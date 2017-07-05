Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Kyle Busch fastest in final Truck practice at Kentucky Speedway

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 5, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

Kyle Busch barely held the upper hand on teammate Christopher Bell, as both drivers paced the 32-truck field in Wednesday’ final Camping World Truck Series practice at Kentucky Speedway.

Busch had the best speed at 180.886 mph, while Bell was just a tick behind at 180.789 mph.

Kaz Grala was third (180.687), followed by Matt Crafton (180.620), Johnny Sauter (180.590), Brandon Jones (180.560), Austin Hill (180.542), Noah Gragson (180.150), Justin Haley (179.575) and John Hunter Nemechek (179.569).

Click here for the full field rundown.

 

Silly Season: Will it include William Byron and Ryan Blaney?

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 5, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Among the many tantalizing silly season prospects are what might happen to a pair of young drivers — William Byron and Ryan Blaney.

The 19-year-old Byron, who signed with Hendrick Motorsports in August 2016, has shown success in everything he’s raced. He won seven Truck races for Kyle Busch Motorsports last season and has won the past two Xfinity races for JR Motorsports.

It’s led to the question of if Byron could be driving a Cup car next year for Hendrick Motorsports. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring after this season, creating a vacancy with the No. 88 team, and there have been questions about if Kasey Kahne will remain with the team even though he has another year left on his contract.

Asked Wednesday on “The Morning Drive” if he’s been approached or offered a Cup ride for next year, Byron said:

“I definitely would like to be in the Cup Series at some point, and I feel like I would be ready for that, but I think right now, really just focused on this season with (JR Motorsports) and trying to win a championship,’’ Byron told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“The distractions can be definitely detrimental to our race team. We’re just trying to continue to win races and put myself out there and get my name out there. I (have) all the confidence in everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and JRM to make those decisions.’’

What’s remarkable about Byron’s success is that he didn’t begin racing until he was 14 years old, driving a Legends car.

“He’s just special,’’ crew chief Dave Elenz said. “He gets it done under the biggest moments. He never cracks under any sort of pressure. The more difficult situation you put him in the better he does. That’s just a special individual. I don’t think we have a lot of them in the sport.’’

Ryan Blaney after winning at Pocono Raceway on June 11, 2017. (Getty Images)

Blaney, 23, could be one who fits in that category. He scored his first career Cup victory last month at Pocono Raceway.

His future is uncertain as well. While he drives for the Wood Brothers, he is a Team Penske driver.

Car owner Roger Penske told USA Today last month that he’d like to have Blaney in the Team Penske fold as soon as possible. Asked if that could happen next year, Penske said “could be.’’

Where will Blaney race next year?

“You know, I don’t really think about that stuff,’’ Blaney told reporters Wednesday on a conference call. “Yeah, there’s been talks about it for years, really ever since I got with the Penske group, and things just haven’t really come together. I love the Wood Brothers and driving for them has been really special for me and my family. I couldn’t ask for a greater group of people.

“But the things I’m mostly concentrated on now is trying to win race 100 for the Wood Brothers (they’re at 99 now). That’s something I would really like to achieve, and I think we can do it. I believe we can really do that.

“I’m going to be happy wherever I end up, whether it’s the Wood Brothers or Penske or whatever. … I’m sure we’ll figure something out here soon, but as of right now, I’m just driving the 21 car this year and pretty happy to be where I’m at.’’

 and on Facebook

Grant Enfinger fastest in first of two Truck practice sessions at Kentucky

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 5, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT

Grant Enfinger was fastest in the first of two Camping World Truck Series practice sessions today.

Enfinger was the only driver among the 30 that took practice laps to crack 182 mph, recording a top speed of 182.020 mph.

Kyle Busch was second (181.555 mph), followed by Brandon Jones (181.409), Noah Gragson (180.983) and Ben Rhodes (180.941).

Sixth through 10th were Johnny Sauter (180.421), Austin Cindric (180.114), Matt Crafton (180.102), Christopher Bell (180.024) and Kaz Grala (179.629).

There were originally three practice sessions scheduled for today, but NASCAR cancelled the first session that was slated to start at Noon ET.

There will be one more practice session this afternoon from 5 pm to 6:25 p.m. ET.

Click here for full results from the first Truck practice session.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

 

Watch NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET from NASCAR Hall of Fame with Ricky Stenhouse Jr

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 5, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s edition of NASCAR America will air from 5 – 6 p.m. ET and come from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Rick Allen will host and be joined by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton and Kyle Petty.

On today’s show:

  • We welcome Ricky Stenhouse Jr., winner of Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Ricky will join Burton, Jarrett and Petty and discuss his monumental win.
  •  We’ll go back with Ricky to his racing roots and visit his home track – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas.
  • Ricky will discuss the people most important to him and his development into one of the best drivers in NASCAR, including longtime girlfriend Danica Patrick, and racing great and one of Stenhouse’s closest friends, the late Bryan Clauson.
  • We’ll have a special Scan-All that focuses on Ricky and the communication he had with his crew chief, Brian Pattie, on their big night at Daytona.
  • The next three nominees for the Pit Crew All-Stars will be revealed. Will one of Ricky’s crew members be among them?
  • Ricky will answer questions provided by the fans.  You can tweet your questions using the tag #ASKRICKY.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Ryan Preece to drive two Xfinity races this season for Joe Gibbs Racing

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 5, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT

Ryan Preece, the latest member to join the Joe Gibbs Racing stable, will make his JGR debut in the July 15 NASCAR Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, driving the JGR No. 20 Toyota Camry.

A native of Berlin, Connecticut, the 26-year-old Preece has signed to drive in two Xfinity races for JGR this season: at New Hampshire and July 29 at Iowa Speedway.

Preece has been racing full-time this season in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. In four starts, he already has two wins.

Overall, Preece has 17 NWMT wins, 61 top-5 and 87 top-10 finishes. He also was the NWMT champion in 2013. He also has three wins in the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour.

He also has 36 prior Xfinity starts from 2013 through 2016, with his best finish being 10th at Darlington last September. He also has five Cup starts on his resume.

“I am looking forward to being a part of the 20 team and having a winning car,” Preece said in a media release. “Now I need to put in the time, the effort, the work and get it done. I’m very excited.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski