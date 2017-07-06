Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 87: Meet Matt Kenseth’s pit crew

By Nate RyanJul 6, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

With top-notch equipment and magnificent footwork, the pit crews at Joe Gibbs Racing generally are regarded as the best in NASCAR.

But the No. 20 pit crew of Matt Kenseth often doesn’t remember the swiftest stops that helped win races.

“The bad stops tend to stick out more than the good ones do,” said Houston Stamper, a tire changer on Kenseth’s team. “Those hurt a lot more. The ones when you’re leading a race and have a bad stop and potentially lose a race. I don’t know why, those tend to stand out more in your mind — which is good for me.

“I don’t get relaxed. If I’m in the frame of mind that I’m thinking about learning from some of the worst stops I’ve had, instead of thinking, ‘Oh, this is going to go great, going to go awesome, I’m going to knock it out and be fine,’ then I get relaxed. I think it helps me stay on top of my game remembering the bad ones.”

Stamper and three other team members who service the No. 20 Toyota recently joined the NASCAR on NBC podcast for an in-depth look at how they do their jobs and how the team is improving its speed with everything from pit guns to engineers who incessantly watch video and study split times to improve choreography.

Stamper, gas man John Eicher, jack man Graham Molatch and tire carrier Eric Groen all started pitting cars about a decade ago in an era when stops took about 13-14 seconds. Now the goal is averaging a pit stop in the 10-second range.

“I think the equipment today, you look across every organization, and everyone’s equipment is pushing the human element to its max,” Stamper said. “This talent you have to go fast is starting to take over. It used to be that when I first started, hitting five lug nuts was crucial because the equipment only allowed you to go so fast. When you jump over the wall, if you didn’t miss a lug nut, you were usually a really good pit crew, a good tire changer.

“Now it’s shifted to you still can’t miss but have to go as fast as you can go. Guys who normally don’t miss are missing because they push their ability.”

The crew members also talked about how physical therapy and rehabilitation of injuries has changed, particularly with Joe Gibbs Racing’s commitment to a new training room. Jena Gatses, the director of physical therapy, also joined the podcast to discuss keeping pit crews healthy.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on a host of other smartphone apps.

Thursday’s Xfinity and Truck schedule at Kentucky Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 6, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Today will be all about the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series at Kentucky Speedway.

The Xfinity Series will have three practices today.

But the Camping World Truck Series will be the highlight of the day, with qualifying and the running of the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225. William Byron won this race last year.

Check out today’s schedule at the 1.5-mile track:

(All times Eastern)

11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. —  Xfinity garage open

Noon — Truck garage opens

2 – 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)

4 – 4:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)

5 p.m. — Truck qualifying, single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)

6 – 6:50 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6:15 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

7 p.m. — Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 Truck race, 150 laps/225 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Scan All — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. winning Coke Zero 400 (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 6, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we spent almost the entire show focused on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s win in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400, as well as his career path to NASCAR.

One of the segments included our weekly Scan All feature. But instead of focusing on a number of other teams, it was all about Stenhouse, as well as his crew chief Brian Pattie and spotter.

NASCAR America: Ricky Stenhouse’s jackman revisits hard fought Daytona win (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 5, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

As we here at NASCAR America continue our weekly series on the unsung heroes of NASCAR — pit crew members — we checked in with Mike Russell, jackman for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Russell said the hard work Stenhouse Jr. put in all last week allowed him to win at Daytona, and even engage in a little well-deserved showing off.

NASCAR America: How Ricky Stenhouse Jr. turned previous struggles into Daytona win (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 5, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. discussed how he had to readjust his goals and focus on the present in order to turn his luck around. 