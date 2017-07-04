Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Matt Kenseth’s playoff hopes teetering

By Dustin LongJul 4, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

With nine races left until the 16-driver playoff field is set, former champion Matt Kenseth leads Joey Logano by three points for the final playoff spot.

NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty discussed Kenseth’s situation Tuesday. Kenseth has won at seven of the next nine tracks, but Letarte expressed concern for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver who is winless and has six top-10 finishes this season.

“Something has gone, something has changed,” Letarte said. “I don’t understand what is wrong with the 20 car. The 18 (Kyle Busch) hasn’t won but they lead laps. The 11 (Denny Hamlin) hasn’t won but he’s been in some positions.

“Up until this weekend at Daytona, we haven’t even seen (Kenseth) leading laps late. He had a decent car at Richmond and other than that, no laps led, no cars running in the top five. So, the 20 is a big concern for me because I agree with Kyle that a win is necessary (to make the playoffs).”

Watch the above video for more on what Letarte and Petty say about Kenseth.

 

 

 

 

NASCAR America: Scan All: Daytona

By Dustin LongJul 4, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

This week’s edition of Scan All reveals the sights and sounds of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

In a race that featured a race record 14 cautions, emotions were high.

When the competition caution was moved up, Kyle Busch wasn’t aware of the change.

“So that last yellow became the comp yellow?” Busch, racing without suspended crew chief Adam Stevens, radioed his team. “Nobody communicated that.”

Told it was, Busch responded: “I need my crew chief back.”

He wasn’t the only one frustrated during the race.

Chase Elliott was upset with Michael McDowell.

“That damn 95 wrecks me one more time,” Elliott said after sliding through the grass. “What in the hell is (his) problem?”

That’s just part of what drivers were saying. Watch the video above to hear it all.

 

Roush Fenway Racing not planning to expand for 2018 season

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 4, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

Roush Fenway Racing is planning to field one Xfinity and two Monster Energy Cup teams next year, a senior executive told SiriusXM Radio on Tuesday.

Steve Newmark, president of Roush Fenway Racing, noted on “Tradin’ Paint’ that the organization’s 2018 plans could change.

Roush Fenway Racing cut back from three to two Cup teams before this season. The organization opened the year with two Xfinity teams but suspended Darrell Wallace Jr.’s team last month because of lack of sponsorship.

“I think our objective right now and plan is to stay two (Cup) and one (Xfinity),’’ Newmark said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “On the Cup side, that’s clearly our direction. I think even if sponsorship came for the third team, I think right now we feel this process has worked.

“We made a very painful decision to cut down to two this year, and we had the option to stay at three but decided that the most important thing is to put our cars in the best position to win. To do that, we thought that it was best to consolidate to two teams but maintain the same size engineering staff and R&D and laser focus that on the two cars.’’

The result is that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won two races and qualified for the playoffs. Those wins are the most for the organization in a season since 2014.

If Roush Fenway Racing stays at two Cup teams next year, it leaves a question about its driver lineup.

The team also has Chris Buescher, who has been loaned to JTG Daugherty this season after being loaned to Front Row Motorsports last year. Roush Fenway Racing leased its third charter, which was from the No. 16 team, to JTG Daugherty for Buscher’s ride this year.

“Obviously, the way we’re structured right now Ricky and Trevor are the anchors of this organization,’’ Newmark said. “That’s going to be our focus. My hope is that five years from now those guys are the grizzly old veterans of the sport at that point.

“Chris has done a great job. We’re fortunate that he and Tad (Geschickter, owner of JTG Daugherty) have struck up a great relationship and he’s getting some great experience there.’’

 

NASCAR America: Scan All featured on today’s 5 p.m. show on NBCSN

By Dustin LongJul 4, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

It will be a festive Fourth of July NASCAR America show today, beginning at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts the 60-minute show and is joined by Kyle Petty in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins from NBC Charlotte.

Today’s show features Scan All: Daytona – the sights and sounds from Saturday night’s Cup race.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.



Who is Hot & Not heading to Kentucky?

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 4, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT

NASCAR heads back to a 1.5-mile track this week for the last time before the playoffs begin in September.

With five of the 10 playoff races on 1.5-mile tracks, including the championship race in Miami, these venues are critical.

Jimmie Johnson has 28 wins on 1.5-mile tracks, the most in series history. He won at Texas earlier this year. Winners at the other 1.5-mile tracks this season have been: Brad Keselowski (Atlanta), Martin Truex Jr. (Las Vegas, Kansas) and Austin Dillon (Charlotte).

Here is a look at some of the drivers who are hot and those who are not heading into Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway on NBCSN.

WHO IS HOT

Brad Keselowski

Finished 31st at Daytona (accident); led a race-high 35 laps and won stage one

Series-high nine top fives in 2017

Three Kentucky wins (2012, 2014 and 2016)

Started on the front row in the last three Kentucky races

Only one finish worse than sixth in the five 1.5 mile races this season

Kevin Harvick 

Finished 33rd at Daytona, accident

Won at Sonoma

Finished top 10 in eight of the last 11 races 

Finished top 10 in the last four races at Kentucky, best of 7th in 2014

Three poles on 1.5 mile tracks this season, four top-10 finishes

Jimmie Johnson

Finished 12th at Daytona

Top 10 finishes in all but one race at Kentucky, 32nd last year (accident from 10th on lap 32)

28 career 1.5 mile wins, most all-time

Kyle Larson

 Two wins this season, Auto Club Speedway and Michigan, leads the points

Finished top two in seven races this season

Finished top 10 in all but six of the 36 stages in 2017 (including Duel)

Best finish at Kentucky is 19th last year

Jamie McMurray

Finished 14th at Daytona

10 top 10 finishes of 2017, had only three at this point last year and 12 all of 2016

Finished runner-up at Kentucky in 2013, one of two top 10 finishes there, the other was seventh in 2016

WHO IS NOT

Ryan Blaney

Finished 26th at Daytona, scored points in both stages

Has not had back-to-back top 10 finishes this season

Scored his first career win at Pocono

Only one series start at Kentucky, finished 35th last year

Austin Dillon

Finished 36th at Daytona

Only two top 10 finishes this season, had eight at this point last year

Best Kentucky finish is 16th, twice

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Finished 32nd at Daytona after winning the pole, only led one lap

Nine finishes of 20th or worse in 2017

Two top 10 finishes at Kentucky in six starts, both top fives, best of fourth

Three 1.5 mile wins, last was Chicago in 2005

Joey Logano

Finished 35th at Daytona

Six top five finishes in the first nine races this season, only one in the last eight

Finished better than 12th only once in the last eight races of 2017

Won at Richmond but was encumbered

Top 10 finishes in three of the last four races at Kentucky, best of 2nd in 2015

 