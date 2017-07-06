Thursday’s Xfinity and Truck schedule at Kentucky Speedway

Today will be all about the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series at Kentucky Speedway.
The Xfinity Series will have three practices today.
But the Camping World Truck Series will be the highlight of the day, with qualifying and the running of the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225. William Byron won this race last year.
Check out today’s schedule at the 1.5-mile track:
(All times Eastern)
11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
Noon — Truck garage opens
2 – 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)
4 – 4:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)
5 p.m. — Truck qualifying, single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)
6 – 6:50 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
6:15 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting
7 p.m. — Truck driver introductions
7:30 p.m. — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 Truck race, 150 laps/225 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we spent almost the entire show focused on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s win in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400, as well as his career path to NASCAR.
One of the segments included our weekly Scan All feature. But instead of focusing on a number of other teams, it was all about Stenhouse, as well as his crew chief Brian Pattie and spotter.
Check out the video above.
As we here at NASCAR America continue our weekly series on the unsung heroes of NASCAR — pit crew members — we checked in with Mike Russell, jackman for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Russell said the hard work Stenhouse Jr. put in all last week allowed him to win at Daytona, and even engage in a little well-deserved showing off.
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. discussed how he had to readjust his goals and focus on the present in order to turn his luck around.
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. talked about how his father was such a big influence in his racing career, teaching him how important a good work ethic is, and how sprint car racing has helped shape the younger Stenhouse into a better driver.