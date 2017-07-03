Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kentucky entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

All three of NASCAR’s top three national series are in action this week at Kentucky Speedway.

The Camping World Truck Series races at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1.

The Xfinity Series competes at 8 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN.

The Monster Energy Cup Series races at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

Cup – Quaker State 400

Forty cars are on the entry list, meaning every car entered will compete. Darrell Wallace Jr. is back in the No. 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports in what could be his final start for the team. Aric Almirola, who suffered a T5 compression fracture in a May 13 crash at Kansas Speedway, hopes to be back in the car for the July 16 Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski has won three of the six previous Cup races at Kentucky.

Xfinity – Alsco 300

Forty-four cars are entered for this race.

William Byron goes for his third consecutive victory after having won at Daytona and Iowa the past two weekends.

Cup drivers entered are: Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.

Defending race winner is Busch.

Camping World Truck Series – Buckle Up in Your Truck 225

After a weekend off, the Truck series is back at the track. There are 34 entries. Busch is entered in this event, the only Cup driver competing in all three races this weekend. Byron won last year’s race.

Brian Scott coming out of retirement to run 2 Xfinity races for RCR

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Brian Scott will come out of retirement to compete in two NASCAR Xfinity races for Richard Childress Racing, the team announced Monday.

Scott, who retired after last season to spend more time with his family in Idaho, will compete in the July 29 Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway and the Sept. 23 Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway.

“I’m looking forward to climbing back into a RCR Chevrolet,” Scott said in a statement from the team. “Iowa and Kentucky were good tracks for our team. I have no doubt that with the advanced engineering and work they’ve put into their programs since then that we will be even stronger. These two races are all about having fun and, I hope, getting the No. 3 team to Victory Lane.”

Scott is winless in 208 career Xfintiy starts. He has 77 career top-10 finishes. He last raced in the series in 2015. Scott ran the full Cup season in 2016. He drove for RCR in the Xfinity Series from 2013-15 and finished as high as fourth in the points.

He made 53 Cup starts with a best finish of second in last fall’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Scott’s car will be sponsored by Daniel Defense.

“Everyone at RCR is pleased to have Brian Scott back in one of our cars, even if it’s only for a couple of races,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR, in a statement. “He is a great friend of the company and did well for us in the past. We appreciate that he’s going to come out of retirement to drive our No. 3 Chevrolet. I have no doubt that once Brian is behind the wheel again, he will have the same desire to win that he’s had in the past.”

NASCAR looking to move overtime line in 2018 to start/finish line

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

NASCAR is looking to move the overtime line to the start/finish line next year, a senior executive told NBC Sports.

Steve O’Donnell, executive vice president and chief racing development officer, made the comment during the NASCAR on NBC podcast with Nate Ryan.

“We’re going to take a hard look for 2018 of making (the overtime line at) the start/finish line,’’ O’Donnell told Ryan.

A point that has been made from tracks, O’Donnell said, is that many don’t have seats where the overtime line is — typically located on the backstretch or near the entrance of Turn 3.

“All those things, if you take the time and you put it up on a board and say what are the positives to this, there are not a ton of them,’’ O’Donnell said on the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “So I think if we get it back to the start/finish line and make sure the fans at least get that one full lap, that’s a direction we want to go.’’

The overtime line was added before the 2016 season. It stemmed from a controversial finish at Talladega in Oct. 2015. As the field approached to take the green flag during overtime, there was an incident. NASCAR ruled that the attempt didn’t count because the green flag hadn’t waved. On the ensuring attempt, Kevin Harvick made contact with Trevor Bayne’s car after the green waved, causing a crash that ended the race.

Drivers came up with the overtime line with NASCAR. If the leader gets to the line before a caution comes out on the first lap of an overtime restart, no further attempts at a green-flag finish is made. If the leader does not make it to the line before a caution, another attempt at a green-flag finish is made.

Last month, Dale Earnhardt Jr. voiced his displeasure with the rule.

“I kind of helped come up with that idea, so this is going to be kind of strange, but I think they should get rid of the overtime line at all the racetracks except for Daytona and Talladega,” Earnhardt said on Periscope after the June 4 Dover race.

“I think we should race it out everywhere. And no overtime line, just keep on doing green-white-checkereds until you get it right everywhere. And then at Daytona and Talladega, you probably can do something different.”

