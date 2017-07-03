Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Time for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team to gamble to make playoffs

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

After being eliminated by a crash last weekend at Daytona, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has nine races left to make the playoffs or he won’t have a chance to win the Monster Energy Cup title in his last full season driving in the series.

NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte says that Pocono, Michigan and Indianapolis provide the best chance for Earnhardt to win and make the playoffs before the they begin in September.

“That’s the type of tracks that over the last three or four years that Dale Jr has seemed to find a way to succeed at,” Letarte said. “Last year, unfortunately, with him being out with a concussion, he didn’t get to run Indianapolis, but his car showed some speed with Jeff Gordon behind the wheel.

“Overall, I think that Hendrick Motorsports is a huge company that has great success where horsepower and aerodynamics makes the biggest difference. When you go to these bigger tracks, that’s what these teams lean back on.”

With more drivers likely to win and qualify for the playoffs – leaving fewer spots via points – Letarte says the plan is easy for Earnhardt and crew chief Greg Ives.

“I think this team now needs to think that win is the only option to make the playoffs,” Letarte said. “For that, they can gamble, whether it is a fuel strategy or limited tires, I would consistently try to put Dale Jr. up front on the offensive and give him a chance to showcase his talent in his final season.”

NASCAR America: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s win elevates Roush Fenway Racing

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is comfortably in the playoffs after scoring his second victory of the season last weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

“This does wonders for Roush Racing,” NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty said. “This was a team that was becoming an afterthought, a footnote in NASCAR history it almost seemed like over the last couple of years. But those guys have worked really hard.”

Stenhouse’s win at Daytona – his second of the season – marks the first time since 2014 that the organization has won multiple races in the same season.

“When you go back-to-back at the superspeedways, show the dominance he has, I think they’re here to stay,” NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte said. “Now, it’s plan ahead to the playoffs.”

The key, Petty said, is for the organization to be better at the 1.5-mile tracks. Stenhouse has not finished better than 11th in a race on a 1.5-mile track this season. Five of the 10 tracks in the playoffs are 1.5-mile tracks – Chicagoland Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, which hosts the championship race.

Check out what Ryan Blaney did in Daytona infield (video)

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

It was to be a simple drive through the infield at Daytona International Speedway this past weekend for Ryan Blaney and NASCAR on NBC’s Rutledge Wood.

Everything was going fine until they were stopped … and asked by a fan to “sign my big duck.”

Yes, it was a big duck.

See what happens after Blaney signed the big duck in the video above.

NASCAR America moves to 5 p.m. ET; Daytona review and more

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

NASCAR America moves to 5 p.m. ET beginning today and lasts 60 minutes.

Carolyn Manno hosts and is joined by Kyle Petty in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins from NBC Charlotte.

Among the topics on today’s show:

*  A look back at Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s victory in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway for his second win of the season.

*  A look at William Byron‘s second consecutive Xfinity victory, which he scored Saturday afternoon at Daytona.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

International Speedway Corp. reports attendance drop in second quarter

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

International Speedway Corp. reported Monday that Cup attendance was down an average of 6.5 percent for the six races it held in the second quarter.

Races during the second quarter, which ended May 31, were at Phoenix, Auto Club Speedway, Martinsville, Richmond, Talladega and Kansas.

During its investor analyst call, International Speedway Corp. reported that admission revenue at Talladega and Auto Club were “comparable” to 2016.

Admissions revenue for the second quarter was $28.7 million, which was down about $1.8 million compared to the same period from last year.

Motorsports revenue for the quarter was $122 million, which ISC stated was primarily due to TV broadcast rights.

ISC reported that it has had “mixed results” for its recent Cup weekends at Michigan and Daytona, which are in the third quarter. ISC reported increases in attendance and admissions revenue for Daytona but did not state how much of an increase.

ISC also stated that advance ticket sales for the August Cup weekend at Watkins Glen were “tracking in line” with 2016. Watkins Glen sold out its grandstands last year for a second consecutive year.

Advance sales for remaining ISC races in the third and fourth quarter are down approximately 5 percent, the company reported.

“We remain confident our consumer-focused marketing strategies are working to slow recent attendance revenue related trends,’’ said John Saunders, president of ISC. “Our initiatives will continue to target new and lapsed customers through all traditional media, social and digital channels. The objective here is to reignite and protect the base, grow casuals into avids and spark interest and demand with the next generation of fans.

“Our strategies are focused on value-added options that enhance the live motorsports experience for our fans, including exclusive VIP hospitality experiences with driver appearances and Q&A sessions. We’ve included ticket packages aimed at youth and younger demographics with kid pricing and family targeted promotions.’’

Asked about where the disconnect is in an improving economy, Saunders said:

“Since our last call, Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. has announced his retirement (from full Cup racing) at the end of the season. … When you look at Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart and certainly Dale Jr., that’s having an impact.

“The good news is that we’re seeing these younger drivers, and they’re younger, 19-year-old kids coming along, and you’ve got Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. As the emotional connection is made with these drivers, I think we’re going to see a resurgence and with a younger demographic. There are some short-term things that are working, and there are some things that are going to take longer to resonate.’’

ISC also reported:

  • Its board recently approved a project to renovate the infield at Richmond International Raceway and “introduce innovative fan experiences.’’ Details were not disclosed.
  • It has one Cup entitlement sponsorship open in the fourth quarter, which is comparable to last year.
  • The average ticket price for Cup events during the second quarter was $71.96, which is comparable to last year.
  • Viewership of Cup Series has seen a growth in viewers age 18-34 in 13 of 16 races.
  • More than half of its revenue is secured through NASCAR’s 10-year broadcast agreement and multi-year partnership agreements.

For the full ISC report and statement, go here.

