Richard Childress Racing to honor Dale Earnhardt’s 1987 Darlington win with throwback schemes

Richard Childress Racing drivers Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman are going back in time and NASCAR history to pay tribute to the late Dale Earnhardt’s win in the 1987 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

For this year’s Bojangles Southern 500 Throwback Weekend at Darlington, Dillon and Newman will drive cars with almost the same exact paint scheme as the yellow and blue Wrangler Jeans scheme that Earnhardt carried for several seasons on his No. 3 Chevrolet early in his career. Earnhardt won nine times at Darlington in his career.

Both cars will go for the win at Darlington in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sunday night, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. ET.

Said Dillon, “That car and scheme is legendary. It’s not just cool, but successful.”

Added Newman, “It’s one of the coolest schemes I’ve ever seen. Wins, titles, great moments — this car did it all.”

