinity starts.

Kyle Busch wins Cup pole for Quaker State 400; Kyle Larson in last after failing inspection

By Daniel McFadinJul 7, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

Kyle Busch will start from the pole position of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway after the threat of weather forced NASCAR to end qualifying through two of three rounds.

Busch claimed his third Cup pole of the season less than two hours after he won the pole for Friday night’s Xfinity race.

The starting top five for the Quaker State 400 will be Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth (who made news earlier in the day), Jamie McMurray and Denny Hamlin.

“Certainly this is worthwhile for our team and everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Busch said. “The guys have done an amazing job this year at building faster race cars as we’ve gone on this year, we started out a little behind. Just right there so close having an opportunity to win each and every week, we just need to bust through and get it to happen. The Snickers car this weekend has been fast and looking forward to taking this Toyota Camry to victory lane here in Kentucky.”

Busch’s pole comes in the first race back for crew chief Adam Stevens, who was suspended for the past four races. Stevens was suspended after Busch’s left-rear tire fell off following a pit stop at Dover.

“It’s obviously better to have Adam than not to have Adam,” Busch said. “We’ve been fast even though we haven’t had him on top of the pit box every week. We just want to make sure that we can stay fast and the guys have been doing a great job without him and of course now that he’s back with them and hopefully he’s the game changer for us to get to victory lane.”

Points leader Kyle Larson will start last in 40th after his No. 42 Chevrolet didn’t clear prequalifying inspection in time. Larson started at the rear for the same reason in the Coca-Cola 600. At Texas Motor Speedway in April, Larson was one of nine drivers who were unable to make a lap in qualifying.

“I would like to go out there and qualify because I feel like I have a really good shot at the pole,” Larson said. “We will be fine from the back. Our Target Chevy was really good today, I thought, in race trim, better than I’ve ever felt at Kentucky. Obviously, it will be hard to pass, but we also thought the same thing at Texas and we didn’t get to qualify there and I cruised right to the front no problem. So, we will see.”

Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick (whose team barely cleared inspection in time for qualifying), Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top 10 starting positions.

Coke Zero 400 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will roll off 18th.

Busch, who is winless this season, will try to repeat what he did in the inaugural Cup race at Kentucky in 2011, winning from the first starting spot after qualifying was canceled.

Click here for the results from the truncated qualifying session.

Kyle Busch wins Xfinity pole at Kentucky Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 7, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT

Kyle Busch will start from his fourth Xfinity Series pole of the year in Friday night’s race at Kentucky Speedway.

Busch, making his fifth start of the year, earned the pole for the Alsco 300 with a speed of 181.935 mph. It’s Busch’s 61st Xfinity pole.

Filling out the top five is Erik Jones (181.635), Ryan Blaney (181.354), Joey Logano (180.524) and William Byron (180.150).

Justin Allgaier starts seventh, followed by Spencer Gallagher, Matt Tifft and Ben Kennedy.

Elliott Sadler starts 18th, Blake Koch in 19th and Ryan Reed in 21st.

The first round was slowed by three cautions, for spins by Brandon Brown and Chad Finchum in Turn 4 and a Quin Hoff spin exiting Turn 2. Brown backed into the outside wall in his accident, with the damage preventing him from qualifying. Houff and Morgan Shepherd also did not qualify for the race.

Click here for full qualifying results.