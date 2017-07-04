NASCAR America: Examining the key moments in overtime at Daytona

NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty break down overtime in last weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway that started with David Ragan leading and Ty Dillon second on the restart but finished with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. winning and Clint Bowyer second.
Petty took particular notice of Bowyer, who was 10th with less than 1 1/2 laps left in the race.
“He’s learning to race again, learning to race in that position again,” Petty said. “He’s been in that position numerous times with the teams he’s been with in the past. We know he knows how to make those moves. He showed us on Saturday night he’s ready to make that move to victory lane. He’s ready. He’s knocking on that door.”
For more on what Petty and Letarte say, watch the video above.
Kyle Larson won his fifth consecutive sprint car start Monday, capturing the Pennsylvania Speedweek race at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.
Kasey Kahne finished 17th.
Larson led the final 24 laps of the 30-lap feature to win.
His streak started when he won a World of Outlaws race June 13 at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway. He followed it with wins in the All-Star Circuit of Champions race June 19 at Wayne County Speedway and June 20 at Sharon Speedway during Ohio Sprint Speedweek. He also won Sunday at Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run, Pennsylvania during Pennsylvania Speedweek.
Larson will Tuesday at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania, and Wednesday at Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Maryland. Kahne will run in both of those races and also at Port Royal (Pennsylvania) Speedway on Thursday.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is comfortably in the playoffs after scoring his second victory of the season last weekend at Daytona International Speedway.
“This does wonders for Roush Racing,” NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty said. “This was a team that was becoming an afterthought, a footnote in NASCAR history it almost seemed like over the last couple of years. But those guys have worked really hard.”
Stenhouse’s win at Daytona – his second of the season – marks the first time since 2014 that the organization has won multiple races in the same season.
“When you go back-to-back at the superspeedways, show the dominance he has, I think they’re here to stay,” NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte said. “Now, it’s plan ahead to the playoffs.”
The key, Petty said, is for the organization to be better at the 1.5-mile tracks. Stenhouse has not finished better than 11th in a race on a 1.5-mile track this season. Five of the 10 tracks in the playoffs are 1.5-mile tracks – Chicagoland Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, which hosts the championship race.
After being eliminated by a crash last weekend at Daytona, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has nine races left to make the playoffs or he won’t have a chance to win the Monster Energy Cup title in his last full season driving in the series.
NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte says that Pocono, Michigan and Indianapolis provide the best chance for Earnhardt to win and make the playoffs before the they begin in September.
“That’s the type of tracks that over the last three or four years that Dale Jr has seemed to find a way to succeed at,” Letarte said. “Last year, unfortunately, with him being out with a concussion, he didn’t get to run Indianapolis, but his car showed some speed with Jeff Gordon behind the wheel.
“Overall, I think that Hendrick Motorsports is a huge company that has great success where horsepower and aerodynamics makes the biggest difference. When you go to these bigger tracks, that’s what these teams lean back on.”
With more drivers likely to win and qualify for the playoffs – leaving fewer spots via points – Letarte says the plan is easy for Earnhardt and crew chief Greg Ives.
“I think this team now needs to think that win is the only option to make the playoffs,” Letarte said. “For that, they can gamble, whether it is a fuel strategy or limited tires, I would consistently try to put Dale Jr. up front on the offensive and give him a chance to showcase his talent in his final season.”
For more on what Letarte and Kyle Petty say, watch the video above.
It was to be a simple drive through the infield at Daytona International Speedway this past weekend for Ryan Blaney and NASCAR on NBC’s Rutledge Wood.
Everything was going fine until they were stopped … and asked by a fan to “sign my big duck.”
Yes, it was a big duck.
See what happens after Blaney signed the big duck in the video above.