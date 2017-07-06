Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Truck qualifying canceled; Johnny Sauter to start on pole

By Dustin LongJul 6, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT

Qualifying for tonight’s Camping World Truck Series was canceled by rain Thursday.

Points leader Johnny Sauter will start on the pole. Christopher Bell starts second.

Chase Briscoe would have started third but will go to the rear because he’s in a backup after an accident on Wednesday in practice.

Tonight’s Truck race is scheduled to take the green flag at 7:48 p.m. ET

 

Kentucky Speedway answers drivers’ complaints: ‘I think we know what we’re doing’

By Nate RyanJul 6, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

SPARTA, Ky. – Responding to driver complaints about how the surface of Kentucky Speedway was treated this week, track officials said they merely are doing what drivers said worked last year.

“I think we know what we’re doing,” Steve Swift told NBC Sports in a Thursday interview.

The vice president of operations and development for Speedway Motorsports Inc. (the 1.5-mile speedway’s parent company) said feedback was overwhelmingly positive after the July 2016 race when Kentucky treated the bottom groove in the wake of repaving earlier in the year.

After an additional layer of asphalt was added last October, Swift said “we felt we did the right thing, so we duplicated” it using its Tire Dragon machine on the bottom lane.

“I think what a lot of drivers are forgetting is this track was resurfaced,” Swift said. “It’s a brand new racetrack. So on a new track, you have to put rubber down in what is the groove, not what you want the groove to be.”

Swift said a treatment process to age the new pavement leaves dust in the bottom lane, which necessitates putting down grip by dragging tires. Texas Motor Speedway took the same approach in preparing its freshly paved asphalt for the race weekend in April.

“What we have learned from last year’s Cup race here on the new surface and in Texas is that if we can give them two to three lanes in the bottom, it creates better racing instead of doing the entire racetrack because we’re trying to make sure they can run at the bottom in lieu of not being able to run at all because it’s too dusty or dirty,” Swift said.

NASCAR veteran Brendan Gaughan became the latest driver Friday to implore the track to work on the upper groove, starting at the wall and working down the banking. Swift said that makes sense on older tracks such as Bristol Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway (SMI treated both with a traction compound this season), but the priority on a new surface is establishing the bottom lane.

“If we would have worked just the top down, that would be the only place to have grip,” Swift said. “They wouldn’t go to the bottom because it would have been dusty and dirty. So that’s the reason we went to where they will want to qualify.

“Most repaves before SMI started doing this prep and aging on the tracks, we would have run a single-file race. We haven’t had that, they’ve been able to run two wide (at Kentucky last year and Texas in April). I think we know what we’re doing.”

Kentucky concentrated on the upper portion of the bottom groove, laying down a swath of rubber about 27 to 30 feet wide in hopes of preventing cars from getting too spread out.

“We’re trying to create that bottom area and give them a good 30 feet out there to run again,” Swift said. “Last week at Daytona, they’re running four wide on a 37-foot wide racetrack. This is a 74-foot wide racetrack in turns 3 and 4. To rubber up the entire racetrack doesn’t quite keep the cars in the same area racing each other. That’s the theory behind that, but it’s primarily because it’s a new racetrack was why it was concentrated on the bottom.

“We felt we have enough racing surface to give them multiple passes, multiple lanes (and) not to put them at the wall, where one car is 70 feet away from a car at the bottom of the track.”

Swift said the track doesn’t plan to work on the upper groove this weekend but could bring the Tire Dragon back Friday morning before Cup practice and the Xfinity race or Saturday morning before the Cup race. The traction compound also isn’t being considered as an option.

“At older racetracks, it worked out great,” he said. “On new racetracks with the rubber and a tire machine, we can get enough grip that it doesn’t require the spray.”

NASCAR drivers still were waiting  to hit the surface Thursday as rain scrubbed the first two Xfinity practices. Qualifying for Thursday night’s Camping World Truck Series race also was canceled.

Brendan Gaughan says dragging tires on Kentucky’s bottom lane was ‘stupid’

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 6, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

NASCAR Xfinity driver Brendan Gaughan ripped the use of the tire dragon on the bottom lane at Kentucky Speedway, calling it “stupid” and saying “they need to drag the lanes we don’t race.’’

Gaughan’s comments Thursday came a day after NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman, who is competing in the Camping World Truck Series this weekend, questioned why the tire dragging device was used on the bottom lane. Ty Dillon also had the same question.

Some tracks drag tires to increase grip in an effort to provide better racing.



Gaughan, seated between Cole Custer and William Byron in the press conference, expressed his displeasure with how the tire dragon was used before teams arrived at Kentucky.

“Let me teach the boys here to keep their mouth shut and let the old guy say what he wants,’’ Gaughan said. “It’s stupid. They need to drag the lanes we don’t race. The lanes that we want there, the lanes we that we don’t practice in.

