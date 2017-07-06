Rain delays Xfinity practice at Kentucky Speedway

Rain has delayed the opening NASCAR Xfinity practice at Kentucky Speedway.
Rain has delayed the opening NASCAR Xfinity practice at Kentucky Speedway.
The session was to have begun at 2 p.m. ET.
The next Xfinity practice session is scheduled to go from 4 – 4:50 p.m. ET.
NASCAR Xfinity driver Brendan Gaughan ripped the use of the tire dragon on the bottom lane at Kentucky Speedway, calling it “stupid” and saying “they need to drag the lanes we don’t race.’’
Gaughan’s comments Thursday came a day after NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman, who is competing in the Camping World Truck Series this weekend, questioned why the tire dragging device was used on the bottom lane. Ty Dillon also had the same question.
Some tracks drag tires to increase grip in an effort to provide better racing.
Gaughan, seated between Cole Custer and William Byron in the press conference, expressed his displeasure with how the tire dragon was used before teams arrived at Kentucky.
“Let me teach the boys here to keep their mouth shut and let the old guy say what he wants,’’ Gaughan said. “It’s stupid. They need to drag the lanes we don’t race. The lanes that we want there, the lanes we that we don’t practice in.
“Now, Kentucky has a lot of rain, so they’re going to wash a lot of it anyway. You could have gone and done the upper two lanes, started at the wall and worked your way down. You could have done that. Every racetrack could do that when they want that to happen. Michigan could do it. Lots of places could.
“For some reason, somebody in their infinite wisdom doesn’t think that’s a good idea. I don’t know why. Love to hear an answer for it. Nobody has ever given me one.’’
Byron, who has won the past two Xfinity races, admitted using the tire dragon on the bottom lane “doesn’t make a lot of sense, but we’re always going to be on the bottom at these repaves. We’re going so fast, we’re barely out of the throttle, so I guess it would prevent more wrecks if we had more grooves.’’
While NASCAR and the tracks work together, it ultimately is the track’s decision on where to use the tire dragon on its racing surface.
Kentucky is doing what it did last year and that provided what track officials thought was a good Cup race.
Gaughan noted that a Cup race at Kentucky is 67 laps (100.5 miles) longer than the Xfinity race. and that can make a difference in widening the groove.
“There are 25 more teams that run harder than in this (Xfinity) series,’’ Gaughan said. “You have more people battling, more race cars, more laps to do it. It works great.
“I think we’ve all seen in the media and the drivers, the tire dragon works great. … Then why not put it in the places that you want the track to grow to, not where you know that everybody wants to go?’’
Erik Jones wasn’t as critical of what was done to the Kentucky track.
“They can only do so much man,’’ Jones said Thursday. “If we tire drag the whole track, everybody is naturally going to go back to the bottom because it’s a repave and it’s going to be – it’s just going to be faster down there. It’s just how it’s going to work.
“I think even if they drag the top in, I don’t think it’s going to be faster up by the wall than it would be right on the white line. It’s just a repave and it’s going to be like this for 10 years. We’re going to be on the bottom and then we’ll start to work up to the middle. Kentucky really, even on the old surface, was just starting to get up to the wall, so it just takes time.”
This is the second time in the last month drivers have raised questions about where a track used the tire dragon. There were questions at Michigan International Speedway, which dragged tires for eight days before teams arrived, on the bottom lane. Drivers talked about how much better the bottom lane was than the top lane.
Asked after the Cup race at Michigan if the tire dragging helped, Joey Logano said: “They did it in the wrong spot, in my opinion.’’
With top-notch equipment and magnificent footwork, the pit crews at Joe Gibbs Racing generally are regarded as the best in NASCAR.
But the No. 20 pit crew of Matt Kenseth often doesn’t remember the swiftest stops that helped win races.
“The bad stops tend to stick out more than the good ones do,” said Houston Stamper, a tire changer on Kenseth’s team. “Those hurt a lot more. The ones when you’re leading a race and have a bad stop and potentially lose a race. I don’t know why, those tend to stand out more in your mind — which is good for me.
“I don’t get relaxed. If I’m in the frame of mind that I’m thinking about learning from some of the worst stops I’ve had, instead of thinking, ‘Oh, this is going to go great, going to go awesome, I’m going to knock it out and be fine,’ then I get relaxed. I think it helps me stay on top of my game remembering the bad ones.”
Stamper and three other team members who service the No. 20 Toyota recently joined the NASCAR on NBC podcast for an in-depth look at how they do their jobs and how the team is improving its speed with everything from pit guns to engineers who incessantly watch video and study split times to improve choreography.
Stamper, gas man John Eicher, jack man Graham Molatch and tire carrier Eric Groen all started pitting cars about a decade ago in an era when stops took about 13-14 seconds. Now the goal is averaging a pit stop in the 10-second range.
“I think the equipment today, you look across every organization, and everyone’s equipment is pushing the human element to its max,” Stamper said. “This talent you have to go fast is starting to take over. It used to be that when I first started, hitting five lug nuts was crucial because the equipment only allowed you to go so fast. When you jump over the wall, if you didn’t miss a lug nut, you were usually a really good pit crew, a good tire changer.
“Now it’s shifted to you still can’t miss but have to go as fast as you can go. Guys who normally don’t miss are missing because they push their ability.”
The crew members also talked about how physical therapy and rehabilitation of injuries has changed, particularly with Joe Gibbs Racing’s commitment to a new training room. Jena Gatses, the director of physical therapy, also joined the podcast to discuss keeping pit crews healthy.
You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.
It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on a host of other smartphone apps.
Today will be all about the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series at Kentucky Speedway.
The Xfinity Series will have three practices today.
But the Camping World Truck Series will be the highlight of the day, with qualifying and the running of the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225. William Byron won this race last year.
Check out today’s schedule at the 1.5-mile track:
(All times Eastern)
11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
Noon — Truck garage opens
2 – 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)
4 – 4:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)
5 p.m. — Truck qualifying, single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)
6 – 6:50 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
6:15 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting
7 p.m. — Truck driver introductions
7:30 p.m. — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 Truck race, 150 laps/225 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we spent almost the entire show focused on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s win in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400, as well as his career path to NASCAR.
One of the segments included our weekly Scan All feature. But instead of focusing on a number of other teams, it was all about Stenhouse, as well as his crew chief Brian Pattie and spotter.
Check out the video above.