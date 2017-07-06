Thursday’s Xfinity and Truck schedule at Kentucky Speedway

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today will be all about the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series at Kentucky Speedway.

The Xfinity Series will have three practices today.

But the Camping World Truck Series will be the highlight of the day, with qualifying and the running of the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225. William Byron won this race last year.

Check out today’s schedule at the 1.5-mile track:

(All times Eastern)

11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

Noon — Truck garage opens

2 – 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)

4 – 4:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)

5 p.m. — Truck qualifying, single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)

6 – 6:50 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6:15 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

7 p.m. — Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 Truck race, 150 laps/225 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)