Michael McDowell offers rebuttal to Chase Elliott’s criticism

Michael McDowell struck back on Twitter to comments Chase Elliott made about him after an incident in Saturday night’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.

Elliott spun into the backstretch grass to bring out the caution on Lap 99. On the radio, he told his team: “That damn 95 (McDowell) wrecks me one more time, man, damn it! What in the hell is (his) problem?”

McDowell went on to finish a career-high fourth Saturday.

After the race, McDowell was asked about the incident that sent Elliott spinning.

“Really hard to tell what happened with the 24 down the back straightaway,” McDowell said. “I was getting shoved, getting shoved down the racetrack, and he was coming up the racetrack, so I would hate to say anything because until I see a replay it’s hard to tell. I can tell you that everybody was pushing really hard. It definitely was one of those racing things that happened. Without seeing (a replay), I wouldn’t really want to comment too much on it.”

McDowell offered an additional comment Wednesday on Twitter:

I wonder if @chaseelliott watches the replays and realizes he wrecks himself. That is Twice now. #untouchables https://t.co/Y62TFAowb5 — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) July 5, 2017

Elliott wasn’t the only Hendrick driver who had an incident with McDowell during the race. Jimmie Johnson also mentioned McDowell after the racing, saying: “I really thought we were in a great position and I got smashed into the wall by the No. 95 (McDowell) off of two.”