“Now, Kentucky has a lot of rain, so they’re going to wash a lot of it anyway. You could have gone and done the upper two lanes, started at the wall and worked your way down. You could have done that. Every racetrack could do that when they want that to happen. Michigan could do it. Lots of places could.

“For some reason, somebody in their infinite wisdom doesn’t think that’s a good idea. I don’t know why. Love to hear an answer for it. Nobody has ever given me one.’’

Byron, who has won the past two Xfinity races, admitted using the tire dragon on the bottom lane “doesn’t make a lot of sense, but we’re always going to be on the bottom at these repaves. We’re going so fast, we’re barely out of the throttle, so I guess it would prevent more wrecks if we had more grooves.’’

While NASCAR and the tracks work together, it ultimately is the track’s decision on where to use the tire dragon on its racing surface.

Kentucky is doing what it did last year and that provided what track officials thought was a good Cup race.

Gaughan noted that a Cup race at Kentucky is 67 laps (100.5 miles) longer than the Xfinity race. and that can make a difference in widening the groove.

“There are 25 more teams that run harder than in this (Xfinity) series,’’ Gaughan said. “You have more people battling, more race cars, more laps to do it. It works great.

“I think we’ve all seen in the media and the drivers, the tire dragon works great. … Then why not put it in the places that you want the track to grow to, not where you know that everybody wants to go?’’

Erik Jones wasn’t as critical of what was done to the Kentucky track.

“They can only do so much man,’’ Jones said Thursday. “If we tire drag the whole track, everybody is naturally going to go back to the bottom because it’s a repave and it’s going to be – it’s just going to be faster down there. It’s just how it’s going to work.

“I think even if they drag the top in, I don’t think it’s going to be faster up by the wall than it would be right on the white line. It’s just a repave and it’s going to be like this for 10 years. We’re going to be on the bottom and then we’ll start to work up to the middle. Kentucky really, even on the old surface, was just starting to get up to the wall, so it just takes time.”

This is the second time in the last month drivers have raised questions about where a track used the tire dragon. There were questions at Michigan International Speedway, which dragged tires for eight days before teams arrived, on the bottom lane. Drivers talked about how much better the bottom lane was than the top lane.

Asked after the Cup race at Michigan if the tire dragging helped, Joey Logano said: “They did it in the wrong spot, in my opinion.’’

Rain cancels Xfinity practices at Kentucky Speedway

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 6, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT

Rain canceled all three Xfinity practices Thursday at Kentucky Speedway.

Practice is scheduled to be held from 8:30 – 9:55 a.m. ET Friday.

The Xfinity garage will open at 7:30 a.m. ET

 

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 87: Meet Matt Kenseth’s pit crew

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJul 6, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

With top-notch equipment and magnificent footwork, the pit crews at Joe Gibbs Racing generally are regarded as the best in NASCAR.

But the No. 20 pit crew of Matt Kenseth often doesn’t remember the swiftest stops that helped win races.

“The bad stops tend to stick out more than the good ones do,” said Houston Stamper, a tire changer on Kenseth’s team. “Those hurt a lot more. The ones when you’re leading a race and have a bad stop and potentially lose a race. I don’t know why, those tend to stand out more in your mind — which is good for me.

“I don’t get relaxed. If I’m in the frame of mind that I’m thinking about learning from some of the worst stops I’ve had, instead of thinking, ‘Oh, this is going to go great, going to go awesome, I’m going to knock it out and be fine,’ then I get relaxed. I think it helps me stay on top of my game remembering the bad ones.”

Stamper and three other team members who service the No. 20 Toyota recently joined the NASCAR on NBC podcast for an in-depth look at how they do their jobs and how the team is improving its speed with everything from pit guns to engineers who incessantly watch video and study split times to improve choreography.

Stamper, gas man John Eicher, jack man Graham Molatch and tire carrier Eric Groen all started pitting cars about a decade ago in an era when stops took about 13-14 seconds. Now the goal is averaging a pit stop in the 10-second range.

“I think the equipment today, you look across every organization, and everyone’s equipment is pushing the human element to its max,” Stamper said. “This talent you have to go fast is starting to take over. It used to be that when I first started, hitting five lug nuts was crucial because the equipment only allowed you to go so fast. When you jump over the wall, if you didn’t miss a lug nut, you were usually a really good pit crew, a good tire changer.

“Now it’s shifted to you still can’t miss but have to go as fast as you can go. Guys who normally don’t miss are missing because they push their ability.”

The crew members also talked about how physical therapy and rehabilitation of injuries has changed, particularly with Joe Gibbs Racing’s commitment to a new training room. Jena Gatses, the director of physical therapy, also joined the podcast to discuss keeping pit crews healthy.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on a host of other smartphone apps.