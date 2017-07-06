NASCAR America: Scan All — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. winning Coke Zero 400 (video)

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we spent almost the entire show focused on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s win in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400, as well as his career path to NASCAR.
One of the segments included our weekly Scan All feature. But instead of focusing on a number of other teams, it was all about Stenhouse, as well as his crew chief Brian Pattie and spotter.
As we here at NASCAR America continue our weekly series on the unsung heroes of NASCAR — pit crew members — we checked in with Mike Russell, jackman for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Russell said the hard work Stenhouse Jr. put in all last week allowed him to win at Daytona, and even engage in a little well-deserved showing off.
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. discussed how he had to readjust his goals and focus on the present in order to turn his luck around.
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. talked about how his father was such a big influence in his racing career, teaching him how important a good work ethic is, and how sprint car racing has helped shape the younger Stenhouse into a better driver.
Among the three pit crew members nominated as all-stars this week is DeWayne Zirkle.
Not only is Zirkle the hauler driver for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who won last Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway, he also has a unique second calling: he’s a certified paranormal investigator.