NASCAR America: How Ricky Stenhouse Jr. turned previous struggles into Daytona win (video)

Winning a big race at the legendary Daytona International Speedway can get the best of driver’s emotions at times.

After he won the Coke Zero 400 last Saturday, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. quipped in a post-race interview about “America! 1776!”

In Wednesday’s NASCAR America, Stenhouse Jr. explained what made him impromptu yell that phrase out after crossing the finish line.

Suffice to say, he was caught up in the moment.

Check out Stenhouse’s explanation in the video above.