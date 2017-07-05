NASCAR America: Stenhouse’s dad taught him work ethic is most important trait (video)

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. talked about how his father was such a big influence in his racing career, teaching him how important a good work ethic is, and how sprint car racing has helped shape the younger Stenhouse into a better driver.
NASCAR America: Ricky Stenhouse’s jackman revisits hard fought Daytona win (video)
As we here at NASCAR America continue our weekly series on the unsung heroes of NASCAR — pit crew members — we checked in with Mike Russell, jackman for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Russell said the hard work Stenhouse Jr. put in all last week allowed him to win at Daytona, and even engage in a little well-deserved showing off.
NASCAR America: How Ricky Stenhouse Jr. turned previous struggles into Daytona win (video)
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. discussed how he had to readjust his goals and focus on the present in order to turn his luck around.
NASCAR America: Stenhouse Jr.’s hauler driver, DeWayne Zirkle is pit crew all-star nominee (video)
Among the three pit crew members nominated as all-stars this week is DeWayne Zirkle.
Not only is Zirkle the hauler driver for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who won last Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway, he also has a unique second calling: he’s a certified paranormal investigator.
NASCAR America: Why Ricky Stenhouse Jr. felt patriotic after Coke Zero 400 win (video)
Winning a big race at the legendary Daytona International Speedway can get the best of driver’s emotions at times.
After he won the Coke Zero 400 last Saturday, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. quipped in a post-race interview about “America! 1776!”
In Wednesday’s NASCAR America, Stenhouse Jr. explained what made him impromptu yell that phrase out after crossing the finish line.
Suffice to say, he was caught up in the moment.
Check out Stenhouse’s explanation in the video above.