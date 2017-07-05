Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Michael McDowell offers rebuttal to Chase Elliott’s criticism

By Dustin LongJul 5, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

Michael McDowell struck back on Twitter to comments Chase Elliott made about him after an incident in Saturday night’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.

Elliott spun into the backstretch grass to bring out the caution on Lap 99. On the radio, he told his team: “That damn 95 (McDowell) wrecks me one more time, man, damn it! What in the hell is (his) problem?”

McDowell went on to finish a career-high fourth Saturday.

After the race, McDowell was asked about the incident that sent Elliott spinning.

“Really hard to tell what happened with the 24 down the back straightaway,” McDowell said. “I was getting shoved, getting shoved down the racetrack, and he was coming up the racetrack, so I would hate to say anything because until I see a replay it’s hard to tell. I can tell you that everybody was pushing really hard. It definitely was one of those racing things that happened. Without seeing (a replay), I wouldn’t really want to comment too much on it.”

McDowell offered an additional comment Wednesday on Twitter:

Elliott wasn’t the only Hendrick driver who had an incident with McDowell during the race. Jimmie Johnson also mentioned McDowell after the racing, saying: “I really thought we were in a great position and I got smashed into the wall by the No. 95  (McDowell) off of two.”

 

 

Richard Childress Racing to honor Dale Earnhardt’s 1987 Darlington win with throwback schemes

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 5, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT

Richard Childress Racing drivers Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman are going back in time and NASCAR history to pay tribute to the late Dale Earnhardt’s win in the 1987 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

For this year’s Bojangles Southern 500 Throwback Weekend at Darlington, Dillon and Newman will drive cars with almost the same exact paint scheme as the yellow and blue Wrangler Jeans scheme that Earnhardt carried for several seasons on his No. 3 Chevrolet early in his career. Earnhardt won nine times at Darlington in his career.

Both cars will go for the win at Darlington in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sunday night, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. ET.

Said Dillon, “That car and scheme is legendary. It’s not just cool, but successful.”

Added Newman, “It’s one of the coolest schemes I’ve ever seen. Wins, titles, great moments — this car did it all.”

Click here to see the schemes Newman and Dillon will carry.

NASCAR weekend schedule at Kentucky for Trucks, Xfinity & Cup

By Dustin LongJul 5, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Kentucky Speedway is the place to be this week. The 1.5-mile track will host the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Monster Energy Cup Series this week.

Kyle Busch is the only driver scheduled to compete in all three events.

Teams in each series get extra practice this week because the track added a layer of asphalt after last year’s race.

Here’s the full weekend schedule at Kentucky:

(All times Eastern)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

3 – 4:25 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

5– 6:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

THURSDAY, JULY 6

11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. —  Xfinity garage open

Noon — Truck garage opens

2 – 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)

4 – 4:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)

5 p.m. — Truck qualifying, single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)

6 – 6:50 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6:15 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

7 p.m. — Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 Truck race, 150 laps/225 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

FRIDAY, JULY 7

7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Cup garage open

10 – 11:55 a.m. — Cup practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)

11 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

1 – 2:25 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBCSN)

5:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

6:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying, multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, PRN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

8 p.m. — Alsco 300 Xfinity race, 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SATURDAY, JULY 8

1 p.m. — Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. — Cup driver/crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. — Cup driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Quaker State 400 Cup race, 267 laps/400.5 miles (NBCSN, PRN SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Goodyear bringing new tire to Kentucky

By Dustin LongJul 5, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

NASCAR teams will have a different right-side Goodyear tire this week at Kentucky Speedway. The change was made after the track added a four-inch layer of asphalt after last year’s race. The track had been repaved and reconfigured before the 2016 race.

The new right-side tire, which will be used by Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams this week, features a compound change to provide more grip and wear. The left-side tire remains the same. The combination was confirmed in a test May 9-10 with Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones and Jamie McMurray.

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits:

Cup: 4 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 8 sets for the race

Xfinity: 8 sets for the event

Truck: 7 sets for the event

Tire Codes:

Left-side — D-4688; Right-side — D-4750

Tire Circumference:

Left-side — 87.56 in. (2,224 mm); Right-side — 88.58 in. (2,250 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation:

Left Front — 25 psi; Left Rear — 25 psi

Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

Notes: Teams in all three NASCAR national series in action at Kentucky this week will run the same tire set-up. … Teams will run the same left-side tire code (D-4688) as last year at Kentucky, but with a new right-side code (D-4750). … Compared to what was run last season, this right-side tire features a compound change to give more grip and introduce more wear. … This tire set-up came out of a Goodyear test at Kentucky on May 9-10. … Drivers participating in that test were Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones and Jamie McMurray. … As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Kentucky. … Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater  than that of the outer tire. … The goal of that May test was both to tune the grip to the fresh surface as the Cup and Xfinity Series go to lower downforce packages and induce more wear on a new surface that won’t easily wear tires and take on rubber.  The reason why the latter is important is two-fold: (1) when tires wear it often puts a premium on tire management and maintaining the car’s balance over the course of a full fuel run, and (2) when a track takes rubber, it creates multiple racing grooves and creates conditions for better racing.

 

 

NASCAR America: Joey Logano battling for a playoff spot

By Dustin LongJul 5, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

If the Monster Energy Cup playoffs started today, Joey Logano wouldn’t make it, but crew chief Todd Gordon expressed confidence in his team climbing back into a playoff spot in an interview this week with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Logano won at Richmond in the spring but that doesn’t count toward playoff eligibility because of a violation discovered in inspection after the race.

NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte notes that Logano has won at six of the nine races coming up before the playoffs start – New Hampshire, Pocono, Watkins Glen, Michigan, Bristol and Richmond.

“When you look at Joey Logano, this team has won multiple races,” Letarte said. “If you look at the schedule that is coming up, this is why they have so much confidence. Look at all the racetracks they have won at. Only Kentucky, Indianapolis and Darlington are on that list of tracks that they have not won at (among those nine). So that has to help any team have confidence in the race to the playoffs.”

Said NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty: “What concerns me as I look at that schedule, yes, he can win any of these races, but he should have won some of the races that we’ve already been to.”

 

 