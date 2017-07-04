Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Mike Wallace lawsuit for injuries suffered in beating moves to federal court

By Dustin LongJul 4, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT

A lawsuit former NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his family filed for injuries suffered in a beating after a Rascal Flatts concert last year has moved to federal court.

The lawsuit was filed May 30 in North Carolina Superior Court but moved to federal court in late June.

Wallace and his family are suing Pavilion Partners, which owns PNC Pavilion, the concert facility, and Live Nation Entertainment, which owns Pavilion Partners, and Legends Hospitality, which provided food and drink the night of the concert on June 17, 2016.

Among the claims in the Wallace lawsuit is that Pavilion Partners and Live Nation failed to have an “adequate number” of security officers around the VIP parking lot, failed to intervene during the beating and took no action to prevent the alleged attackers and their party from drinking excessive amounts of alcohol in the VIP parking lot. The suit also states that Legends “served copious amounts of additional alcoholic beverages to the alleged attackers and their party during the concert.’’

Paul Lucas was cited with four misdemeanor charges, and his brother, Nathan, and Randolph Taylor Mangum were cited with two misdemeanor charges each in the incident.

The trial ended in a mistrial when prosecutors realized that potential witnesses had been in the courtroom for some testimony. A new trial was never scheduled, and the charges were later dropped at the request of Wallace and his family.

According to Wallace’s suit, the incident started after the show when Wallace, “in a friendly manner, asked how the group enjoyed the concert.’’

The suit states that Nathan Lucas began yelling obscenities at Wallace and launched himself from the back of a pickup truck at Wallace, striking Wallace in the head. Wallace lost consciousness, according to the suit, but Lucas continued to punch Wallace.

The suit states that Wallace’s daughter, Lindsey Van Wingerden, went to protect her father but she was grabbed and choked by another member of the group and repeatedly punched and kicked. She eventually got up before Paul Lucas, according to the suit, knocked her to the ground and repeatedly kicked her in the stomach and chest. Her husband sought to protect her and was repeatedly kicked and punched.

The civil suit states that Wallace suffered a likely concussion, lost a tooth, had 12 stitches inside his mouth and that his “entire body was covered with bruises for weeks following the assault.’’

The suit also states that Wallace continues to suffer from blurred vision in his right eye and is unable to race because of the eye injury. The suit states Wallace had to turn down an opportunity to drive multiple Monster Energy Cup races and missed on the chance to earn $200,000.

Wallace’s daughter suffered a broken wrist and broken ribs. The suit states that she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and “has had an enormously difficult time readjusting to ‘normal life.’ She lives in constant fear of being attacked in places where she otherwise would feel safe.’’

Van Wingerden’s husband, Thomas, suffered a dislocated shoulder, cut lip and abrasions. Wallace’s wife was bruised.

Wallace and his family are suing for gross negligence. They seek actual and punitive damages.

Bump & Run: Is William Byron worthy of a Cup ride in 2018?

By NBC SportsJul 4, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

Nate Ryan and Dustin Long debate some of the key issues in the sport this week:

William Byron has won the past two Xfinity races and easily could have won three in a row. Is he showing you he is worthy of a Cup ride next year?

Nate Ryan: Absolutely. He seems less of a risk every week for promotion by Hendrick Motorsports. (And he also seems more of a bargain at a Cup rookie salary.)

Dustin Long: Yes. His ability to adapt despite his relative lack of experience is stunning. Still, there’s a big difference between Xfinity and Cup. Hendrick is an organization that can put a good support group around him to help with a move to Cup and the challenges — and setbacks — he’ll likely face. If his success continues, maybe its worthwhile to go ahead and move him up to Cup for next year.

Kasey Kahne is running five nights of sprint car races this week and Kyle Larson is running four night of sprint car races. If you were their boss, how would you handle their desire to race those cars?

Nate Ryan: Let them run if it keeps them happy and if their cars are held to the most stringent of safety standards. Tony Stewart often proved that extracurricular racing didn’t detract from his Cup results (and honing his restart ability in a sprint car actually might have helped his push to the 2011 championship), and Larson seems to be in that same place now.

Of course, Stewart missed half a season with a broken leg in a crash four years ago, and team owners Chip Ganassi and Rick Hendrick understandably are leery about their drivers racing cars that occasionally can seem like deathtraps, which is partly why Larson is limited to 25 races and Kahne didn’t race sprint cars from 2013-15.

