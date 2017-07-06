NASCAR America: Scan All — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. winning Coke Zero 400 (video)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we spent almost the entire show focused on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s win in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400, as well as his career path to NASCAR.

One of the segments included our weekly Scan All feature. But instead of focusing on a number of other teams, it was all about Stenhouse, as well as his crew chief Brian Pattie and spotter.

Check out the video above.