Earnhardt said the solution at Daytona and Talladega might be to “keep the overtime line or don’t have a green-white-checkered finish.

“Oh well. It’s a damn shame. It’s the way they did it for 50 years, so I think that people would be OK with it. It’s just green-white-checkered at those places are kind of crazy.”

Saturday’s Xfinity race ended under caution after NASCAR threw a caution for a crash on the first lap of overtime after winner William Byron crossed the overtime line.

Elliott Sadler, who finished second and was denied another attempt to win the race, didn’t fault NASCAR for the decision.

“I was good,’’ Sadler told the media after the race. “I’m not going to nickel and dime that to death. I’m in the race car. It’s probably easy for you to sit in here and judge what kind of call NASCAR makes, but we’ve got a lot of people out there and a lot of equipment and we’re running 190 mph side by side. If there is a reason to throw a caution because somebody has wrecked, I’m all for it because it could be the next time. I say safety first because my butt is in the seat.

“It’s a tough question. The rule is the rule, and the rule is put in a place for a couple of different reasons. But if you’re asking me a driver that has been doing this for 20 years, I’m going to err on the side of safety every time. It might have cost me a chance today, might not, I don’t know if could have got up there or not. You just don’t know when cars start wrecking and hitting and if somebody got hurt or if they didn’t or anything like that.’’

O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday: “We waited a second to see if the cars that were involved in the incident would roll off like you saw Saturday night, and unfortunately there were some impacts there where we had to throw the caution flag and ultimately end the race.’’

The full episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast with O’Donnell is expected to debut shortly after midnight Wednesday. During the podcast, O’Donnell discussed a variety of topics, including stage racing, the Gen-7 car that could debut in two to four years, technology NASCAR is looking to use to help monitor lug nut checks, debris cautions and more.

You can listen and subscribe to the podcast on AudioBoom here. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

Front Row Motorsports makes personnel changes

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

Front Row Motorsports has promoted Donnie Wingo to be the organization’s competition director and brought in Seth Barbour to take over for Wingo as Landon Cassill‘s crew chief, the team announced Monday morning.

Barbour had been the crew chief for Darrell Wallace Jr.‘s Xfinity team at Roush Fenway Racing before that team was sidelined by lack of sponsorship. Barbour won two Xfinity titles as an engineer for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s team.

Wingo will lead Front Row Motorsports’ efforts to improve its cars and serve as the primary liaison in the organization’s technical alliance with Roush Fenway Racing.

David Ragan and Cassill both drive for Front Row Motorsports. Ragan finished sixth in Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway. Cassill finished 19th.

Ragan is 28th in the points; Cassill is 33rd.

 and on Facebook

 

NASCAR executive explains why Xfinity race was postponed to Saturday at Daytona

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT

Could Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity race been run later that evening instead of being postponed to Saturday afternoon because of rain?

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, explained on “The Morning Drive” the decision to delay the race, which was halted after 11 of 100 laps.

“The decision on when or when not to continue racing really depends on how much time you have left in the race, how long it’s going to take to dry and what do we think is a reasonable time to potentially end the race,’’ O’Donnell said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Friday night, we were staring well past 1 (a.m. finish), which really made no sense to us for the fans in the stands. You’ve (also) got to consider the long day for the competitors and the crews and putting them in unsafe conditions as well.’’

O’Donnell was asked about the 2015 July Cup race at Daytona, which ended at about 2:40 a.m. after rain delayed the start until after 11 p.m.

“I think the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over,’’ O’Donnell said. “That’s a lesson learned. When you run past 1:30 (a.m.), you may think it’s the right thing to do at that time, which we all did. In hindsight, you always review, like we talk about every weekend, what could we have done better, what’s best for the fans. In that case, that was one of those that if we had to do it over again, we definitely wouldn’t have run that late, and you saw us make that adjustment Friday night.’’

O’Donnell also was asked about Kyle Larson’s car getting airborne in Saturday’s Cup race:

“Each situation is unique and we can always learn from each one. At times, it’s certainly the angle of which a car gets around and but then what, if any, impact and where does it occur on the race track. We’ll certainly look at this.

“Very happy with the roof flaps getting the car back on the ground, for sure. Again, you never want to see a car get up in the air in any circumstance. That’s what we do up in the R&D Center. We’ll take a long look at that. If there’s anything we can do to make a quick correction, we’ll do that.’’