But Larson also made a compelling case recently for why drivers should compete on the grass-roots level as often as possible, and the greater good of NASCAR needs the benefit of that exposure and outreach.

Dustin Long: Chip Ganassi Racing’s model of limiting Larson to 25 races seems a fair and reasonable way to doing it. No driver needs to be racing all the time in another series. That’s a hobby and their main job is the Cup team — which many people depend on to succeed for jobs.

There has to be a balance. Just as Jimmie Johnson skies (people get hurt doing that), or he and other drivers bike (again people get hurt or could be killed in accidents), team owners aren’t going to be able to stop these drivers from living.

There can be a benefit to allowing these drivers to race. Look at the confidence Larson is building with his sprint car success. Owners say the most important part of their team is people. Confidence can mean a lot during a long, rigorous season. Let them race.

Steve O’Donnell said on the NASCAR on NBC podcast that officials are looking to move the overtime line to the start/finish line in 2018. What should NASCAR do about overtime?

Nate Ryan: Get rid of it altogether. Let races end under caution the way they did from 1948 to 2004. If there’s a wreck late in a race but still possible to let the lead pack race back to the flagstand without putting anyone at risk, hold the yellow until the leader reaches the line when possible. Or perhaps revisit the idea of red-flagging a race once if there’s a caution within a window of five to 10 laps remaining. But always follow this priority list for concluding a race: 1) safety; 2) competitive integrity; 3) entertainment value.

Dustin Long: NASCAR needs to decide what its goal is. I grew up with races ending under caution. Yes, it’s a downer, but I’m fine with that. However, I understand, that the entertainment factor of a green-flag finish provides more excitement and buzz for the sport than cars going under the checkered flag at 55 mph or less.

Let’s be honest, a good number of people judge how good a race is by the finish. In that sense, the sport is going to look for a way to end races under green while trying to limit the potential danger to drivers.

I’m fine with one attempt at a green-flag finish — whether that is overtime similar to what is the case now or red flagging a race when there’s a late caution — but I’m not for endless attempts at a green-flag finish that puts drivers in jeopardy.

NASCAR America: Examining the key moments in overtime at Daytona

By Dustin LongJul 4, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty break down overtime in last weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway that started with David Ragan leading and Ty Dillon second on the restart but finished with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. winning and Clint Bowyer second.

Petty took particular notice of Bowyer, who was 10th with less than 1 1/2 laps left in the race.

“He’s learning to race again, learning to race in that position again,” Petty said. “He’s been in that position numerous times with the teams he’s been with in the past. We know he knows how to make those moves. He showed us on Saturday night he’s ready to make that move to victory lane. He’s ready. He’s knocking on that door.”

For more on what Petty and Letarte say, watch the video above.

Kyle Larson makes it 5 sprint car wins in a row on dirt

By Dustin LongJul 4, 2017, 12:17 AM EDT

Kyle Larson won his fifth consecutive sprint car start Monday, capturing the Pennsylvania Speedweek race at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.

Kasey Kahne finished 17th.

Larson led the final 24 laps of the 30-lap feature to win.

His streak started when he won a World of Outlaws race June 13 at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway. He followed it with wins in the All-Star Circuit of Champions race June 19 at Wayne County Speedway and June 20 at Sharon Speedway during Ohio Sprint Speedweek. He also won Sunday at Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run, Pennsylvania during Pennsylvania Speedweek.

Larson will race Tuesday at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania, and Wednesday at Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Maryland. Kahne will run in both of those races and also at Port Royal (Pennsylvania) Speedway on Thursday.

NASCAR America: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s win elevates Roush Fenway Racing

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is comfortably in the playoffs after scoring his second victory of the season last weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

“This does wonders for Roush Racing,” NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty said. “This was a team that was becoming an afterthought, a footnote in NASCAR history it almost seemed like over the last couple of years. But those guys have worked really hard.”

Stenhouse’s win at Daytona – his second of the season – marks the first time since 2014 that the organization has won multiple races in the same season.

“When you go back-to-back at the superspeedways, show the dominance he has, I think they’re here to stay,” NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte said. “Now, it’s plan ahead to the playoffs.”

The key, Petty said, is for the organization to be better at the 1.5-mile tracks. Stenhouse has not finished better than 11th in a race on a 1.5-mile track this season. Five of the 10 tracks in the playoffs are 1.5-mile tracks – Chicagoland Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, which hosts the championship race.

