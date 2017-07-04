Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Kyle Larson continues to sizzle, wins 6th consecutive sprint car race

By Dustin LongJul 4, 2017, 11:32 PM EDT

Another night, another sprint car win for Kyle Larson.

The NASCAR Cup points series leader scored his sixth consecutive victory in a sprint car on Tuesday night, winning the Pennsylvania Speedweek race at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania.

Former Truck series driver Rico Abreu was 10th. Kasey Kahne placed 13th.

Larson’s streak started when he won a World of Outlaws race June 13 at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway. He followed it with wins in the All-Star Circuit of Champions race June 19 at Wayne County Speedway and June 20 at Sharon Speedway during Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

He won Sunday at Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run, Pennsylvania, and Monday at Lincoln Speedway in Abbosttsown, Pennsylvania, during Pennsylvania Speedweek.

Larson will race Wednesday at Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Maryland before heading to Kentucky for Saturday night’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway.

NASCAR America: Matt Kenseth’s playoff hopes teetering

By Dustin LongJul 4, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

With nine races left until the 16-driver playoff field is set, former champion Matt Kenseth leads Joey Logano by three points for the final playoff spot.

NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty discussed Kenseth’s situation Tuesday. Kenseth has won at seven of the next nine tracks, but Letarte expressed concern for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver who is winless and has six top-10 finishes this season.

“Something has gone, something has changed,” Letarte said. “I don’t understand what is wrong with the 20 car. The 18 (Kyle Busch) hasn’t won but they lead laps. The 11 (Denny Hamlin) hasn’t won but he’s been in some positions.

“Up until this weekend at Daytona, we haven’t even seen (Kenseth) leading laps late. He had a decent car at Richmond and other than that, no laps led, no cars running in the top five. So, the 20 is a big concern for me because I agree with Kyle that a win is necessary (to make the playoffs).”

Watch the above video for more on what Letarte and Petty say about Kenseth.

NASCAR America: Scan All: Daytona

By Dustin LongJul 4, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

This week’s edition of Scan All reveals the sights and sounds of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

In a race that featured a race record 14 cautions, emotions were high.

When the competition caution was moved up, Kyle Busch wasn’t aware of the change.

“So that last yellow became the comp yellow?” Busch, racing without suspended crew chief Adam Stevens, radioed his team. “Nobody communicated that.”

Told it was, Busch responded: “I need my crew chief back.”

He wasn’t the only one frustrated during the race.

Chase Elliott was upset with Michael McDowell.

“That damn 95 wrecks me one more time,” Elliott said after sliding through the grass. “What in the hell is (his) problem?”

That’s just part of what drivers were saying. Watch the video above to hear it all.

Roush Fenway Racing not planning to expand for 2018 season

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 4, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

Roush Fenway Racing is planning to field one Xfinity and two Monster Energy Cup teams next year, a senior executive told SiriusXM Radio on Tuesday.

Steve Newmark, president of Roush Fenway Racing, noted on “Tradin’ Paint’ that the organization’s 2018 plans could change.

Roush Fenway Racing cut back from three to two Cup teams before this season. The organization opened the year with two Xfinity teams but suspended Darrell Wallace Jr.’s team last month because of lack of sponsorship.

“I think our objective right now and plan is to stay two (Cup) and one (Xfinity),’’ Newmark said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “On the Cup side, that’s clearly our direction. I think even if sponsorship came for the third team, I think right now we feel this process has worked.

“We made a very painful decision to cut down to two this year, and we had the option to stay at three but decided that the most important thing is to put our cars in the best position to win. To do that, we thought that it was best to consolidate to two teams but maintain the same size engineering staff and R&D and laser focus that on the two cars.’’

The result is that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won two races and qualified for the playoffs. Those wins are the most for the organization in a season since 2014.

If Roush Fenway Racing stays at two Cup teams next year, it leaves a question about its driver lineup.

The team also has Chris Buescher, who has been loaned to JTG Daugherty this season after being loaned to Front Row Motorsports last year. Roush Fenway Racing leased its third charter, which was from the No. 16 team, to JTG Daugherty for Buscher’s ride this year.

“Obviously, the way we’re structured right now Ricky and Trevor are the anchors of this organization,’’ Newmark said. “That’s going to be our focus. My hope is that five years from now those guys are the grizzly old veterans of the sport at that point.

“Chris has done a great job. We’re fortunate that he and Tad (Geschickter, owner of JTG Daugherty) have struck up a great relationship and he’s getting some great experience there.’’

Leave a comment
